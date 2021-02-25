Asian stocks open higher as Fed's Powell nixes inflation fears

Men holding umbrellas walk near an electric board showing Nikkei index at a brokerage in Tokyo
Echo Wang
·3 min read
By Echo Wang

MIAMI (Reuters) - Asian stocks perked up on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates would stay low, calming market fears that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten the monetary spigot.

"The dovish influence from the Fed is going to continue to resonate over in Asia. That's really good for emerging market assets when we've got a really good impulse from the Fed," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.90% in early trade while Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1.37%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.92%.

In a second day of testimony in Washington, Powell reiterated the Fed's promise to get the U.S. economy back to full employment and to not worry about inflation unless prices rose in a persistent and troubling way.

Crude oil climbed to fresh 13-month highs after U.S. government data showed a drop in crude output as a deep freeze disrupted production last week.

Gold prices struggled for traction as elevated Treasury yields eroded the allure of bullion as an inflation hedge.

The dollar hit fresh three-year lows against the pound and commodity-linked currencies including the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars, which are expected to benefit from a pick-up in global trade as growth rebounds.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.12%, as rising stocks on Wall Street pushed the global benchmark to reverse early losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average set a record high rising 1.35% to 31,961.86 while the S&P 500 gained 1.14%. The Nasdaq index, which fell as much as 1.3% earlier in the session, regained its footing by early afternoon and closed up 0.99%.

Shares of GameStop Corp, at the center of a volatile retail trading frenzy moves in late January, more than doubled in price in late trading and continued to soar in heavy, post-market trade.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, paving the way for its approval for emergency use as soon as this week.

Johnson & Johnson rose 1.3% following the news, seen as another boost to a strong recovery.

The dollar index fell 0.083%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.2167. The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus the greenback at 105.91 per dollar.

Oil prices rose after U.S. government data showed a drop in crude output as a deep freeze disrupted production last week.

U.S. crude recently rose 0.3% to $63.41 per barrel and Brent was at $67.31, up 2.97% on the day.

Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,802.72 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.30% to $1,802.00 an ounce.

(This story corrects to add dropped word in headline)

(Reporting by Echo Wang in Miami; Editing by Sam Holmes)

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 825,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims

    The Department of Labor is set to release its weekly report on new jobless claims Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Powell: Rising bond yields signal recovery but Fed’s ‘job not done’

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that rising bond yields are a healthy sign of a return to normal.

  • S&P 500 to gain 6% in rest of 2021: Reuters poll

    A surprisingly sharp rebound in the economy and earnings will drive further gains in U.S. stocks this year, though the S&P 500 is likely to end 2021 less than 6% up from its current level, according to a Reuters poll of strategists. The benchmark S&P 500 ended pandemic-hit 2020 with gains of 16.3%, lifted late in the year by optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and prospects of more U.S. fiscal stimulus. The index, which is up about 3% so far this year, will finish 2021 at 4,100, a 5.6% gain from its close Tuesday of 3,881.37, according to the median forecast of 50 strategists polled by Reuters over the last two weeks.

  • German 4th Quarter GDP Revisions Support the DAX30 and the EUR

    German 4th Quarter GDP revisions support the EUR and the DAX. Economic uncertainty caps the market impact, however.

  • The unemployment rate for the bottom quartile of Americans is 23%

    The Federal Reserve says that the unemployment rate for the lowest wage quartile of workers is about 23%.

  • Triller CEO Mike Lu says the world chose the app as a 'successor' to TikTok

    Mike Lu is one of Yahoo Finance's "THE NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021"— 21 trailblazers poised to influence the year ahead.

  • Global equities rise as U.S. bond yield fears ease

    A gauge of global equity markets rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates will remain low, calming market jitters sparked by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields on fears that a robust recovery would drive inflation higher. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased more than expected in January as the median sale price rose 5.3% on a year-over-year basis, the latest data to show certain consumer prices are rising faster than expected. Crude oil rose more than 2% to fresh 13-month highs while gold prices struggled for traction as elevated Treasury yields eroded the allure of bullion as an inflation hedge.

  • Justice Department gives judge big Google document request

    The Justice Department asked the judge hearing its antitrust fight with Alphabet's Google for a huge list of documents from the search and advertising giant, including some about Facebook and Google's Chrome browser, according to a court filing on Wednesday. A group of states led by Texas had alleged that Google and Facebook, the two biggest players in online advertising, used a series of deals to consolidate their market power. Google objected to the document demand, and others, as "overly broad" and potentially privileged but said it was willing to discuss the matter.

  • U.S. audit report cites 'weaknesses' in FAA certification of Boeing 737 MAX

    The U.S. Transportation Department's inspector general faulted "weaknesses" in U.S. government certification of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that was grounded for 20 months after two crashes killed 346 people, according to a report released Wednesday. The 63-page report said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not have a complete understanding of a Boeing Co safety system tied to both crashes and said "much work remains" to address outstanding issues. Boeing said it has "undertaken significant changes to reinforce our safety practices, and we have already made progress" on recommendations outlined in the report.

  • Punky Brewster Stars Tease Reboot Easter Eggs, "Amazing" Guest Stars and More

    Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson told E! News all about Peacock's Punky Brewster revival. Find out about potential easter eggs and more!

  • HSBC, Barclays challenged over bond linked to Vietnamese coal project

    HSBC and Barclays, which have pledged to stop financing new coal projects, have been challenged by a legal group over a Japanese bond it says will contribute to the financing of coal-fired power in Vietnam. Both banks have come under pressure from investors keen to see them do more to help the world shift to a low-carbon economy and HSBC faces a shareholder vote over its fossil fuel financing at its annual meeting in April. While both have policies to refrain from financing new coal plants, the complaint focuses on their alleged role in helping to fund others who go on to finance such projects.

  • How Tesla and Elon Musk can fight the new EV rivals

    Tesla has a slew of rivals coming for its crown, but it can hold on to its enormous market lead if it can focus on its vehicles and continue its global expansion.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn teams up with Fisker to make electric vehicles

    Electric-car maker Fisker Inc said it will work with Apple Inc supplier Foxconn to produce more than 250,000 vehicles a year beginning in late 2023, sending its shares up 18%. The deal, codenamed "Project PEAR" (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), is looking at markets globally, including North America, Europe, China and India, Fisker said. Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone maker, has ramped up its interest in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past year or so, announcing deals with Chinese electric-car maker Byton and automakers Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Stellantis NV's Fiat Chrysler unit.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.

  • South African Uber drivers join global push for worker rights: lawyers

    A group of South African Uber drivers are to go to court to seek rights including compensation for unpaid overtime and holiday pay, their lawyers said on Tuesday, hoping for a similar victory to that of British drivers this month. In both Britain and South Africa, Uber drivers are treated as self-employed, affording them only minimal protections in law - a status the U.S. ride-hailing company sought to maintain in its long-running UK legal battle. While Uber said the decision did not apply to all its 600,000 drivers in the country, it was blow to the company's business model and a significant victory in battles being fought on many fronts against the so-called gig economy.

  • Powell Goes Easy on Surging Yields While Central Bank Peers Fret

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the world economy from its coronavirus recession is being tested as rising bond yields and inflation bets threaten their ability to keep borrowing costs down.While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, other counterparts are sounding less sanguine as their recoveries lag that of the U.S..European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday that she and colleagues are “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.The bond market isn’t listening, tumbling again on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields surged as much as 11 basis points to 2.29%, their highest level since before the coronavirus-induced meltdown in March. The rate on similar-dated U.K. bonds also soared, with Germany’s following suit.Because government borrowing costs are used as the benchmark for pricing loans to businesses and consumers, any increase in yields trickles through to the real economy. That counters the campaign by central banks to drive recoveries with cheap money, potentially forcing them to deliver even more stimulus at some point.“It’s the U.S. bond market pulling up global bond yields, and in some cases in ways that are moving faster than they’d like,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Corp.’s head of global economic research. “If you’re in countries outside the U.S., you’re looking at this as kind of an unwelcome import.”In the U.S., 10-year Treasury yields have risen more than 50 basis points since the end of December as its economy shows signs of improving, vaccinations roll out and lawmakers ready even more fiscal stimulus. Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. now see growth of 6.2% this year, up from 4.2% at the start of the year.More broadly, the yield on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, which includes investment-grade sovereign and corporate debt, has risen 20 basis points this year to above 1%. That follows a 62-basis-point decline in 2020.The jump in U.S. yields threatens to drag up other markets, challenging the policies of the ECB, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI told clients in a report this week. That’s a worry for those policy makers whose focus remains more on stoking growth than containing any nascent inflation pressures.The ECB could be in a particularly uncomfortable spot as it has pledged to keep financing conditions “favorable” through the crisis and is already facing a weaker recovery than counterparts.Yields on 10-year German government bonds have climbed above -0.3% this month from -0.6% in November while equivalent French yields are now barely below zero, compared with -0.3% three months ago.One option for the ECB is to accelerate bond buying via its pandemic emergency purchase program. Another is to strengthen its message on how long it intends to keep interest rates low.“The ECB has a number of potentially powerful options in its toolbox to anchor bond yields,” said Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research at ABN Amro Holding NV.In Japan, where investors are nervously awaiting the outcome of the central bank’s policy review, yields for 10-year bonds rose to 0.12%, the highest level since Nov. 2018. That’s still within officials’ comfort range of 20 basis points on either side of its target, but some market participants forecast the range to be expanded with the BOJ announcement on March 19.Higher Treasury yields are also a threat for emerging economies, where historically they sparked currency volatility and choppy capital flows, especially for countries that rely on external funding. That then slows expansions, as happened in 2013 when concern the Fed was pulling back triggered a ripple effect.Bloomberg Economics predicts the central banks of Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria will all turn more hawkish this year.“The Fed remains in a more comfortable position compared to many of its peers in emerging markets,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc. “Inflation in the U.S. is far better anchored than in small, open economies.”Some economists say the yield moves and the bets on an inflation revival may mark something of a turning point for the global economy.“Central banks are now throwing the kitchen sink at beating deflation and disinflation just as they threw it at high inflation in the 1980s and early 1990s,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “There is a strong case to be made that the disinflation seen since the 1970s is coming to an end and that the long-term trend in inflation is at or close to bottoming.”Still, others point out that disinflation forces will linger, especially as labor markets remain weaker than before the pandemic and full economic recoveries hinge on successfully controlling the virus and delivering vaccines.“I am still not so sure whether the recovery-related steepening of the curve will be long lasting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Asia Pacific chief economist with Natixis SA. “There are a number of risks that might bring us back to a less upbeat scenario.”(Updates with Wednesday’s market moves in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

    China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said. A year ago the two said they were planning to merge, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving. Geely and Volvo on Wednesday said they would preserve with their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options".

  • After India stifled its TikTok dreams, Bytedance is building its Asia hub in Singapore

    "Bytedance plans to make Singapore its epicenter for the rest of Asia-Pacific in its quest to find a neutral ground amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China."

  • Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall

    President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would seek $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States as a shortfall of semiconductors has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production. Biden also signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing the global semiconductor chip shortage that has alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said.

  • Bill Gates-Led Clean Tech Fund Adds New Billionaire Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Abigail Johnson, chief executive officer of Fidelity Investments, and Shopify Inc. founder Tobias Lütke have joined as new investors in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the clean-tech fund led by Bill Gates.Launched in 2016, BEV is one of the largest financiers of companies working on technologies to cut emissions. The fund’s first round raised $1 billion and backed 45 startups, which work on everything from batteries to low-emissions fertilizers. Its investors featured billionaires including Jeff Bezos of Amazon Inc., Jack Ma of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP.Last month, BEV closed a new round of another $1 billion with an aim to invest in as many as 50 startups. Aside from Johnson and Lütke, four other new investors joined. They are John Sobrato, a real-estate billionaire; Seth Klarman, chief executive officer of hedge fund Baupost Group; Chris Stolte, founder of Tableau Software Inc.; and Ben Walton, the grandson of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton.Most but not all the investors in BEV’s first round participated in the second round. A spokesperson for BEV declined to say who dropped out.The first clean-tech boom between 2006 and 2011 proved disappointing for Silicon Valley investors who limited their involvement to startups in renewable electricity, biofuels and electric vehicles.Funds like BEV and Prime Coalition have expanded the technology portfolio, with investments in lithium extraction and carbon capture. As the urgency of addressing climate change has grown, these funds have also brought in a wider group of wealthy individuals and family foundations.BEV also takes a longer view of whether the investments pay off. In an interview earlier this month, Gates told Bloomberg Green that BEV is so new that “there’s no economic signal” yet to assess whether the fund is doing well. “It’s the quality of the teams. It’s the potential of the ideas,” Gates said. “And whether these companies would have happened without us.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.