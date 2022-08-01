Asian shares advance, Hong Kong sags on weak factory data

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday after a strong close on Wall Street last week, though the latest manufacturing surveys showed weakening factory activity in the region’s biggest economies.

Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul slipped. U.S. futures declined and oil prices lost more than $1 a barrel.

On Friday, Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July.

A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped drive broad gains in July, though the index is still down 13.3% for the year.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5% to 27,948.50 while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2% higher, to 3,258.46. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 6,972.80. The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.1% to 2,448.47 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 0.3% to 20,091.11.

Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank, a survey showed Sunday, adding to pressure on the struggling economy in a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to extend his time in power.

Factory activity was depressed by weak global demand and anti-virus controls that are weighing on domestic consumer spending, according to the national statistics agency and an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing.

A similar survey of purchasing managers, the au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI, slipped to 52.1 in July from 52.7 in June, the slowest growth in the sector in 10 months, as costs of energy and labor rose. The survey measures various components on a scale up to 100, with readings above 50 indicating expansion.

Investors in the region will be getting a new installment of updates on corporate results this week. Wall Street's latest rally came as investors weighed a mix of company earnings reports and new data showing inflation jumped by the most in four decades last month.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.9%, ending the month 12.4% higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and notched a 6.7% gain for the month. The Russell 2000 rose 0.7%, ending July with a 10.4% gain.

Weak economic data, including a report Thursday showing that the U.S. economy contracted last quarter and could be in a recession, have also spurred stocks higher by giving some investors confidence that the Federal Reserve will be able to dial back its aggressive pace of rate hikes sooner than expected.

The central bank raised its key short-term interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, lifting it to the highest level since 2018. The Fed is raising rates in a bid to slow the U.S. economy and quell inflation.

An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.8% in June from a year ago, the biggest increase in four decades, leaving Americans with no relief from surging prices. On a month-to-month basis, inflation accelerated to 1% in June from May’s 0.6% monthly increase, the Commerce Department said Friday.

In Europe, inflation surged in July, hitting 8.9% in the 19 European countries that use the euro currency.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost $1.31 to $97.31 per barrel. It jumped $2.20 to $98.62 on Friday. Brent crude oil, the basis for pricing international oils, lost $1.04 to $102.93 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 132.48 Japanese yen from 133.25 yen. The euro rose to $1.0228 from $1.0223.

___

Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets mixed as traders weigh rates outlook, China data

    Asian markets were mixed Monday and oil fell as investors assessed data showing further weakness in China's economy and comments from Federal Reserve officials showing it was wedded to its campaign of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

  • Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion

    Struggling developer China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that one of its subsidiaries, Evergrande Group (Nanchang) Co, Ltd, had been ordered to pay a guarantor 7.3 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) for failing to honour its debt obligations. In July 2021, the guarantor, who was not named in the statement, provided a guarantee for the borrowings of certain entities controlled by Evergrande, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nanchang provided counter-guarantees in the form of a pledge of a total of 1.3 billion shares that it held in Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.

  • Mike Pence ups the ante in bid to be Donald Trump's main challenger for the White House

    Eighteen months after they quit the White House, Donald Trump and Mike Pence were back in Washington DC this week.

  • Korea Exports Extend Gains, Suggesting Global Resilience

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s exports extended gains in July, suggesting ongoing resilience in a global economy that’s under pressure from elevated energy prices, rising interest rates and China’s virus restrictions.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesOverseas ship

  • Hong Kong to Report Contraction in GDP as Global Headwinds Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will report a contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said, with global economic headwinds clouding the outlook for the financial hub.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesGDP declined last

  • Chinese factory activity sinks, weighing on weak economy

    Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank, a survey showed Sunday, adding to pressure on the struggling economy in a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to extend his time in power. Factory activity was depressed by weak global demand and anti-virus controls that are weighing on domestic consumer spending, according to the national statistics agency and an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing. A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the Federation and the National Bureau of Statistics retreated to 49 from June’s 50.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 indicate activity declining.

  • Pelosi confirms trip to Asia but doesn't mention Taiwan

    She said she will visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

  • Report: Bulls guard Coby White likely be shopped near deadline

    Bulls combo guard Coby White is likely to shopped at the trade deadline or left in free agency next offseason.

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022

    At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the American economy immediately fell into recession, with unemployment spiking to 14.8%, the highest since records began in 1948. In response, the U.S....

  • Republicans race to stop Greitens in Missouri Senate primary

    Republicans are making a final push to shut out former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the state’s closely watched GOP Senate primary, fearing that him clinching the GOP nomination on Tuesday could put an otherwise safe Republican seat at grave risk in November. In the final days before the Aug. 2 primary, an anti-Greitens super…

  • Hong Kong authorities to investigate after massive screen falls during concert, injures dancers

    Hong Kong officials say they will open an investigation into the concert accident where a giant video screen fell down onto the stage and injured two dancers.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Despite staging a small bounce over the last couple of months, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is still down 24% in 2022. Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) just delivered its second-quarter earnings results on July 26. Alphabet is fresh off its 20-for-1 stock split earlier in July, which made it a more affordable proposition for smaller investors.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Whirlpool Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan Wants to Dispel Misconceptions About the Company

    When Amrapali “Ami” Gan became CEO of OnlyFans in December 2021, she wasn’t just stepping into a bigger job than her previous position as chief marketing and communications officer. Since its founding in 2016 by former CEO Tim Stokely, OnlyFans says it has paid out over $8 billion to creators—whether they are adult film practitioners, workout coaches, celebrities like Cardi B and Carmen Electra, or any of the other two million people who claim a profile on the platform. OnlyFans says it has 200 million registered users.

  • China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan

    The Ministry of Defense this week warned against a visit by Speaker Pelosi.

  • Scientists Spark Backlash After Labeling Cats as 'Invasive Alien Species'

    First of all, scientists, how dare you?

  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.40

    The Kraft Heinz Company's ( NASDAQ:KHC ) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.40 per share on 23rd of...

  • J-Hope Talks ‘Meaningful Moment’ Making Lolla Headlining Debut

    BTS member says solo prep was "lonely" without his bandmates but also "very fun and very new"

  • The space tech helping to tackle deforestation

    How the International Space Station is helping to tackle deforestation

  • The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says

    "The biggest takeaway for me on events of this week? Convincing and arguably decisive evidence the 'bottom is in' - the 2022 bear market is over."