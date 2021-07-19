Asian mother in critical condition, yanked down NYC subway stairs in botched robbery with son

A 58-year-old Asian woman had to undergo brain surgery after sustaining critical injuries from an attempted robbery at a subway station in Manhattan this weekend.



What happened: The victim, Than Htwe, and her 22-year-old son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting the Canal Street Station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday when an unidentified man attacked them from behind, police told the New York Daily News.





Police say the suspect made a complaint about the 22-year-old’s backpack before grabbing it, according to NBC New York.

As the son lost his balance, he grabbed onto his mother, who then fell down the stairs with him.



The aftermath: The mother and son were both rushed to Bellevue Hospital for medical treatment.



The 58-year-old, who fell backward, suffered a severe brain injury that required surgery. She has been listed in critical condition, while her son sustained minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene but was caught on surveillance video. He is wanted for attempted robbery.







🚨WANTED for ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: On 7/17 at 9:40 AM, inside the Canal St "N" subway station in Manhattan, the suspect tried to forcibly remove a bag, causing two victims to fall down the stairs, leaving one victim in critical condition. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hRiM0brDZa

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 18, 2021







Devastated family: As Htwe remains in critical condition, the doctor and her family doubt that she will make it. Her husband is "really heartbroken."



Hein described his mother as a "very religious and "very kind" person. "Even if people are bad, she treats them well.”

In 2018, his mother moved from Myanmar to New York for his education.

In a statement, Hein said, "I love my mom very much & miss her so much, hopefully she can give me a hug soon ... My family is in shock and hope the police will catch whoever responsible for the incident and get justice that my mom deserved. Please, if anyone recognize the person, let the police know so there won't be anymore victims like me.”



The New York Police Department’s Asian Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call 800-577-TIPS or send a message to Crime Stoppers on Twitter.



There is no information about a GoFundMe made for the family.



Featured Images via New York Police Department

Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Father Dangles His Son Off a Cliff in China to Get the Perfect Photo

South Koreans Angrily Protest the Release of Brutal Child Rapist From Jail

Almost 25% of Young AAPIs Face Discrimination Because of Pandemic, Report Says

Australian Police Look for 2 Men Who Attacked Chinese Delivery Man in Racist Attack