Asian shares edgy amid inflation fears, dollar at one-year high

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at stock market monitors in Taiwan
Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares were on edge on Wednesday as worries about soaring power prices fuelling inflation weighed on sentiment and drove expectations the United States would taper its emergency bond buying programme, holding the dollar at a one-year high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% in early trading, steadying after falling over 1% a day earlier, in what was its worst daily performance in three weeks.

Moves were muted in most markets. Chinese blue chips were flat, Australia eeked out a 0.06% gain, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.2%.

Hong Kong's stock market was closed in the morning because of a typhoon.

Also contributing to the uneasy mood, investors are waiting for a raft of data releases due to be published Wednesday, including Chinese trade figures, U.S. consumer price inflation data, and minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September policy meeting.

The looming start of company earnings season also deterred some investors from placing large bets.

"This week, inflation is overriding pretty much everything else, because that pushes Fed expectations one way or the other and that's just so dominant," said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist for LGT in Asia Pacific.

"This earnings season is also critical because in the previous one, earnings especially in the U.S., were very strong, partly because of the base effect. The third quarter may be a little more standard," he added.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is inching closer to starting to taper its pandemic relief massive bond purchase programme, a decision that is complicated by growing fears around the world that rising energy costs will stoke inflation while also curtailing the economic recovery.

Oil prices are currently near multi-year highs, but were steadier in Asian morning trading.

Brent crude fell 0.29% to $83.18 a barrel, just off Monday's three-year high of $84.6, while U.S. crude shed 0.2% to $80.48 off Monday's seven-year high of $82.18. [O/R]

Despite growing inflation worries, there is growing optimism about the state of the economic recovery. Three U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said the U.S. economy has healed enough for the central bank to begin to withdraw its crisis-era support.

As a result, shares slipped on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.34%, the S&P 500 lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.14%. [.N]

The liklihood tapering also meant the dollar was strong, sitting just below a one-year high versus other majors hit the previous day.

The dollar index was last at 94.413, just off just Tuesday's high of 94.563, the highest since September 2020.

It was particularly strong against the yen with one dollar buying 113.39 yen, in sight of Monday's near three year low. As Japan buys the bulk of its oil from overseas, a week yen means it is struggling even more with the high prices.

Gold was steady ahead of the data from the U.S. with the spot price up 0.04% to $1,760 an ounce, in the middle of this month's range. [GOL/]

(Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Not ‘Dumb’ Enough for Lehman Moment: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing won’t allow the turbulence surrounding China Evergrande Group to turn into a systemic crisis, the chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Plc said, adding that the Asia-focused lender has no “concerning exposures to the property sector.”Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTyco

  • Is Dow Inc. (DOW) A Good Stock To Buy?

    In this article we will analyze whether Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Oil Jumps With Market Rally At Inflection Point; Tesla FSD Beta Rolls Out

    The market rally is at an inflection point, needing to get above key levels. Tesla started rolling out FSD Beta starting Sunday night.

  • LAUSD extends deadline for employees to be vaccinated against COVID

    The Los Angeles Unified School District extended the deadline for its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, requiring now that workers receive at least one dose by Friday.

  • Coal Rises to Record in China as Floods Keep Supply Tight

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese thermal coal futures extended gains to another record as the country’s mines grapple with the impact of heavy rains in key producing regions.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Hav

  • New to Investing? This 1 Retail and Wholesale Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Focus List.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Alphabet (GOOGL)

    Alphabet (GOOGL) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • U.S. administers 403.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 401,819,240 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct.9 out of 487,277,035 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 8.55 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Dollar holds near one-year high amid bets for earlier Fed rate hike

    The dollar held near a one-year high versus major peers on Wednesday, amid rising expectations the Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of stimulus next month, potentially following with interest rate hikes by mid-2022. Three Fed policymakers said overnight that the U.S. economy has healed enough to begin to scale back the central bank's asset-purchase programme, including Vice Chair Richard Clarida. A surge in energy prices has fuelled inflation concerns and stoked bets that the Fed may need to move faster to normalise policy than officials had projected, sending two-year Treasury yields to their highest in more than 18 months overnight.

  • SAP lifts full-year outlook as more customers shift to cloud

    German business software group SAP raised its full-year outlook for a third time on the back of a strong showing in the third quarter as more customers shift their IT operations to the cloud. SAP now expects cloud revenue to grow by 16%-19% in the year as a whole, helping its overall cloud and software revenue to gain by 2%-4%, it said in a statement late on Tuesday. SAP, which is moving to subscription-based cloud services from software licences with up-front fees, launched Rise with SAP, an all-in-one digital transformation package in January.

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now As 'Shang-Chi' Tops $400 Million At Global Box Office?

    Disney stock is trying to rebound after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.

  • Boeing bumps deliveries of its 737, other commercial planes

    Boeing Co. said Tuesday it delivered 85 commercial jets in the third quarter, bringing the year's total to 241 planes. That compares to 28 commercial jets delivered in the third quarter of 2020, which by that time brought year totals to 98 planes. "We made important progress driving stability throughout our operations in the third quarter, as we prioritized safety and quality and worked to deliver for our customers," Boeing said in a statement. "In our commercial business, we increased 737 Max d

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop as investors await bank earnings, inflation data

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Tuesday evening as investors awaited a host of new earnings and inflation data, which will help show the extent to which rising prices have weighed on the economic recovery and corporate profits.

  • Apple likely to cut iPhone 13 production due to chip crunch -Bloomberg News

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc is likely to slash production of its iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units due to the global chip shortage, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company was expected to produce 90 million units of the new iPhone models by the end of this year, according to Bloomberg. The report https://bit.ly/3iUWcQ3 said Apple told its manufacturers that the number of units would be lower because chip suppliers including Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments are struggling to deliver components.

  • Chemours (CC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Chemours (CC) closed at $30.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day.

  • Bidenomics report card: Biden gets a boost

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down the latest Yahoo Finance/Moody's Analytics Bidenomics scorecard.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.