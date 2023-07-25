Asian seniors, 88 and 86, assaulted in back-to-back San Francisco attacks

[Source]

Two Asian women have fallen victim to separate attacks in the past two weeks in San Francisco, according to reports.

The incidents: The pair of attacks occurred on July 10 and July 21, as per English-Chinese outlet Wind Newspaper.

The first incident involved an 86-year-old woman who was pushed to the ground in Tenderloin. The victim suffered a broken hip and was taken to the hospital. Her assailant, described as a white man around 30 years old, has not yet been arrested.

The second incident involved an 88-year-old woman who was kicked and “thrown to the ground” after shopping for avocados in the Union Square area. She was transported to the hospital with massive internal bleeding. Her attacker, identified as 27-year-old Oakland resident James Lee Ramsey, was arrested and booked on multiple charges. Ramsey is reportedly on a warrant in Alameda.

The big picture: The incidents mark the second and third reported attacks against senior Asian women in San Francisco this month.

On July 3, Yanfang Wu, 63, was shoved to the ground in the Bayview neighborhood. She suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital, where she died two days later. The attack was initially ruled as an accident, and no arrests have been made so far.

Some of the most widely reported attacks on Asian seniors have occurred in San Francisco. In 2021, the fatal shoving of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee helped spark the anti-Asian hate movement nationwide. San Francisco’s alleged mishandling of such attacks also propelled 67% of Asian American voters to recall Chesa Boudin as District Attorney.

“We are tired of having attacks on our seniors dismissed, delegitimized, ignored,” the Edwin M. Lee Asian Pacific Democratic Club reportedly tweeted before the election outcome. “It’s not progressive or Democratic to talk at, instead of listen to, communities of color.”

The latest attacks are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, starting the message with “SFPD.”

