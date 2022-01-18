Asian markets rise, Brent at highest since 2014 on recovery hope

Brent crude hit a more than seven-year high on optimism about demand as the global economy recovers (AFP/DAVID MCNEW)
·3 min read

Most Asian equities rallied Tuesday and Brent crude hit a more than seven-year high as optimism over the global recovery returned to trading floors, though concerns about the end of long-running central bank support tempered sentiment.

After an almost uninterrupted rally from the dark early days of the pandemic, world markets are showing signs of levelling out as global finance chiefs shift from economy-boosting largesse to measures aimed at reining in inflation.

Still, there is an expectation that stocks will continue to enjoy further gains this year as countries reopen and people grow more confident to travel, especially as studies suggest the now more prevalent Omicron coronavirus variant appears to be milder and as vaccines are rolled out.

Analysts are also keeping an eye on the corporate earnings season that is getting under way, with hopes that firms can match their stellar performances last year.

With Wall Street closed, Asian markets recovered slightly from Monday's travails as investors took some of their lead from Europe, where London, Paris and Frankfurt put in strong performances.

Tokyo was among the best performers, rallying 0.9 percent in the morning, while Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei and Manila were also up.

Seoul, Jakarta and Wellington dipped slightly.

- Crude supply concerns -

The broadly positive start to the day was matched by oil, with Brent climbing past $87 a barrel for the first time since October 2014, thanks to demand optimism as the world reopens and easing concerns about Omicron.

The easing of travel restrictions in several countries has seen jet fuel costs soar.

Hopes for more monetary easing measures by key consumer China to support its stuttering economy were also seen as a key support for the oil market.

Another factor in the latest bump was the claim of an attack by Yemen's Huthi rebels in Abu Dhabi that triggered a fuel tank blast killing three people Monday, with the group warning civilians and foreign firms in the United Arab Emirates to avoid "vital installations".

The news fuelled concerns about supplies from the crude-rich region.

"Sentiment in the market remains constructive, and the attack on the UAE has offered only a further boost to prices," Warren Patterson, at ING Groep, said.

"Supply disruptions coupled with firm demand has meant that the oil market is tighter than expected."

Meanwhile, OANDA's Craig Erlam said trouble among OPEC and other key producers to meet targets to lift output by 400,000 barrels a month was adding to upward pressure.

"The evidence suggests it's not that straightforward and the group is missing the targets by a large margin after a period of underinvestment and outages," he said in a note.

"That should continue to be supportive for oil and increase talk of triple-figure prices."

Goldman Sachs has forecast the rally in oil prices to continue, with the Wall Street titan saying it could break $100 next year for the first time since July 2014.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 28,574.15 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 24,293.05

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,553.43

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $87.30 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.4 percent at $84.97 per barrel

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 114.55 yen from 114.58 yen on Monday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1418 from $1.1407

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3656 from $1.3652

Euro/pound: UP at 83.61 pence from 83.55 pence

New York - DOW: Closed for a holiday

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 7,611.23 points (close)

-- Bloomberg News contributed to this story --

dan/qan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Foreign Ownership of China Battery Giant Nears Inflection Point

    (Bloomberg) -- A peak could be around the corner for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., if recent history on foreign ownership is any guide.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarAfter mont

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, Jan. 17 – Gold Price Goes Sideways

    Gold is 0.1% higher this morning, as it is trading within a short-term consolidation. What about the other precious metals?

  • Stocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed Monday as traders weighed a global advance in sovereign bond yields and corporate developments. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarEurope’s Stoxx 600 Inde

  • THE RATIONAL INVESTOR: Well-diversified investment portfolios remain prudent

    The U.S. stock market soared in 2021; unfortunately, the bond market was negative.

  • European shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus

    LONDON (Reuters) -European shares recovered from Friday's losses on Monday as investors focused on company earnings and U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers entered a quiet period ahead of their meeting next week. Stock market moves in Asian trading were small and economic data from China was mixed: industrial output picking up but retail sales missed expectations. China's central bank unexpectedly eased policy by cutting rates on medium-term loans.

  • European stocks rise tracking big corporate news, China growth

    European stock markets climbed on Monday as China's unexpectedly muted growth slowdown and optimism over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant boosted investor confidence.

  • Treasury Yields Jump on Fed Bets; Asia Stocks Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose Tuesday as investors girded for interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to quell high inflation. Most Asian stocks climbed and U.S. equity futures were steady.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Sh

  • Market-Roiling Kishida Sticks to Japan’s ‘New Capitalism’

    (Bloomberg) -- After roiling financial markets with comments on capital gains taxes and share buybacks, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returned to parliament -- and investors will be watching closely to see if he does it again.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as

  • Asia shares tick higher as spotlight stays on Fed

    Asia's share markets were mostly higher on Tuesday even as global investor attention remains fixed on the prospect of U.S interest rate hikes in the next few months, after two years of unprecedented pandemic-induced policy easing. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4%, after the U.S market was closed overnight for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Australian shares were up 0.29%, while in China the blue chip CSI300 Index rose 0.33% in early trading.

  • GSK leads FTSE to gains after rebuffing Unilever move

    London’s top flight ended the day 68.28 points, or 0.91%, higher at 7,611.23 points.

  • Brascan Gold Negotiates Earn-In Options on Multiple Brazilian Gold Properties, Including the Alegre Gold Project in Northeastern, Brazil

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Brascan Gold Inc. (CSE: BRAS) ("Brascan" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing review of the multiple earn-in options on gold properties in Brazil. As previously announced on December 29, 2021, Brascan completed its due diligence site visit on the Alegre Gold Project (the "Project") in Pará State, northeastern Brazil. The site visit verified multiple recently active or active ...

  • Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of ...

  • Gold Steady as Investors Weigh Policy Outlook, Omicron Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady as investors weighed the outlook for monetary policy against the risks posed by the omicron virus variant to the global economic recovery. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Aust