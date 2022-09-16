Asian markets weaken as IMF, World Bank flag recession risks

FILE PHOTO: Hang Seng Stock index in Hong Kong
Scott Murdoch
·3 min read

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian markets were weaker on Friday as investors braced for a U.S. rate hike next week amid growing concerns of a global recession following warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% on Friday, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. The index is down 4.1% so far this month.

Australian shares were down 0.94% on Friday, while Japan's Nikkei stock index slipped 1.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1.1% while China's CSI300 Index was 0.86% lower.

The weaker session followed broad declines across the major U.S equities markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.27 points, or 0.56%, to 30,961.82, the S&P 500 lost 44.66 points, or 1.13%, to 3,901.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 167.32 points, or 1.43%, to 11,552.36.

The global economic outlook remains downbeat and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, the IMF said on Thursday .

The IMF in July revised down global growth to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.9% in 2023. It will release a new outlook next month.

In comparison, the World Bank said the world could be edging towards a global recession in 2023 as central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates to combat persistent inflation.

The world's three largest economies - the United States, China, and the euro zone - have been slowing sharply, and even a "moderate hit to the global economy over the next year could tip it into recession,", it said.

Indermit Gill, the World Bank's chief economist, said on Thursday he was concerned about "generalized stagflation," a period of low growth and high inflation, in the global economy, noting the bank had pared back forecasts for a majority of countries.

In Asian trade, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes stood at 3.4509% compared with its U.S. close of 3.459% on Thursday.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 3.871% compared with a U.S. close of 3.873%.

Two-year Treasury yields hit a new 15-year high after mixed U.S retail sales and jobless claims data, which analysts said reinforced the case for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Markets are currently fully pricing in a 75 basis point rate hike next week, economists said.

"Equities and other risk-sensitive markets struggle as it becomes clear that US inflation pressures are well embedded and that risks to the fed funds rate lie to the upside," ANZ economists said on Friday.

The dollar dropped 0.4% against the yen to 142.95 .

The euro was up 0.1% on the day at $1.0006, having lost 0.51% in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up at 109.59.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.14% to $85.22 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $90.98 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1662.49 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Stocks Head for Fifth Straight Weekly Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks headed for a fifth week of declines following more weakness in US equities and a surge in short-end Treasury yields that reflects expectations for outsized Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutAdobe Tumbl

  • Oil extends losses on recession fears

    Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday, extending the week's losses as concern over tight supply was outweighed by escalating fear of sharp interest rate hikes slamming global growth and hitting fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.62 a barrel as at 0052 GMT after sliding 3.5% to a one-week low in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.85 a barrel, after tumbling 3.8% in the previous session.

  • Market Wrap: Markets Trade Lower Despite Success of Ethereum Merge

    Ether falls more than 9% at one point as traders “sell the fact” following a nearly seamless Ethereum Merge. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • SEC Climate Rule Won’t Demand Extensive Reporting From Small Businesses, Gensler Says

    Public companies wouldn’t be required to ask small private suppliers to report on their carbon footprints, the SEC chairman said, responding to concerns about compliance costs.

  • Hedge Funder Dalio: Economy and Stocks Set for Big Drop

    While Bridgewater's Ray Dalio sees inflation dropping from current levels, he expects it to remain high, with bond yields rising.

  • Stock market tumble draws bargain hunters

    Some traders took advantage of Tuesday's massive selloff in the U.S. stock market to go bottom fishing in stocks and options in hopes of picking up cheap upside bets on a quick market rebound. With S&P 500 dropping 4.3% on Tuesday, the Cboe Volatility Index - the so-called Wall Street "fear gauge" - jumped to a two-month high, as traders lapped up defensive put options, pointing to heightened fear of the stock market revisiting its mid-June lows. Others, however, decided to pick up dimes in front of the proverbial bulldozer as markets sold off, though expectations of a more aggressive Federal Reserve have dampened hopes of a significant market rebound anytime soon.

  • China’s plunging energy imports confound expectations

    A revival would cause problems—and not just for Europe

  • World Bank sees rising risk of global recession in 2023

    The world may be edging toward a global recession as central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates to combat persistent inflation, the World Bank said on Thursday. The world's three largest economies - the United States, China, and the euro area - have been slowing sharply, and even a "moderate hit to the global economy over the next year could tip it into recession," the bank said in a new study. It said the global economy was now in its steepest slowdown following a post-recession recovery since 1970, and consumer confidence had already dropped more sharply than in the run-up to previous global recessions.

  • FedEx warns of worsening economy and pulls forecast; shares drop 16%

    (Reuters) -FedEx Corp on Thursday withdrew the financial forecast it issued just three months ago, saying a global demand slowdown accelerated at the end of August and was on pace to worsen in the November quarter. S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday as FedEx added to worries about a slowing global economy. Altogether, a worldwide slowdown in economic activity caused shortfalls in FedEx Express revenues of $500 million and FedEx Ground revenues of $300 million in the quarter, FedEx said.

  • Tough times have begun one day after Kenya's new president was sworn in

    For many Kenyans, life was unbearable during former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign. But just one day after new president William Ruto’s inauguration, life is about to get more onerous, with the imminent lifting of a fuel subsidy that has kept the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene the lowest in eastern Africa.

  • Pay Attention to the Bond Market for an 'All-Sell' Signal

    There is always a collective groan in the classroom when the teacher turns the lesson to a subject that no student likes. In that vein, sorry, but I need to talk about the bond market today. It has been absolutely awful this year.

  • World Bank warns recession risk rising amid higher interest rates

    The threat of a global recession is growing as central banks focus on bringing down soaring inflation rates, the World Bank warned Thursday, calling on governments to help boost supply to ease the constraints behind rising prices.

  • Lakers owner Jeanie Buss discusses women's wrestling promotion

    Sports executive Jeanie Buss talks about the “Women of Wrestling” reboot and the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Kryvyi Rih fights consequences of Russian missile strike on reservoir dam overnight, water level falls

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:31 Emergency services were at work overnight in the city of Kryvyi Rih to contain and eliminate the effects of the Russian missile strike on the Karachunivske Reservoir dam [on 14 September].

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

    If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life. Certainly, investors should do their homework to ascertain the safety and reliability of a company’s dividends before buying on the basis of yield alone. Here are three real estate investment trusts

  • Stocks trend lower, oil markets set for first quarterly loss in two years

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo looks at market movements an hour ahead of today's closing bell, in addition to the sector action and crude oil prices.

  • Adobe Shrugs Off Sticker Shock From $20 Billion Deal for Figma

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Systems Inc. spent $20 billion on its biggest acquisition ever of design software maker Figma Inc. to win the exact kind of consumers and small businesses the company has struggled to reach in recent years.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutAdob

  • Silver is outperforming gold this month, and that’s just the start

    Silver has underperformed gold this year, but that could soon change as a scarcity in the silver market develops, lifting prices along with it, says Keith Weiner, founder and president of Monetary Metals.

  • S&P 500 futures drop after FedEx stokes fears about economy

    S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy. After trading resumed following a daily maintenance period, S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.6%. Nasdaq futures dropped 0.7%.

  • Dollar holds ground ahead of Fed, yuan under pressure

    The dollar eased from multi-year highs on Friday after a strong rally earlier in the week, though expectations that the Federal Reserve would need to hike more to keep inflation in check sent Treasury yields higher and kept the greenback in demand. The towering dollar pushed the offshore yuan past the critical threshold of 7 per dollar overnight for the first time in more than two years, with the yuan kept under pressure at 7.0032 in the early Asia trade. Often used as a liquid proxy for the yuan, the Aussie hit a two-month low of $0.6685 on Friday.