Asian shares decline on vaccine, virus worries

  • People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, April 12, 2021. Asian shares were lower on Monday, as investors grew wary over the recent surge in coronavirus cases in many places while vaccinations are making scant headway. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, April 12, 2021. Asian shares were lower on Monday, as investors grew wary over the recent surge in coronavirus cases in many places while vaccinations are making scant headway. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, April 12, 2021. Asian shares were lower on Monday, as investors grew wary over the recent surge in coronavirus cases in many places while vaccinations are making scant headway. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
1 / 3

Hong Kong Financial Markets

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, April 12, 2021. Asian shares were lower on Monday, as investors grew wary over the recent surge in coronavirus cases in many places while vaccinations are making scant headway. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were lower on Monday, as investors grew wary over the recent surge in coronavirus cases in many places while vaccination efforts are making scant headway.

Shares fell in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney.

The declines followed a strong end last week on Wall Street, where gains in technology and health cares stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to fresh record highs.

A moderation in bond yields has helped restore confidence that the Federal Reserve will move soon to raise interest rates to keep inflation in check as the economy recovers from the shocks of the pandemic.

But in Asia a resurgence of infections is undermining confidence in that trajectory.

China's top disease control official said during the weekend that the effectiveness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines was low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost. It was a rare admission and comes as the country continues to battle outbreaks of the virus that first was reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Japan is struggling to get infections under control as it prepares to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Thai health officials are warning the daily rate of new infections could top 28,000 if urgent measures are not taken to counter the country's worst outbreak so far.

“The vaccine rollout remains slow in Asia, but what is more concerning is a renewed divergence in virus caseloads, with second waves taking hold in India, the Philippines and now Thailand," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report. That “continues to sully the global travel outlook," he said.

In early trading Monday, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.8% to 29,538.73 and South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.1% higher to 3,135.59. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1% to 28,411.50. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.3% to 6,974.00 and the Shanghai Composite index sank 1.1% to 3,407.34.

India's Sensex dropped 3.5% to 47,884.90. The country's coronavirus outbreaks have come roaring back, outpacing progress in inoculating its 1.4 billion people.

Shares in South Korea's SK Innovation Co. jumped 12% after it reached a settlement in a trade dispute with rival LG Energy Solution. The companies pledged to work together to strengthen the EV battery supply chain in the U.S., moving ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia in what President Joe Biden called “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's shares were 7.7% higher after the company said it was fined $2.8 billion for anti-competitive behavior. The penalty was lower than feared, coming as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over fast-growing technology industries.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% for its fourth record high this week, closing at 4,128.80. The Dow gained 0.9% to 33,800.60, while the Nasdaq composite picked up 0.5%, to 13,900.19.

Small company stocks, which have outgained the broader market this year, lagged behind on Friday. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies inched up less than 0.1%, to 2,243.47.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, was steady at 1.65%. It ended Friday at 1.66% and had been as high as 1.75% last Monday.

Investors are showing cautious optimism about the economic recovery, especially in the U.S., where vaccine distribution as been ramping up and President Joe Biden has advanced the deadline for states to make doses available to all adults to April 19.

Investors are turning their attention to quarterly results as earnings season gets underway. The major banks are among the first to report their results, including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Analysts polled by FactSet have hiked their profit forecasts during the quarter. They expect growth of just over 24%, compared with the view back in September that companies in the S&P 500 would see 13% growth.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 22 cents to $59.10 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 28 cents to $59.32 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 25 cents to $62.70 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar bought 109.53 Japanese yen, down from 109.71 yen on Friday. The euro slipped to $1.1890 from $1.1899.

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX Pioneered Reusable Rockets. Rocket Lab Is Trying to Do It Too.

    Space launch company Rocket Lab USA announced it will attempt to retrieve the first stage of its rocket during its next flight as it attempts to emulate Elon Musk's SpaceX.

  • At the Masters, Zalatoris shows he can ‘play with the best in the world’

    His world ranking will improve after his second-place finish in the year’s first men’s major championship.

  • Among the Industries Hit Hard by the Pandemic? Ghost Hunters.

    If you’ve been keeping track during the pandemic, you know that certain industries have been especially hard-hit by the events of the last year and change. Bars and restaurants have taken a substantial impact, and the performing arts like live music have as well. But there’s another industry that’s also experienced a downturn as a […] The post Among the Industries Hit Hard by the Pandemic? Ghost Hunters. appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Iran tightens COVID restrictions amid fourth wave of pandemic

    Iran on Saturday began enforcing tightened COVID restrictions nationwide as the number of coronavirus cases surged.Driving the news: The country on Friday recorded 22,478 coronavirus cases, its highest single-day total, according to Al Jazeera. Health officials confirmed more than 19,660 cases on Saturday, as the surge in new infections follows last month's Iranian holiday celebrations. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised address on Saturday that the primary driver of the fourth wave is the more contagious coronavirus variant first discovered in the U.K., per Al Jazeera. He also attributed the rise in infections to shopping activity before Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, and other holiday celebrations. Details: Regions across Iran face fresh restrictions to varying degrees depending on how they're classified in the country's color-coded system, Al Jazeera reported. In Tehran and 250 other cities classified as "red-zones," which have the highest positivity rates, most non-essential services must close. Travel throughout "red-zone" areas is prohibited, and a curfew for private vehicles is in place between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. The new restrictions are expected to last at least 10 days.Yes, but: "Authorities have done little to enforce lockdown restrictions and originally resisted a nationwide lockdown to salvage an economy already devastated by tough U.S. sanctions," AP noted. The big picture: Iran has experienced one of worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the Middle East. Fewer than 320,000 vaccine doses had been administered in the country of about 83 million as of April 5, according to the World Health Organization.The country has recorded more than 2 million COVID-19 cases and 64,200 deaths since the pandemic began, semi-official Fars News Agency reported, quoting health officials. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stocks Mixed as Record Highs Remain in Tact

    U.S. stock futures were&nbsp;mixed Friday, a day after modest gains pushed the&nbsp;S&P 500&nbsp;to another closing record and the&nbsp;Dow Jones Industrial Average&nbsp;within 24 points from Monday’s record close.

  • 'The right path' - Chile defends Sinovac use amid fresh efficacy questions

    Chilean authorities on Sunday backed the country's widespread use of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac after China's top disease official appeared to make conflicting statements about its efficacy. Gao Fu, the director of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday that the country was considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines since currently available vaccines "don't have very high rates of protection." Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in terms of efficacy, but require less stringent temperature controls during storage.

  • China Fines Alibaba $2.8 Billion, But BABA Stock Jumps In Hong Kong; JD.com, Pinduoduo, Tencent Also In Focus

    China imposed a record $2.8 billion antitrust fine vs. Alibaba. Is the bad news priced in to BABA stock, as well as rivals JD.com, Tencent and Pinduoduo?

  • Alibaba says does not expect material impact from antitrust fine, shares rally

    China's Alibaba does not expect any material impact from changes to its exclusivity arrangements with merchants, CEO Daniel Zhang said on Monday, after regulators fined the e-commerce giant a record $2.75 billion for abusing its market dominance. Shares in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd rose as much as 9% in Hong Kong trade as a key source of uncertainty for the company was removed, and on relief the fine and steps ordered were not more onerous. Alibaba has come under intense scrutiny since billionaire founder Jack Ma's public criticism of the Chinese regulatory system in October.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • Inside Larry Ellison's new $80 million Palm Beach mansion, which sits in a high-security gated community and has 520 feet of ocean frontage

    The billionaire Oracle cofounder said in December that he had moved to Lanai, the Hawaiian island he owns.

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • Corporate executives set to join effort to increase voter access in the wake of new voting laws: WSJ

    The statement from business leaders in support of increased voter access could be released as soon as this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • The owner of a 75-foot 'Black Lives Matter' fence is fighting a Minnesota city to keep it up until after Chauvin's trial

    "I am totally saddened," Kimetha Johnson, who is depicted on the mural, told the Times. "It's an awesome piece of art. The message is needed here."

  • A legendary 3,000-year-old 'lost golden city' of the Pharaohs has just been discovered in Egypt

    The archaeology team began excavating the great city, known as the 'Rise of Aten,' in September 2020 and have unearthed entire neighborhoods.

  • SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

    A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017. But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting. The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016. Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down. But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration. The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented. It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

  • Luxury ships from the Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise lines sail to the rescue and evacuate islanders in the path of a volcano eruption

    Saint Vincent's National Emergency Management Organisation has since tweeted that La Soufrière volcano has erupted.

  • Pubs, hairdressers set to reopen as UK eases virus lockdown

    Millions of people in Britain will get their first chance in months for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals on Monday, as the government takes the next step on its lockdown-lifting road map. Nationwide restrictions have been in place in England since early January, and similar rules in the other parts of the U.K., to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections that swept the country late last year, linked to a more transmissible new variant first identified in southeast England. Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

  • Dexter Fowler's out for season with torn ACL. Who will replace the Angels outfielder?

    Veteran right fielder Dexter Fowler will undergo surgery on his left knee and miss the rest of the season. For now, the Angels won't promote a prospect.

  • Angels wait out long rain delay and long review, then are crushed by Blue Jays

    The Angels waited out a rain delay that pushed back the first pitch by more than 2½ hours and then were crushed 15-1 by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.