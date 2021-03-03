Asian shares advance despite Wall Street retreat

  • A man wearing a protective mask walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Stocks advanced in Asia on Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 gave back most of its gains from a day earlier. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • People wearing protective masks walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Stocks advanced in Asia on Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 gave back most of its gains from a day earlier. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Stocks advanced in Asia on Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 gave back most of its gains from a day earlier. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225, left, and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Stocks advanced in Asia on Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 gave back most of its gains from a day earlier. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
1 / 4

Japan Financial Markets

A man wearing a protective mask walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Stocks advanced in Asia on Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 gave back most of its gains from a day earlier. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks advanced in Asia on Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 gave back most of its gains from a day earlier.

Hong Kong led the advance, gaining 2.4%. Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Sydney also were higher.

Investors have taken heart from an easing in bond prices that has alleviated worries over possible interest rate hikes. Bond yields have eased and the yield on the 10-year Treasury inched down to 1.40% early Wednesday.

But expectations for stronger economic growth in coming months continue to fuel worries that interest rates will head higher.

“It feels like we are in the eye of the storm," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary. Investors have recently focused on selling high-priced technology shares but are also watching for policy changes as President Joe Biden's $1.9 billion stimulus package heads into the Senate after narrowly passing in the House.

“How much overheating and inflation will the Biden fiscal stimulus generate remains at the top of virtually every market conversation," Innes said.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose to 29,792.81. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 0.5% to 29,559.10, while the Kospi in Seoul picked up 0.6% to 3,082.99. The Shanghai Composite index advanced 1.8% to 3,569.66.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 6,818.00 after the government reported the economy grew at a 3.1% quarterly rate, but a minus 1.1% annual rate, in the fourth quarter of last year. The better than expected result was helped by consumer demand and public spending, analysts said.

India's Sensex opened 0.8% higher.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 3,870.29 after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. A day before, the benchmark index had leaped 2.4% for its best performance since June. Technology and internet stocks accounted for much of the selling, a reversal from a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5% to 31,391.52. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.7%, to 13,358.79.

Smaller companies fared worse than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 small-cap index gave up 43.81 points, or 1.9%, to 2,231.51.

Higher interest rates force investors to rethink how much they’re willing to pay for stocks, making each $1 of profit that companies earn a little less valuable. That's making Wall Street reconsider the value of technology stocks, in large part because their recent dominance left them looking even pricier than the rest of the market.

Treasury yields rose above 1.50% recently with expectations for economic growth and inflation, up from about 0.9% at the beginning of the year. Such a rise makes borrowing more expensive for homebuyers, companies taking out loans and virtually everyone else. That can slow economic growth.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard sought to calm financial markets by emphasizing that the Fed, while generally optimistic about the economy, is still far from raising interest rates or reducing its $120 billion a month in asset purchases.

She also said that the Fed is closely monitoring the recent rise in the 10-year Treasury yield and investors’ inflation expectations. But she repeatedly said the economy is 10 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level and the Fed would keep rates at nearly zero until the job market has fully recovered.

"We’ve got some distance to go to meet our goals,” of higher inflation and lower unemployment, Brainard said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Thursday, and at the end of the week will be the government’s jobs report, which is typically the highlight economic report of every month. It also includes numbers for how much wages are rising across the economy, a key component of inflation.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 33 cents to $60.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 89 cents to $59.75 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 40 cents to $63.10 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 106.88 Japanese yen from 106.68 yen late Tuesday. The euro fell to $1.2083 from $1.2091.

___

AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan to loosen coronavirus curbs, allow larger gatherings

    The revised state health department order will take effect on Friday and last through to April 19. Restrictions on inside seating for restaurants and bars will be raised to 50% of capacity, or a maximum 100 people, from 25%, the order of the state's health department said. "The increased capacity limits outlined in this order will still give us the ability to protect public health as we carefully track variants and continue leading with science and data", Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Tuesday in a press briefing.

  • Exclusive: Goldman Sachs restarts cryptocurrency desk amid bitcoin boom

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients from next week, a person familiar with the matter said. The team will sit within the U.S. bank's Global Markets division, the person said. The desk is part of Goldman's activities within the fast-growing digital assets sector, which also includes projects involving blockchain technology and central bank digital currencies, the person said.

  • Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

    Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture. Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further.

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The personal-finance superstar doesn’t want you running out of coin in your golden years.

  • Two U.S. men charged with aiding Ghosn's escape land in Japan

    An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to face questioning from prosecutors and the prospect of charges that could carry a three-year prison term. The plane carrying U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, who were extradited by U.S. authorities on Monday, landed at Tokyo's Narita airport, and the two men were escorted on to waiting police buses, according to a Reuters witness. The Taylors will not be indicted immediately, but will likely face charges after an investigation is concluded.

  • Boeing to base U.S. Air Force prototype on Australian pilotless combat jet

    Boeing Co will use a pilotless, fighter-like jet developed in Australia as the basis for its U.S. Air Force Skyborg prototype, an executive at the plane maker said on Tuesday. The "Loyal Wingman", the first military aircraft to be designed and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years, made its first flight on Saturday under the supervision of a Boeing test pilot monitoring it from a ground control station in South Australia. Boeing's Loyal Wingman is 38 feet long (11.6 metres), has a 2,000 nautical mile (3,704 km) range and a nose that can be outfitted with various payloads.

  • TREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yields dip for third straight day

    Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before virtual Council of Foreign Relations at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) while Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks to a virtual event of the Economic Club of New York at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). Fed officials in recent days have largely been in sync in their comments that they do not see inflation becoming problematic, after Chair Jerome Powell indicated last week the central bank will remain accommodative until inflation has exceeded 2%. "Back in August they made a major transitional shift in the nature of monetary policy and it wasn’t fully appreciated at the time, and people are slowly coming around to understanding this Fed is really, really focused on this concept of maximum employment because they sense the global deflationary pressures," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks retreat after S&P 500's best session since June

    Stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning as the major indexes steadied after rallying a day earlier.

  • Fox News Finds It’s Back in Familiar Spot: Prime-Time Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- After all the chatter about Fox News’s falling ratings and the rise of far-right competitors, the Fox Corp. channel found itself leading in prime time among cable news networks again in February, a position it has had for 19 years.Viewership of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled network tumbled after the election, which saw Republican Donald Trump lose to Democrat Joe Biden. Conservative audiences tuned in to Fox rivals Newsmax and One America News Network, as many Trump supporters promoted the idea that the election had been stolen.Rival CNN, meanwhile, had its most-watched day ever on Jan. 6, when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.With Biden now in the White House, Fox News has returned to its regular position, with 2.47 million viewers in prime time, compared with 2.19 million for Comcast Corp.’s MSNBC and 1.69 million at AT&T Inc.’s CNN. Newsmax, which also subscribes to Nielsen ratings, averaged about 241,000 viewers a night for the month.All three of the big cable news networks have seen a decline in viewers since their highs around Election Day. MSNBC, which has been broadcasting news conferences daily by Biden Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki, led in total viewers throughout the day last month. It and CNN were up year-over-year in February, while Fox saw a decline.CNN’s prime-time drop since Election Day has been the steepest. Still, the network said it had its most-viewed month ever in February and led in the 25-to-54-year-old demographic that is most popular with advertisers.Fox News said Tuesday that it hired former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as an on-air commentator. The shares were up 9% to $37.95 at the close, bringing their gain for the year so far to 30%.(Updates with McEnany hiring, share movement in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden withdraws Tanden's nomination to be White House budget chief

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden to be his budget director after she ran into stiff opposition over tweets that upset lawmakers, in the first Capitol Hill rebuff of one of his nominees. "I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for director of the Office of Management and Budget," Biden said in a short statement on Tuesday. The decision to withdraw Tanden's nomination reflected the tenuous hold his Democrats have on the Senate.

  • Zoom has more than $4 billion in cash — here's how they may spend it

    Zoom is sitting on a monster cash pile. The company's CFO Kelly Steckleberg explains how they may spend some of the money.

  • The truth about Warren Buffett’s investment track record

    Warren Buffett, the billionaire head of Berkshire Hathaway, will probably go down as the greatest investor in history.

  • Why the EU is sitting on millions of unused Covid vaccines

    A false report in German media, comments made by Emmanuel Macron, and possible Russian disinformation have made Europeans hesitant to accept the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Analysis: U.S. bond derivatives signal calm, but economic fundamentals could spur more sell-offs

    After a sharp sell-off last week, U.S. Treasuries have stabilized with bond market indicators and derivatives positioning pointing to near-term calm, but an improving economy could trigger another slide in their prices. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield hit a one-year high of 1.614% on Thursday in what investors called a "tantrum without the taper," as the market sold off on expectations that an economic rebound would force the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary conditions sooner than anticipated. While yields could spike again, analysts and investors pointed to moves in inflation breakevens, swap spreads and put options on Treasury debt exchange-traded funds as evidence of temporary calm.

  • How Rich Are Reese Witherspoon and Other Top TV Stars?

    Television star salaries have skyrocketed in recent years along with the rise of streaming services. It’s arguable that Apple TV+ set a new high standard for earnings when it&nbsp;agreed to pay...

  • Did You Participate In Any Of Brickworks' (ASX:BKW) Respectable 49% Return?

    The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise...

  • Ramaphosa Halts Hunt for Reserve South African Finance Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to identify a backup option in case Finance Minister Tito Mboweni left his post, but abandoned the search because he couldn’t find a suitable alternative, according to four people familiar with the situation.While some of the nation’s most prominent policymakers and business executives were informally canvassed as potential replacements over the past few months, the two most favored candidates -- Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas -- didn’t want the job. The people asked not to be identified because the process was private and senior ruling party members weren’t informed.Ramaphosa’s first choice has always been to retain Mboweni, a 61-year-old former central bank governor, the people said. Still, the finance chief has frequently expressed reluctance to remain in the post for long both publicly and privately, citing the need for younger politicians to take over. He has also expressed his frustration with the job on Twitter, sparking concern that he was intent on resigning.He has been lauded by investors for advocating the privatization or closing of failing state companies and austere policies, including a wage freeze for government workers and keeping increases to welfare payments below inflation. Still, he’s clashed with Ramaphosa’s labor union allies and other ministers and senior ruling party politicians. His practice of frequently working from his home in Magoebaskloof, 277 kilometers (172 miles) north of the seat of government in Pretoria, has been taken by some commentators as evidence of his dissatisfaction with the job.Ramaphosa last week denied speculation that Mboweni might depart and coverage of his comments was retweeted by Mboweni. While the Financial Mail, a Johannesburg-based weekly magazine, last week cited unidentified people as saying that Kganyago had been approached about the job, Ramaphosa said his discussions with the governor had been confined to monetary policy.“I know nothing about a replacement of the minister of finance,” Ramaphosa said on an online briefing on Friday. “This is news to me. There is no such plan, there is no such intention and there has been no such discussion.”Ramaphosa reappointed Kganyago to his post in 2019, and he intends serving out his second five-year term, the central bank said in an e-mailed response to questions. Jonas didn’t respond to a request for comment. The Treasury declined to comment and referred Bloomberg to Ramaphosa’s remarks. The presidency declined to comment further.Replacing Mboweni with an official less respected in capital markets would be a risk for Ramaphosa as the economy struggles to recover from what’s estimated to be its worst annual contraction in nine decades and the government’s debt burden surges. In addition to serving as the country’s central bank governor for a decade, Mboweni has been chairman of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. and acted as an adviser to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Potential ReplacementsOther potential replacements that have been considered by people close to Ramaphosa include Zweli Mkhize, the health minister, and Renosi Mokate, a former deputy central bank governor and current chairwoman of the Government Employees Pension Fund, according to the people. It was unclear if they’d been approached and neither of their offices responded to requests for comment.Suitable candidates may be deterred by the relatively low compensation paid to government ministers. Both Kganyago and Jonas, who is chairman of MTN Group Ltd., Africa’s biggest mobile-phone company by subscribers, would take a pay cut if they took up the post.Replacing Mboweni could also lead to fresh ructions within the ruling African National Congress, which remains divided between pro- and anti-Ramaphosa factions, with any new appointment to the crucial position likely to be hotly contested.Mboweni retains the full support of the ANC’s top leadership, according to Paul Mashatile, the party’s treasurer general.“He has not indicated that he no longer wants to be the minister of finance and no one has tried to have him removed from that position,” Mashatile said in an interview.(Updates with plans to contain welfare payments in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Why Costco pays its 180,000 workers way more than the minimum wage

    Costco historically pays its workers way more than the minimum wage. Here's why,

  • Stocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields

    Global equity markets were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated and investors took stock of gains from Monday's surge, pausing to gauge whether a bond yield jump had run its course. "It was such a strong opening to the month yesterday that investors could be short-term focused and saying, 'Let's take some of the profits that we saw yesterday,'" said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. March began with a bang on Monday as global equities markets rose, the S&P 500 had its best day since June 5 and bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff.