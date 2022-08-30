Stocks Up in Asia as Post-Powell Selloff Subsides: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia climbed Tuesday as investor sentiment stabilized following a rout sparked by the Federal Reserve’s commitment to a sustained period of restrictive monetary policy to quell inflation.

Energy shares pushed up an Asia equity gauge amid gains in Japan, South Korea and Australia. US futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 added to a slump that began Friday when Chair Jerome Powell stressed the Fed is willing to let the economy suffer to cool elevated price pressures.

The repricing sparked by Powell’s Jackson Hole speech has also pushed up Treasury yields and the dollar, though both those moves reversed a little in the Asian session, leaving the US 10-year yield just below 3.10%.

Oil was near the highest since late July. Potential production outages in Libya could exacerbate a global energy crunch. Gold and Bitcoin were little changed.

Powell’s push back against market hopes for a pivot to interest-rate cuts next year is the latest setback in a challenging year for investors. The Fed this week is also set to step up the unwinding of its near-$9 trillion balance sheet. Other risks range from China’s economic slowdown to Europe’s energy crisis as Russia continues its war in Ukraine and chokes gas supplies.

“The markets are spooked because they are afraid that the Fed could create a hard landing -- that they’ll raise rates into a recession and that will be really painful for the economy and for corporate profits,” Terri Spath, chief investment officer at Zuma Wealth LLC, said on Bloomberg Television

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said sharp stock-market losses show investors have got the message that the US central bank is determined to contain inflation.

“People now understand the seriousness of our commitment to getting inflation back down to 2%,” he said.

In Europe, natural gas and power prices plunged after Germany said its stores of the fossil fuel are filling up faster than planned. But Germany remains vulnerable in the winter if Russia halts gas flows. The European Union is preparing to step into its energy market to damp soaring power costs.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams due to speak, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council members due to speak at event Tuesday through Sept. 2

China PMI, Wednesday

Euro-area CPI, Wednesday

Russia’s Gazprom set to halt Nord Stream pipeline gas flows for three days of maintenance, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

UK leadership ballot closes Friday. Winner announced Sept. 5

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7%

South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was at $1.0005, up 0.1%

The Japanese yen was at 138.51 per dollar, up 0.2%

The offshore yuan was at 6.9143 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 3.09%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield slipped one basis point to 3.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.82 a barrel, down 0.2%

Gold was at $1,740.22 an ounce, up 0.2%

