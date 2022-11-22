Asian markets struggle as China Covid worries build

·3 min read

Growing fears about China's latest Covid-19 outbreaks Tuesday rattled investors, who fear authorities will revert to highly restrictive containment measures that have already dealt a chilling blow to the world's number two economy this year.

After starting November with a rally thanks to easing inflation concerns and signs China was edging towards a looser approach to the disease, the optimism has been given a massive jolt since the country announced its first virus deaths in six months.

They come as infections rise across the country, with residents in Beijing worried that leaders will introduce lockdown measures similar to those seen earlier in the year in Shanghai, which lasted for months.

The flare-ups come just a week after China said it would begin rolling back some of the strict Covid rules that have been in place since the pandemic started in 2020, even as the rest of the world has moved on.

Analysts said the latest developments highlight the long road ahead for China in emerging from the crisis as President Xi Jinping sticks solidly to a zero-Covid strategy that is widely blamed for the country's economic troubles.

"Risk sentiment has been under pressure on questions around China reopening," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Some investors are convinced that China's reopening is a formality and will be catalysed by the (World Health Organization) downgrading Covid to an endemic.

"We know that China's reopening will be laced with fits and starts as the two-step-forward-one-step-back routine becomes the norm."

Hong Kong, which thundered more than 10 percent higher in a three-day surge earlier this month, fell for a fifth straight day, while Shanghai was also lower along with Seoul, Taipei and Wellington.

Still, there were gains in Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta.

That came after a drop on Wall Street, where trading is lighter than usual owing to the Thanksgiving break at the end of the week.

Wednesday sees the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, which will be pored over for insight into officials' thinking against the backdrop of four-decade-high inflation and signs of a slowing economy.

Hopes that the bank will begin to take its foot off the pedal were boosted earlier this month by figures showing inflation slowed more than expected, suggesting a series of hikes were beginning to bite.

Still, several members of the Fed's top brass have warned against getting carried away and said more increases were needed to get on top of prices.

But JPMorgan Chase & Co's Marko Kolanovic said markets would likely stumble into the new year and only pick up once the US central bank takes a more dovish stance on borrowing costs. JPMorgan saw risk assets to trade "rangebound with a more pronounced downside risk".

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 28,150.50 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.9 percent at 17,500.32

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,083.51

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0262 from $1.0245 on Monday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 141.79 yen from 142.10 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.1858 from $1.1823

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.55 pence from 86.58 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $80.30 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $87.84 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 33,700.28 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,376.85 (close)

-- Bloomberg News contributed to this story --

dan/cwl

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan State researchers send experiment on NASA mission

    Michigan State researchers send seed experiment on NASA's Artemis rocket to test amino acid levels in plants.

  • Stocks Mixed With China Lockdowns, Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed in Asia amid fragile sentiment as investors weighed the impact of Covid infections in China and parsed comments from Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Re

  • School district to pay $15.75M over California 13-year-old’s asthma death, lawyer says

    “This was not about the money,” the girl’s mother said, according to media reports. “It’s about not letting that happen to another family.”

  • This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett (or one of his lieutenants) added 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) to the Berkshire portfolio, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsDamien Viel, wh

  • Interest rates probably won't stay high, thanks to a shrinking workforce and the tech industry's 'midlife crisis,' top economist Paul Krugman says

    "Investment spending will only remain high if we expect rapid economic growth. And what we know now doesn't support that expectation."

  • 13 Ways to Invest in India, the World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy, According to Our Roundtable Pros.

    India, home to more than 1.4 billion people, has long been a country with great promise and owner-led businesses accustomed to generating large amounts of cash. Things are beginning to change, however, as global companies and investors reassess China’s growth prospects, Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power, and China’s increasingly fractious relationship with the U.S. At the same time, structural reforms in India, including a national identity program that has connected millions to financial services, and a tax overhaul that increased government revenue, are bringing the millions of Indians who had lived outside the formal economy into the fold, creating attractive investment opportunities. Barron’s first India roundtable, which took place in early November on Zoom, delves into India’s evolution as an economic and geopolitical power, how India differs from China, and why it could ride out a global recession relatively well.

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • How $10,000 will help my newborn granddaughter have a better retirement

    Earlier this month, my wife and I were delighted to welcome a new granddaughter into the world, and we wanted to give her the very best gift that we could. My readers won’t be surprised to learn that this meant a contribution to her long-term financial security.

  • Anti-Woke Banking Startup Cancels Itself

    The company, which missed multiple launch deadlines and had its CEO step down due to misconduct, is citing “reputational attacks” and “the failing economy”

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin

    The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leader in the digital security analytics industry. Sitting at the intersection of data analytics and cybersecurity, Splunk helps organizations monitor their software operations more efficiently and effectively. Splunk stock took a beating over the past year, as investors fled from growth stocks with aggressive valuations.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Does U-Turn on Crypto, Reveals Helium Investment

    The billionaire founder of Pershing Square revealed that he’s a “small direct investor” in crypto projects including wireless network Helium.

  • FTX Owes Its Largest Creditor $226M; Top 50 Owed Total of About $3.1B

    A court filing shows that FTX’s 50 largest creditors are owed close to $3.1 billion.

  • Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek will reportedly walk away with at least $23 million

    Bob Chapek was abruptly ousted over the weekend and replaced by Bob Iger, who led Disney for 15 years. But Chapek won't be leaving empty-handed.

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...