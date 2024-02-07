Asian restaurants, markets all over Wichita will celebrate Year of the Dragon this weekend

Saturday is the first day of the Lunar New Year, and restaurants all over town will be celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Dragon.

It’s a particularly fun day to dine out in Wichita, too, as many restaurants, grocery stores and boba shops traditionally invite one of Wichita’s many dragon dance teams to perform, and some businesses even pass out red envelopes filled with cash — also known as “lucky money.”

My crew usually goes to Saigon Oriental Restaurant at 1103 E. Broadway, where diners pack in to enjoy bun and cafe sua while colorful dragon dancers take their noisy performance from table to table, delighting (or scaring) kids and filling the place with a special energy.

But the biggest party in town will likely be at the Kimson Asian Market, 960 E. Pawnee. Its party on Saturday lasts from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and includes performances by three different dance teams. Staff members also will be distributing lucky money.

Following is a day-by-day, hour-by-hour list of the local food businesses that will have dancers, giveaways and food specials in honor of the Lunar New Year.

Know of a celebration I missed? Email me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com and I’ll add it.

The St. Anthony Lion Dance team is one of three that will perform at Kimson Asian Market’s annual Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday.

Friday, Feb. 9

4 p.m. — Lucky Market, 7100 E. Harry: This Asian grocery store will welcome the All Saints Lion and Dragon Dance Team

Saturday, Feb. 10

10 a.m. — Phu Quy, 10919 E. Harry: The St. Anthony Lion & Dragon Dance Team will perform at this cafe

10:30 a.m. — Thao’s Bistro, 1825 S. Broadway: The East High School Lion Dance Club will perform at this Vietnamese restaurant.

11 a.m. — Kimson Asian Market, 960 E. Pawnee: The St. Anthony Lion & Dragon Dance Team and the East High Lion Dance Club are both scheduled to perform at this Asian grocery

11:30 a.m. — Saigon Oriental Restaurant, 1103 N. Broadway: The East High School Lion Dance Club will perform at this Vietnamese restaurant.

Noon — T-Swirl Crepe, 2413 N. Greenwich: The St. Anthony Lion & Dragon Dance Team will perform, and the eatery will offer buy-one-get-one sweet crepes all day on Saturday. Also, the first 100 people to order will get lucky money envelopes.

12:30 p.m. — Kimson Asian Market, 960 E. Pawnee: The party doesn’t stop at Kimson, which will welcome the All Saints Lion & Dragon Dance Team at 12:30 p.m.

1 p.m. — Pokemoto, 1028 W. Pawnee: The East High School Lion Dance Club will perform at this poke restaurant, which will offer a free boba drink with any purchase from 1 to 3 p.m.

Lion dancers will also be at Saigon Oriental Restaurant on Saturday.

1 p.m. — Crafted, 9730 E 21st St.: The St. Anthony Lion & Dragon Dance team will perform, and Crafted will offer 50% off its boba drinks.

1 p.m. — Kimson Asian Market, 960 E. Pawnee: The big party at this Asian market will also include the Tri Pho Lion Dance Team.

1 p.m. Pho Special, 2409 E. Pawnee: The All Saints Lion & Dragon Dance Team will perform at this Vietnamese restaurant.

2 p.m. — Pho Cuong, 6605 E. 37th St. North: The St. Anthony Lion & Dragon Dance Team will perform at this Vietnamese restaurant.

2 p.m. — Thai An Oriental Market, 2425 S. Hillside: This Asian market will welcome the Tri Pho Lion Dance Team.

3 p.m. — Feng Cha, 8007 E. Kellogg: The All Saints Lion & Dragon Dance Team will perform at this boba shop, whose all-day party will also include merchandise giveaways, firecrackers and lucky money.

3 p.m. — Thai Binh, 1530 W. 21st St.: This Asian market will welcome the Tri Pho Lion Dance Team.

4:30 p.m. — Taichi Bubble Tea, 2413 N. Maize Road: This new poke and boba restaurant at NewMarket square will welcome the All Saints Lion & Dragon Dance Team.

5:30 p.m. — Tianluo Bistro, 11309 E. Kellogg: The East High School Lion Dance Club will perform at this Asian restaurant.

6 p.m. — P.F. Chang’s, 1401 Waterfront: The St. Anthony Lion & Dragon Dance Team will perform at this upscale Chinese restaurant.

6:30 p.m. — Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich: This Wichita venue is throwing a Lunar New Year party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday that will include a performance by the East High School Lion Dance Club.

All day — Leaf Teahouse ICT, 1912 E. Pawnee: This boba shop will be celebrating all day and will have decorations and prizes.

Sunday

12:30 p.m. Pho Special, 2409 E. Pawnee: The Tri Pho Lion Dance Team will perform at this Vietnamese restaurant.

1 p.m. — Ooolala Stone Pho, 1415 W. Pawnee: The All Saints Lion & Dragon Dance Team will perform at this Vietnamese restaurant, which also will have firecrackers, lucky money for the first 50 customers in the door and giveaways.

1:30 p.m. — Coffee Daze, 3236 E. Douglas: The St. Anthony Lion & Dragon Dance Team will perform at this popular College Hill coffee shop.

1:30 p.m. — Kung Fu Tea, 1625 S. Rock Road: The Tri Pho Lion Dance Team will perform at this boba shop.

2 p.m. — Pho Special, 2409 E. Pawnee: The St. Anthony Lion & Dragon Dance Team will perform at this Vietnamese restaurant.

2 p.m. — Feng Cha, 2564 N. Greenwich: This boba shop will welcome the All Saints Lion & Dragon Dance Team.

5:30 p.m. — Tianluo Bistro, 11309 E. Kellogg: The St. Anthony Lion & Dragon Dance Team will perform at this Asian restaurant. It will also perform there at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 18.