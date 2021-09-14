Asian markets struggle for traction ahead of US inflation data

Investors are keeping a close eye on the release of US consumer inflation data, which could have a bearing on when the Federal Reserve starts to tighten monetary policy (AFP/Ed JONES)
·3 min read

Investors trod cautiously in early Asian trade Tuesday as they awaited US inflation data that could play a key role in determining when the Federal Reserve will start winding down its market-supporting monetary policy.

The first gain for Wall Street's S&P 500 and Dow after a five-day losing streak was not enough to spur a broad advance in Asia, though Tokyo was on course to clock its highest finish in more than 30 years on hopes for fresh stimulus.

Experts are also keeping an eye on China after authorities tightened their grip on the tech sector as part of a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown against private enterprises.

But the main event this week is the release later Tuesday of US consumer price data, which comes days after figures showed the cost firms pay at the factory gate had risen last month at a record pace owing to a jump in demand as well as supply and labour shortages.

That report put pressure on the Fed to begin tapering its ultra-loose monetary policy as soon as November.

Expectations are for the consumer price reading to come in above five percent, with analysts warning that a reading well above that could force the central bank's hand in order to prevent inflation from spiralling out of control.

OANDA's Edward Moya said uncertainty over the reading would keep traders on the sidelines for now.

"Investors don't want to have massive positions before the inflation data as the risks are to the upside as Covid inflation continues to hamper supply chains," he wrote in a commentary.

"If inflation comes in hotter-than-expected, taper expectations could shift from December to November."

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Wellington and Taipei all fell but Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Manila and Jakarta rose.

Confidence has also been knocked by fears about another coronavirus flare-up in China, with dozens of positive cases in Fujian province forcing authorities to carry out mass tests and shut down public transport in one county.

The news has led to talk that leaders could reimpose tough lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the disease, a move that dealt a blow to China's economy when another outbreak occurred earlier this year.

"Another round of lockdown restrictions due to China's elimination strategy threatens to further weaken momentum after surprising softness" in recent services and manufacturing data, said National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland.

In Washington, House Democrats unveiled plans for sweeping tax reform Monday, including reversing Trump-era cuts and raising rates on the wealthy and corporations as they look to raise nearly $3 trillion to help subsidise President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar expansion of the social safety net and other public investments.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 30,562.42 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 25764.57

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,706.54

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.05 yen from 110.01 yen at 2040 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1817 from $1.1815

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3847 from $1.3839

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.32 pence from 85.34 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $70.81 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.4 percent at $73.83 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent to 34,869.63 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,068.43 (close)

dan/qan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stop funding coal abroad, NGO group tells top investor Bank of China

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Bank of China (BoC), a top global investor in coal- power plants, must end the financing of such projects outside the mainland and support clean and renewable energy instead, an alliance of 35 non-governmental organisations said on Tuesday. The comments, made in an open letter to state-controlled BoC's chairman Liu Liange and signed by groups from 13 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, add to the growing criticism of China for financing coal-fired power stations overseas, especially as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. While China has said that it would respect the right of local communities to decide what sort of energy they needed, the letter, which has been signed by organisations from several Belt and Road countries, indicates growing opposition to coal even in developing nations.

  • Asia shares mixed, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation

    Asia's share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting U.S inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus. China's tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country's most indebted developer continued to keep investors on edge in early trade. Australia's S&P/ASX200 fell 0.31% to 7,400.8, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped into negative territory.

  • China Urges U.S. to Mend Ties as Biden Weighs Trade Probe

    Sep.13 -- Beijing has urged the U.S. to take steps to repair their damaged relations as the Biden administration is said to weigh a new investigation into Chinese industrial subsidies. Bloomberg’s Dan Ten Kate reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Heavy Short Interest

    Right now, markets are giving investors opposing trends simultaneously. The S&P and NASDAQ have posted strong year-to-date gains. At the same time, however, Wall Street strategists are growing more concerned that a slowing U.S. economy could derail the stock market’s record run. It’s an environment full of risk, and so risk-friendly investors are finding plenty of options – including short trading. Short trading is betting on the risks to play out; it’s buying into a position using borrowed shar

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling

    It's been a great year for leading cryptocurrencies, but new regulatory concerns may be on the horizon.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

    Skin cancer affects more Americans than all other types of cancer combined. The company's tests are 17 times less likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis. The company estimates its addressable market is close to $10 billion for all types of skin cancer.

  • Billionaire investor Howard Marks compares the current market to the mid-2000s bubble, touts bitcoin's staying power, and offers several tips in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    The Oaktree Capital Management chief advised investors to manage their portfolio risk, refrain from panic selling, and always remain skeptical.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams ethereum's speed, touts a trillion-dollar opportunity in bitcoin, and calls for US regulation in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    "I don't want to get involved in crypto if the regulator says it's not OK. I can't afford to be offside," Kevin O'Leary said.