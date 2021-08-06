Asian shares fall as Delta variant casts shadow over growth

Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou
Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares failed to catch a firm lead from a bumper Wall Street session on Friday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the region heightened worries about the its economic recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.35%, dragged down by Chinese blue chips, which fell 0.56% and Hong Kong down 0.46%.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.11%.

"There are two main drivers of volatility in the market this week, firstly everything surrounding the Chinese regulatory drive, and secondly the severity of Delta outbreaks around the region," said Carlos Casanova, senior economist Asia at UBP.

China on Friday reported 124 confirmed cases for Aug. 5, its highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in the current outbreak, fuelled by a surge in locally transmitted infections. Authorities have imposed travel restrictions in some cities.

Thailand and Malaysia both reported record daily cases on Thursday.

While the MSCI Asian benchmark has clawed back much of last week's China-driven losses, it is still down just over 10% from all time highs hit in February.

In contrast, the MSCI world shares index is trading just shy of a record high hit on Wednesday.

"International investors are still wrapping their head around what happened in the education sector (in China), and expect that will continue to drive sentiment," said Casanova.

"The regulatory drive is not over yet, it should continue to be a factor in the next three to six months or so," he said.

Elsewhere in the region, PT Bukalapak.com Tbk, an Indonesian e-commerce company backed by Ant Group and Singapore sovereign fund GIC, rose 24.7% on its market debut after raising $1.5 billion in the country's biggest ever initial public offering.

Analysts say the listing will set the benchmark for IPO hopefuls in a region where global investors are chasing fast growing companies.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Thursday after a spate of strong corporate earnings and a further decline in U.S. unemployment claims. Eyes are now on the jobs report for July due later today.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.1%.

Treasury yields extended their gains in Asian hours, having earlier been helped by the healthy jobless claims report.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yields rose to 1.2369% compared with its U.S. close of 1.217% on Thursday.

This had a knock-on effect for the dollar, which rose against the yen to a week high.

The stronger dollar and potential for higher yields hurt gold. The spot price fell 0.12% to $1,801.81.

Oil paused for breath in early Asian trading on Friday, but was set for its biggest weekly loss since October after falls earlier in the week due to rising COVID-19 cases and a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude was $69.1 a barrel, up 0.01%. Brent crude was $71.28 per barrel, down 0.01%.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Lo’s Shui On Land Picks Banks for Xintiandi IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shui On Land Ltd. has picked Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG to lead a proposed initial public offering of its unit China Xintiandi Holding Co., people with knowledge of the matter said.The property firm controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Vincent Lo intends to separately list the subsidiary in Hong Kong next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The share sale could raise at least $500 million, according to the people.Deliberations a

  • Hong Kong property tycoon Vincent Lo mulls spinning off Shui On Land's commercial assets in China

    Shui On Land is considering reviving a plan to spin off its commercial investment properties and property management business and list them in Hong Kong. The move comes after a plan to spin off its Shanghai property assets, Xintiandi, in 2012, was shelved. The Shanghai-headquartered developer, controlled by tycoon Vincent Lo Hong-sui, said ﻿no decision has been made on such a possible spin off and that such a plan would still depend on regulatory approvals and market conditions. "No decision has

  • Florida sues owner of Piney Point over massive wastewater leak

    The state says that if the company continues to operate the former phosphate mining facility, "irreparable harm is likely to occur."

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Atlas Air Buys Eight 747 Freighters Off Lease To Maintain Capacity

    Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) said Thursday it is purchasing eight Boeing 747-400 freighters as their leases expire between this summer and the end of 2022 to ensure capacity as strong air cargo volumes collide with supply shortages. The cargo airline holding company's second-quarter revenue increased 20% to $990.4 million and it projected sales will reach $1 billion in the current period as shippers flock to air transport to support heavy ordering from customers and avoid ocean shipping co

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • This Unusual Pot Stock Is Thriving Amid the Cannabis Boom

    The cannabis boom amid the coronavirus pandemic benefited the marijuana industry to a large extent. The marijuana boom also proved beneficial even for companies that do not directly grow or produce marijuana. One such pot-related company is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires properties from medical cannabis companies and leases them back.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.98

    Duke Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DUK ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 16th of September to...

  • Should We Be Delighted With Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) ROE Of 22%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...