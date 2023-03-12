Asian Pay Television Trust (SGX:S7OU) Will Pay A S$0.0025 Dividend In Three Days

Asian Pay Television Trust (SGX:S7OU) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Asian Pay Television Trust's shares on or after the 16th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 24th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.0025 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.01 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Asian Pay Television Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 9.3% on its current stock price of SGD0.113. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Asian Pay Television Trust can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Asian Pay Television Trust paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Asian Pay Television Trust's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Asian Pay Television Trust's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Asian Pay Television Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 19% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

Is Asian Pay Television Trust an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Asian Pay Television Trust is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Asian Pay Television Trust (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

