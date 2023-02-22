Asian shares decline following Wall Street tumble

YURI KAGEYAMA
·4 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares declined Wednesday after stocks tumbled on Wall Street as worries persist about higher interest rates and their tightening squeeze on the global economy.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in afternoon trading to 27,102.21. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,314.50. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.6% to 2,419.15. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.3% to 20,461.32, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,287.64.

New Zealand’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a half-point to 4.75% to try to wrestle down inflation. The increase, which can raise the borrowing costs for consumers on everything from credit cards to mortgages, comes despite widespread economic pain from a devastating cyclone.

Higher rates hurt investment prices and raise the risk of a recession by slowing business investment and consumer spending.

U.S. employment and consumer spending have weathered higher interest rates well, but a report Tuesday showed sales of previously occupied homes slowed to their slowest pace in more than a decade. The mixed signals leave investors wondering if the Fed will ease back on rate hikes or resume a more aggressive stance.

“Amid the evolving new narrative of stronger US growth, payrolls, retail sales, and the additional Fed response required to tame the rude health of the US economy, investors are beginning to think the hawkish Fed may not have entirely run its course yet," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

The S&P 500 fell 2% to 3,997.34 on Tuesday for its sharpest drop since the market was selling off in December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 697 points, or 2.1%, to 33,129.59 while the Nasdaq composite sank 2.5% to 11,492.30.

Home Depot fell to one of the market's larger losses after giving financial forecasts that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. It dropped 7.1% despite reporting stronger profit for the last three months of 2022 than expected.

The retailer said it would spend $1 billion to increase wages for hourly U.S. and Canadian workers. That fed into broader worries for markets that rising costs for companies have been eating into profits, which are one of the main levers that set stock prices.

Rates and stock prices are high enough that strategists at Morgan Stanley say U.S. stocks look to be more expensive than at any time since 2007.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, leaped further to 3.95% from 3.82% late Friday. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.72% from 4.62%. It's close to its highest level since 2007.

Yields have shot higher this month as Wall Street ups its forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will take short-term interest rates in its efforts to stamp out inflation. The Fed has already pulled its key overnight rate up to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%, up from basically zero at the start of last year.

The worry is that the Fed could ratchet up its forecasts for rates further next month when it releases its latest projections for the economy. Besides showing more strength in the job market and retail sales than expected, recent reports have also suggested inflation is not cooling as quickly and as smoothly as hoped. Investors are also pushing back their forecasts for when the first cut to rates could happen.

Those worries have caused the strong rally by Wall Street early in the year to stall. Having risen as much as 8.9%, the S&P 500 is now clinging to a gain of 4.1% for the year so far.

In other trading Wednesday, benchmark U.S. crude lost 35 cents to $76.01 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, fell 37 cents to $82.68 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 134.85 Japanese yen from 134.92 yen. The euro rose to $1.0659 from $1.0653.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • How To Avoid Paying Taxes Legally — and the 11 Craziest Ways People Have Done It

    Benjamin Franklin famously said, "nothing is certain but death and taxes." Skip filing your taxes, and the IRS will come calling. And when it does, you'll likely face penalties and interest -- and...

  • Danone eyes better margins in 2023, Q4 sales top estimates

    Danone like-for-like quarterly sales growth topped estimates on Wednesday on the back of higher prices amid soaring raw materials and energy costs which still weighed down its full-year operating margin. The world's largest yoghurt maker's 2023 forecast was in line with its mid-term like-for-like sales growth target of 3% to 5%, with a moderate improvement in recurring operating margin. The owner of Activia yoghurt and Evian bottled water reported like-for-like sales growth of 7.8% for 2022, near the top end of its 7% to 8% sales growth forecast.

  • Former US Rep. Adam Kinzinger to release book in October

    Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois Republican who broke with his party two years ago after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, has a book deal. The Open Field, a Penguin Random House imprint overseen by Maria Shriver, announced Tuesday that Kinzinger's “Renegade: My Life in Faith, the Military, and Defending America from Trump’s Attack on Democracy” is scheduled for release on Oct. 17. “Ever since my final falling-out with the GOP, on the day of the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump’s followers, I have wanted to tell the inside story of how my party and also my faith have been hijacked by extremists who represent a real danger to our democracy,” Kinzinger said in a statement.

  • Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe Says Board Ousted Him

    The political activist faced a mutiny within his ranks as employees alleged abusive workplace treatment

  • Pentagon warning US military to avoid poppy seeds, citing effects on drug testing

    The Department of Defense is warning service members to avoid poppy seeds due to concerns that it could affect drug testing. In a memo published on Tuesday, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros told service members to avoid “all consumption” of poppy seeds, including in food products and baked goods. “Out…

  • Fears, questions about North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal

    North Korea claims its nuclear weapons are combat ready, but many foreign experts call the North’s claims propaganda.

  • Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe out at right-wing org

    Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe said in a speech posted online Monday that he has been removed as the right-wing group's leader. In remarks that appeared to have been made at a Project Veritas' office, O'Keefe said the board had stripped him of all decision-making. In a statement released later Monday, the group's board of directors said it had uncovered “financial malfeasance” and accused O'Keefe of spending “an excessive amount of donor funds in the last three years on personal luxuries.”

  • Asia equities fall on fear of hawkish central bank hikes

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.02%, touching its lowest since Jan. 6. Japan's Nikkei was down 1.32%, in its the worst performance in about a month following a Tuesday purchasing managers' index report showing the factory sector had contracted. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Wednesday it would conduct emergency bond buying, in a move to contain elevated yields, as 10-year Japanese government bonds touched 0.505% for a second straight session, breaching the BOJ's 0.5% cap and reaching the highest level since Jan. 18.

  • Flyers vs. Oilers: No Travis Konecny as Connor McDavid takes over in 3rd period

    Without the injured Travis Konecny, the Flyers couldn't fend off Connor McDavid and the Oilers in the third period of a 4-2 loss Tuesday night at Rogers Place. By Jordan Hall

  • Israel president urges consensus after judicial changes pass

    Israel's president Tuesday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition to seek dialogue and compromise after it pushed ahead with a controversial judicial overhaul in a turbulent parliamentary session overnight. Isaac Herzog said it was a “difficult morning” following the late-night parliamentary vote that saw two contentious pieces of legislation pass a preliminary hurdle. The legislation is part of sweeping changes proposed by the government that have prompted vocal criticism in Israel and abroad, drawn tens of thousands of protesters to the streets and spooked investors and financial markets.

  • James O’Keefe Resigns From Project Veritas After Employee Complaints

    REUTERS/Yuri GripasRight-wing activist James O’Keefe resigned Monday morning from his position leading Project Veritas, the conservative group he founded, after clashing for weeks with his board.In a video to Project Veritas employees, O’Keefe promised to start a new, rival organization doing similar undercover activist work.Exclusive: @JamesOKeefeIII, my friend and former boss at @Project_Veritas, just read his resignation letter to his former team and board members at their Mamaroneck, N.Y. he

  • Many Existing Stablecoins Won’t Meet Forthcoming Global Standards: FSB

    The Financial Stability Board's recommendations for regulating crypto and stablecoins are set to be released in July 2023.

  • Is Big Tech's Focus on In-House Chip Design a Concern for Semiconductor Investors?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss reports that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is getting closer to releasing a server processor for its clouding infrastructure.

  • Eight is enough: Latest inflation report another reason to stop hiking interest rates

    Two large factors in fueling inflation, car shortages and shipping costs, are falling giving the Federal Reserve good reason to stop hiking interest rates.

  • Why Lucid, Rivian, and ChargePoint Shares Are Getting Crushed Today

    Fear of a weaker economy is making its way to the electric vehicle (EV) industry today and that's causing a major sell-off in EV stocks. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) are all dropping big and this comes just before their earnings season. Rivian was down 6.2%, and ChargePoint was down up to 6%.

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • Cigarette butt leads to suspect in strangling of Vermont teacher in 1971

    The murder of a Vermont teacher more than half a century ago was solved after authorities linked a discarded cigarette butt to a suspect who became a Buddhist monk after the killing, authorities said Tuesday.

  • Justices reject appeal from man arrested for spoofing police

    The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical site The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media. The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling against Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts. After his acquittal on criminal charges, Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights.

  • Why the stock market isn’t as forward-looking as investors might think when it comes to a recession

    Equity valuations often price in an earnings recession only after 'it is knocking on the door,' warns this portfolio manager.

  • How Putin has shrugged off unprecedented economic sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine – for now

    Putin has survived with a little help from his friends. Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via APThe U.S. and four dozen other countries have imposed punishing sanctions on Russia in reaction to its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The sanctions were unprecedented in their scope and severity for an economy of Russia’s size. The initial sanctions included the freezing of Russian assets abroad and a ban on the export of key technologies to Russia. Over the course of 2022, the sanct