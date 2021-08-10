Asian markets struggle as virus, Fed taper talk blur outlook

After hitting multi-year highs in July, oil has taken a hit from demand fears as the Delta variant spreads and forces governments to impose new restrictions
·3 min read

Asian markets fluctuated Tuesday as global recovery hopes were jolted by the fast-spreading Delta variant and expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin withdrawing the vast financial support that has helped fuel an equities rally for more than a year.

While vaccinations are being rolled out, infection rates continue to climb around the world, forcing some governments -- particularly China and Australia-- to impose fresh lockdowns and other containment measures.

That has led some observers to re-evaluate their growth outlooks.

However, at the same time, the US recovery appears to be on track, with the economy adding more than 1.8 million jobs in June and July and some of the world's top companies reporting healthy earnings.

And with inflation hitting multi-year highs, the Fed is coming under pressure to prevent prices from running away by tapering the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the start of the pandemic, with forecasts for an interest rate hike in late 2022.

On Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the bank's goals of taming unemployment and long-term hot inflation were close.

"We are well on the road to substantial progress toward our goal," he told reporters, calling July's blockbuster jobs figures "definitely quite encouraging in that regard".

Analysts said the likelihood that the Fed will taper its vast bond-buying scheme was strong. US inflation figures due Wednesday are being keenly awaited.

"With a tapering announcement becoming more certain at an upcoming meeting, the focus is quickly shifting to the form of tapering to help inform on the likely timing of rates lift-off. A relatively fast taper would thus open up the possibility of a rate hike in (the second half) of 2022."

After a tepid lead from Wall Street, Asia swung through the morning.

Tokyo and Singapore each rose as investors returned from extended weekend breaks, while there were also gains in Wellington.

But Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney were marginally lower, with Seoul, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta losing slightly more.

Still, there remains a feeling that while Delta is a worry, it will only delay the recovery and that the outlook for markets is broadly positive.

"What we are experiencing right now is a pause in the recovery," Loreen Gilbert, of WealthWise Financial, told Bloomberg TV. "Investors should expect some volatility in the markets as we sort out what the Fed is going to do, as we sort out the Delta variant."

Oil markets struggled to recover from another sharp drop on Monday as investors grow fearful about the impact of Delta-enforced lockdowns on demand, while the monthly meeting of OPEC and other key producers this week will also be closely followed.

"The oil market is still in deficit but demand risks and a possible resurgence of Iranian crude is keeping prices heavy," said Edward Moya. "A stronger dollar theme is starting to emerge given the recovery story in the US and that might be a short-term drag for crude prices."

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 27,905.73 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 percent at 26,262.78

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,487.12

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 110.33 yen from 110.35 yen at 2050 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3841 from $1.3845

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1736 from $1.1744

Euro/pound: UP at 84.80 pence from 84.75 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $66.61 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $68.97 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 35,101.85 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,132.30 (close)

dan/jah

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hey, would you look at that, Doom Patrol is coming back

    Despite the perceived box office disappointment of an R-rated sequel to a movie that everyone hated released on streaming and in theaters during a pandemic, DC still hasn’t given up on its weirdo superhero teams. The Suicide Squad might be the end for Harley and the boys, but Doom Patrol is coming back for a third go-around. They’ve even got a trailer to prove it.

  • NBA rumors: Chris Chiozza, Warriors agree to two-way contract

    The Warriors reportedly have agreed to a two-way contract with point guard Chris Chiozza.

  • Fed officials say tapering is near, advancing discussion on rate hike

    Two Federal Reserve officials said on Monday that the U.S. economy is growing rapidly and that while the labor market still has room for improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said he is eyeing the fourth quarter for the start of a bond-purchase taper but is open to an even earlier start if the job market keeps up its recent torrid pace of improvement. Their remarks are a sign that as Fed officials hold discussions about how and when to taper their asset purchases, they are also getting more detailed in their debate about what it will take to satisfy the Fed's inflation target under the new framework.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • 8 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Nicholas J. Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we will be discussing 8 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Nicholas J. Pritzker based on his hedge fund’s Q1 portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Nicholas J. Pritzker’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, you can click to skip ahead to 4 Best Stocks to Buy According to […]

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • Billionaires Bezos, Murthy to End Controversial India Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is disbanding a controversial joint venture in India with billionaire Narayana Murthy, a potential setback for the e-commerce giant as the country’s online market is projected to surge to $1 trillion.The seven-year-old joint venture, called Prione Business Services Pvt., will cease operating from mid-2022, the companies announced on Monday. The business, which began by helping merchants get online to sell their wares before becoming a dominant vendor itself, is own

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses, on a

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

    PubMatic operates a sell-side-focused platform in the programmatic ad space. Although humans are capable of setting parameters, such as the minimum price a publisher will accept to sell its display space, PubMatic's platform is designed to efficiently automate the process. As advertising goes digital, PubMatic's opportunity grows.

  • Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Scoop Up Big Gains

    Though profit is a company's goal, cash is its lifeblood for existence and a measure of resiliency.

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.