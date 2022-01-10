Asian markets swing as traders weigh Fed tightening, inflation

Tianjin has advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home as it conducts mass Covid testing, making it the latest Chinese city to be hit by an outbreak (AFP/STR)
·3 min read

Asian markets fluctuated Monday following another negative performance on Wall Street as US data showed fewer new jobs than expected were created last month but that wages saw a strong gain, keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve in its battle against inflation.

Traders will be keeping a close watch on inflation readings out of the United States and China this week as they try to assess the outlook for the global economy with rocketing energy costs and supply snarls compounding problems caused by the fast-spreading Omicron Covid variant.

The closely watched non-farm payrolls figure on Friday came in well short of forecasts, marking a disappointing end to the year, while wage growth beat estimates.

Fed officials are now faced with the problem of having to adjust monetary policy to rein in prices while at the same time avoid damaging the economic recovery and causing a panic on markets as the cheap cash that has fuelled a near-two year rally is removed.

The bank has already started tapering its vast bond-buying programme put in place at the start of the pandemic and has signalled it could start lifting interest rates from record lows from March, with some observers predicting three hikes this year.

There were also indications officials were considering reducing its massive bond holdings, putting further upward pressure on lending costs.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries, a key indicator of future interest rates, climbed last week at its fastest pace in almost a year.

"The US Fed needs to tread carefully in removing policy accommodation -- it should not happen too fast otherwise it risks a disruption to the rebound in economic growth and could lead to another 'taper tantrum'," Diana Mousina, of AMP Capital, said.

She added that she saw inflation causing further upheaval in markets this year, while US elections in November and geopolitical issues would also play a role.

Eyes will be on the release Wednesday of US inflation, which is at a four-decade high.

All three of Wall Street's main indexes ended down, with the Nasdaq again the worst-hit as tech firms are more susceptible to higher rates owing to the reliance on debt to drive growth.

Asia had an uncertain start with markets swinging in and out of positive territory and Tokyo closed for a holiday.

Still, Hong Kong extended a recent winning streak into a third day, and Shanghai was also up. Mainland markets will be closely watched after China's securities regulator last week pledged measures to avoid volatility and "firmly" prevent big fluctuations.

Stocks in the country had a tough start to the year as outbreaks of Omicron force local governments -- as part of a "zero-Covid" strategy -- to impose strict containment and lockdown measures.

Singapore continued its bright start to the year with another healthy gain while there were also advances in Taipei, Manila and Jakarta, though Sydney, Seoul and Wellington dipped.

Oil prices ticked up after Friday's retreat, with optimism about the demand outlook still outlasting weakness in China caused by the Covid response.

- Key figures around 0300 GMT -

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.8 percent at 23,673.13

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,582.62

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

Dollar/yen: UP at 115.76 yen from 115.55 yen late Friday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1346 from $1.1365

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3595 from $1.3589

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.46 pence from 83.59 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $79.07 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent $82.02 per barrel

New York - DOW: FLAT at 36,231.66 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,485.28 (close)

dan/mtp

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Our Favorite Oil Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The oil industry is coming off one of its best years in quite some time. Oil prices rebounded sharply as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and producers maintained a tight lid on supply. With this backdrop, we asked some of our Fool.com contributors for their favorite oil stocks to own in 2022 and beyond.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Sank 50.5% in 2021 and Continues to Fall

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) sank 50.5% in 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. After surging roughly 151% across 2020's trading, investors reassessed the gene-editing specialist's drug pipeline and moved out of the company's stock. While the benchmark index managed to post stellar performance last year, this was largely driven by a small selection of mega-cap stocks, and many smaller, more speculative growth plays saw significant sell-offs across the year's trading.

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del

  • Here's Why Lucid and Ford Could Be 2022's Top EV Growth Stocks

    This fast-growing player and well-rounded value stock deserve pole-position in a long-term EV portfolio.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    One industry that is becoming increasingly important to our economy and will surely continue to breed some long-term investment winners is the semiconductor industry. The chip market is forecast to see sales rise by 8.8% to reach $601 billion in 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. The ongoing buildout of data centers and other high-performance applications is a big tailwind for leading component suppliers.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • Better Buy: Federal Realty Investment Trust vs. Realty Income

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) have a lot in common that commends them to investors as long-term buy and holds. What makes Federal Realty and Realty Income such compelling choices is their venerability matched by performance.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Not only has the company produced an incredible 15.1% annualized return since its 1994 NYSE listing, it has also increased its dividend for 97 consecutive quarters and has made 617 consecutive monthly dividend payments (that's more than 51 years). If you aren't familiar, Realty Income is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that invests in single-tenant properties.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Pays A US$1.41 Dividend In Just Four Days

    Readers hoping to buy AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 safe dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022. For veteran and amateur investors alike, dividend stocks present the best opportunity to retire […]

  • One Chart Reveals The Sector Rotation In The Stock Market

    Since November 2021, a stealthy sector rotation has been unfolding in the stock market where the smart money dumped the growth stocks and rotated into the value stocks.

  • 9 ways Warren Buffett's frugal habits can help you save money just like a billionaire

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Crashing: Is Now the Time to Invest?

    Downturns can be smart buying opportunities, but are Bitcoin and Ethereum good investments right now?

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi