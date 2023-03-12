Asian Pay Television Trust (SGX:S7OU) Will Pay A S$0.0025 Dividend In Three Days

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Asian Pay Television Trust (SGX:S7OU) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Asian Pay Television Trust's shares on or after the 16th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 24th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.0025 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.01 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Asian Pay Television Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 9.3% on its current stock price of SGD0.113. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Asian Pay Television Trust can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Asian Pay Television Trust

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Asian Pay Television Trust paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Asian Pay Television Trust's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Asian Pay Television Trust paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Asian Pay Television Trust's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Asian Pay Television Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 19% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

Is Asian Pay Television Trust an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Asian Pay Television Trust is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Asian Pay Television Trust (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Bird flu fears shut down Amazonia at Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo

    The shuttering of the Amazonia exhibit follows other recent closures due to bird flu cases detected in surrounding counties.

  • We're Not Very Worried About Australian Vanadium's (ASX:AVL) Cash Burn Rate

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • COVID test requirement lifted for travelers from China to US

    A requirement that travelers to the U.S. from China present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights expired Friday after more than two months as cases in China have fallen. The restrictions were put in place Dec. 28 and took effect Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions and as U.S. health officials expressed concerns that their Chinese counterparts were not being truthful to the world about the true number of infections and deaths. The requirement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expired for flights leaving after 3 p.m. Eastern time Friday.

  • Facebook-parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally - WSJ

    Meta let go of 11,000 employees four months ago and would be the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs. Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • ‘Crime is like a disease:’ Teen gun deaths more than doubled in a year in this small Ga. community

    "It’s definitely a state of emergency in this city.”

  • Analysis-Declining U.S. bank reserves add wrinkle to contentious debt ceiling issue

    A rapid fall in bank reserves held at the Federal Reserve, coinciding with an expected shortage of U.S. Treasury bills as the debt ceiling battle looms, has raised concerns from investors about potential stress in financial markets. Reserves, which are funds the Fed requires banks to hold as balances at the central bank, have fallen due to the impact of the central bank's program to reduce its swollen balance sheet, known as quantitative tightening (QT.) Bank deposits, which are part of reserves, also dropped with customers seeking higher-yielding alternatives for their cash. Lower reserves constrain banks' balance sheets, hampering their ability to lend to finance corporate growth and expansions, analysts said.

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    Sentiment shifts periodically on Wall Street, and you could argue Cathie Wood might be the prime example of fortune reversal. Once an investor favorite and hailed as a pioneer with a portfolio jam-packed with the novel and cutting-edge, Wood’s reputation has been tarnished over the past year and a half as her growth-oriented investing style went out of fashion in the post-pandemic climate. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and often unprofitable

  • More than 85% of Silicon Valley's Bank's Deposits Were Not Insured. Here's What That Means for Customers

    “It’s like a Lehman Brothers moment for Silicon Valley,” says one Silicon Valley startup founder whose company has millions of dollars tied up in SVB

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses—as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there are plenty of other banks that would face big losses if they were forced to dump securities to raise cash.

  • Short Sellers Make $500 Million on SVB’s Demise. Collecting Won’t Be Easy

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group’s record plunge on Thursday minted short sellers roughly half a billion dollars in paper profits. But they now face a challenge: how to close their positions.Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups F

  • Verizon Stock: Deep Value With a Swollen Dividend Yield

    Verizon stock's free-fall has created a compelling entry point for the yield-hungry

  • SVB CEO Sold $3.6 Million in Stock Days Before Bank’s Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker sold $3.6 million of company stock under a trading plan less than two weeks before the firm disclosed extensive losses that led to its failure.Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses

  • Mark Cuban Had Millions at Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    The legendary investor and entrepreneur says he has an exposure between $8 million and $10 million to the California bank, which was closed on March 10 by regulators, after a run on the bank.

  • This Growth ETF Has a Massive 11.4% Dividend Yield, and It Pays Monthly

    The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has become a hit in the ETF world thanks to its 12.2% dividend yield and its monthly payout. While many investors are likely familiar with JEPI thanks to the considerable level of fanfare it has garnered as it has grown to $21.8 billion in assets under management (AUM), they may not be as familiar with JEPI’s newer and somewhat less heralded cousin — the JPMorgan Nasdaq Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ). There are some notable differences be

  • SVB’s Balance-Sheet Time Bomb Was ‘Sitting in Plain Sight,’ Short Seller Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The problems that triggered SVB Financial Group Inc.’s death spiral were hiding in plain sight in the firm’s earnings reports.Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeThat’s according to short seller William C. Marti

  • ‘The government has about 48 hours to fix a soon-to-be-irreversible mistake’: Hedge-fund titan Bill Ackman warns some businesses may not be able to meet payroll in wake of SVB’s failure

    Silicon Valley Bank had boasted of having relationships with more than half of the venture-backed companies in the U.S.

  • Should You Add This Dividend King to Your Portfolio?

    There's a common saying in the personal finance community: Cash is king. Well, if cash is king, cash flow is equally important. Thanks to its tremendous half-century-plus dividend growth streak, Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) fits this requirement in my opinion.

  • 68% of Warren Buffett's $334 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 4 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration has played a sizable role in Buffett's vast outperformance of the S&P 500.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Plummeting This Week

    After rising in February, shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) powered down during the first full week of trading in March. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of QuantumScape fell by 20.4% from the end of last Friday's trading session through the end of trading on Thursday. QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh was busy this week trimming his position in the company's stock.