Asian residents in Massachusetts allegedly targeted in string of burglaries, police say

Local authorities are investigating five recent burglaries in Newton, Mass. that are possibly targeting Asian residents.



Possible links: Newton Police said Tuesday that the string of break-ins that started last month had multiple similarities, in addition to the victims being all Asians, reported the Boston Herald.



All break-ins involved forced entry and occurred in the daytime on weekends when no one was home.

The suspects primarily targeted jewelry, cash and handbags.

The first burglary happened on June 13 at 900 block of Walnut Street, followed by another on June 19 at 600 block of Dedham Street and the next day on Helene Road.

The most recent break-ins occurred on June 27 at 700 block of Quinobequin Road and July 10 at Country Club Road.



Under investigation: Newton Police said, “detectives are actively seeking to learn if Asians are being specifically targeted but do not have any definitive information yet.”



Security videos obtained from Dedham Street and Helene Road reportedly show the same person. The police have since released images from the videos.

Investigators have reportedly been “speaking with residents, adding directed patrols (approximately 80 to date), and working with law enforcement partners.”

Lt. Bruce Apotheker noted that they “haven’t seen anything hate-related” outside of the break-ins, as no racist vandalism or hateful messages have emerged in the attacks.

One of the victims, Scott Chin, told CBS Boston that the burglar passed through the back door, searched the whole house and took what he wanted.

“He has something to cover it up with if someone does happen to answer the door," Chin said. "He’ll just hand off a flyer, and maybe he comes back later.”



Anyone with helpful information regarding the attacks or about the person in question is urged to call the Newton Police Department Detective Bureau at 617-796-2104 or use their anonymous Tips-line at 617-796-2121.



