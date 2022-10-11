Asian markets swing on recession fears as inflation data looms

·3 min read

Most markets fluctuated in Asian trade Tuesday as traders grow increasingly fearful that more big interest rate hikes will tip economies into deep recessions, with the mood also darkened by the worsening Ukraine war and worries over China's outlook.

With the focus on inflation, analysts said consumer price index data released later this week will be crucial to the direction of risk assets -- another big reading could spark a fresh equity selloff and surge in the dollar.

Investors had hoped that a series of bumper rate increases by the US Federal Reserve this year would begin to drag on the economy and slow runaway prices, allowing policymakers to slow down their pace of monetary tightening.

But a forecast-beating jobs report on Friday highlighted the tough work the central bank has in bringing inflation down from four-decade highs, and many observers warn a recession is virtually inevitable.

World Bank chief David Malpass said there was a "real danger" of a global contraction next year, adding that the surge in the dollar was weakening the developing nations' currencies and pushing their debt to "burdensome" levels.

And JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon told CNBC that while the US economy was holding up now, it faced several headwinds including rising rates, surging inflation, Fed tightening and the Ukraine war.

He added that he saw a US recession in six to nine months, and that the S&P 500 could fall another 20 percent.

Barings strategist Christopher Smart said: "It's little wonder investors enter the week in a dreary mood, especially with headlines from Ukraine signalling a further escalation in geopolitical tensions.

"Of course, markets are meant to look ahead, but it's hard not to see the next few quarters bringing more of the same."

After another round of losses in New York, Asia again struggled.

Tokyo shed more than two percent as traders returned from a long weekend to play catch-up with Monday's retreat, while Hong Kong was hit again by hefty selling in tech firms, dropping the Hang Seng Index below 17,000 points for the first time since late 2011.

Seoul was off more than two percent, while Taipei tanked as semiconductor firms including TSMC were hammered by new US export controls aimed at restricting China's ability to buy and make high-end chips with military applications. Jakarta was also down.

Still, bargain-buyers helped push gains in Shanghai, Singapore, Wellington and Manila. Sydney was flat.

There was a glimmer of optimism for investors in comments from Fed vice chair Lael Brainard, who appeared to hint at a more cautious tone for policy as the hikes already announced work through the economy.

But SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said traders were likely to be guarded in their reaction to the remarks.

"With the market in 'fool me once, shame on me, fool me twice, shame on you' mode, investors should be 100 percent defensive, erring to classical risk-off strategies as local conversations defer to risk-off," he said in a commentary.

On currency markets, the dollar remained king as the United States lead the monetary tightening drive, and eyes are on the reaction in Tokyo as the yen drops towards the 145.90 level that last month saw massive government intervention.

- Key figures around 0300 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.3 percent at 26,480.97 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.3 percent at 16,985.14

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,976.98

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1048 from $1.1059 on Monday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $0.9690 from $0.9708

Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.71 pence from 87.76 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 145.67 yen from 145.72 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $90.84 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $96.00 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 29,202.88 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 6,959.31 (close)

dan/dva

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio Senate hopefuls Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance debate abortion, inflation, Ukraine and other topics

    In the first of two planned debates, House Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance worked to contrast their views on foreign policy, abortion and more.

  • Democratic senator seeks 'freeze' on U.S.-Saudi cooperation after OPEC cuts production

    Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., called on the U.S. to "immediately freeze" cooperation with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced it would reduce daily oil production.

  • 30-Year Treasuries Favored, PineBridge Investments Says

    Michael Kelly, global head of multi-asset at PineBridge Investments, discusses the volatility in financial markets, the opportunities he sees, and Federal Reserve policy. He also talks about the outlook for China's economy, and the government's efforts to support growth amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He speaks with Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Can the U.S. avoid recession? The Fed still thinks so, but Wall Street is very skeptical

    Senior Federal Reserve officials cling to the hope they can stamp out high inflation without triggering an economic meltdown, but Wall Street forecasters are more gloomy.

  • Tesla China-Made Deliveries Hit Record. But Wholesale Numbers Don’t Matter.

    The electric-vehicle maker delivered 83,135 vehicles from its Shanghai plant last month, according to data from the China Car Passenger Association.

  • Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

    As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing collection of conservative political action groups is targeting its efforts closer to home: at local school boards. Once seen as sleepy affairs with little interest outside their communities, school board elections started to heat up last year as parents aired frustrations with pandemic policies. As those issues fade, right-leaning groups are spending millions on candidates who promise to scale back teachings on race and sexuality, remove offending books from libraries and nix plans for gender-neutral bathrooms or transgender-inclusive sports teams.

  • Stocks, Treasuries Fall as Inflation Angst Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology companies led stocks lower in Asia amid concern that rising interest rates and geopolitical threats will crimp economic growth.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitSome of the biggest los

  • China’s Push for Blue Skies on Party Congress Has Steel Hub Curbing Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Steel mills in China’s top producing province of Hebei have been ordered to limit output, in a bid to ensure blue skies for the once-every-five-year Communist Party Congress that starts in Beijing later this month, according to local media.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’

  • Russia targeted Ukraine's ‘infrastructure and people’ with hours-long barrage signaling escalation from Putin

    Vladimir Putin is being accused of war crimes after ordering indiscriminate missile strikes on Ukrainian cities Monday. Explosions rocked streets and playgrounds in Kyiv.

  • NFL injuries: Tyreek Hill seen in walking boot after Dolphins' loss to Jets

    The Dolphins appear to have another injury on their hands.

  • UK Spy Chief Says China’s Digital Currency Could Evade Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- China is learning the lessons of Russia’s war in Ukraine and could use its centralized digital currency to avoid future sanctions, UK spy chief Jeremy Fleming will warn.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Ci

  • Russia's defence ministry: All targets hit in massive missile strikes on Ukraine

    Russia's defence ministry said it hit "all designated targets" in a massive missile attack on Ukrainian military, communications and energy infrastructure on Monday. Russia said the goals of the missile strikes had been achieved, in one of the largest coordinated Russian attacks against Ukraine since the first weeks of the war. Ukraine said the rush-hour attacks in eight regions appeared to have been deliberately timed to kill people, accusing Russia of terrorism.

  • Arizona has other pressing problems but choice is the most urgent for Legislature

    We have water supply and teacher shortage crises on our hands, but we cannot make progress if half of Arizonans are relegated to second class.

  • Why doesn’t James Franklin show up on Penn State’s list of highest-paid employees?

    Penn State’s head football coach makes a guaranteed $7 million a year, but he doesn’t appear on the university’s required list of top 25 highest-salaried employees.

  • NeNe Leakes speaks outs after her 23-year-old son, Brentt, suffers from heart failure, stroke: 'Very scary'

    NeNe Leakes' 23-year-old son, Brentt, suffered heart failure and a stroke at the end of September. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum spoke about the health scare on Monday.

  • Wendy's, Burger King Menus Add an Edge over McDonald's

    Over the past few months, Wendy's added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers. Restaurant Brands International's Burger King has tested and tried more Whoppers in recent years than most people can keep track of.

  • Chip Stocks Sink to Lowest Since 2020 as US Expands China Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of semiconductor companies fell Monday, with the industry selling off globally after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concern that the industry’s downturn is far from over.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood W

  • China’s Crypto Holdouts Test the Boundaries of Xi’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- This summer, word started spreading over Chinese social media about a conference in Dali, a city nestled among 4,000-meter (13,100-foot) peaks in the country’s southwest. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as

  • Sheltered Ukrainians unite with song amidst Russian bombing of Kyiv

    Residents of Kyiv, Ukraine, took shelter in underground train stations in the city as Russia launched a heavy bombardment of missiles on the area.

  • Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Chip-related stocks in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan slumped, contributing to a wipeout of more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value after the Biden administration imposed curbs on China’s access to semiconductor technology.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losse