Asian shares fall, dollar gains after Fed minutes

Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares fell on Thursday while the dollar reached multi-month highs against peers, after minutes from the U.S. central bank's last meeting showed the increasing prospect of reduced monetary stimulus this year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.63%, heading back towards 2021 lows set last month, with Chinese blue chips down 0.21%, Australia falling 0.54% and Hong Kong off 0.45%.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.37%.

Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at UBP, said the main drivers for markets this week were weaker economic activity data in China, which had prompted many economists to downgrade forecasts, the situation in Afghanistan and the Fed minutes.

The minutes from the July policy meeting published Wednesday fleshed out the Fed's thinking on when to taper its monthly bond purchases, and showed officials expected they could ease stimulus this year if the economy continues to improve.

However, officials noted the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant could temporarily delay the full reopening of the economy and restrain a jobs market that looms large in the Fed's thinking.

"The minutes show a Fed that is pretty split on most things, but recognises that we are getting much closer to the point of tapering," wrote ING analysts in a note.

Focus now shifts to the Fed's annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week for any read about the central bank's next steps.

"We will have more visibility about the outlook for the U.S. 10-year yields from September onwards, there are some upside risks that they could go to 1.6% to 1.8% from the current levels, and for Asia Pacific that means outflows," said Casanova.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed in Asian trading. Benchmark 10-year notes were last at 1.2617% having risen to as high as 1.300% before the minutes were disclosed.

However, the greenback reacted more strongly with the dollar index, which measures the currency against the euro, yen and four other rivals, climbing to 93.347, its highest since April 1.

Gains were particularly strong versus risk-friendly currencies, and the dollar rose to nine-month highs versus the euro and Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Wall Street closed lower after the minutes with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending the day down 1.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.07% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.89%. [.N]

The stronger dollar dragged on gold. The spot price dropped 0.15%. [GOL/]

Oil extended losses into a sixth day on Thursday, hovering near three-month lows. ANZ analysts said rising U.S. inventories had fuelled fears of weaker demand amid a spike in COVID-19 cases worldwide. [0/R]

Brent crude was down 85 cents or 1.3% at $67.38 a barrel, U.S. West Intermediate crude lost 1.4% to $64.53 a barrel.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong. Additional reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Unemployment Unexpectedly Falls as Hours Take Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s unemployment rate unexpectedly fell further as a decline in hours worked and fewer people seeking jobs cushioned the blow from Sydney’s lockdown in response to an outbreak of the delta variant of coronavirus.The jobless rate declined to 4.6% in July, compared with economists forecasts for a rise to 5%, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. The economy added 2,200 positions, versus a forecast 43,100 drop, while the participation rate fell to 66%.“The lab

  • Dow Jones tumbles 382 points as Fed minutes suggest taper could start this year

    U.S. stock indexes closed lower Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting which suggested the central bank could begin tapering its asset purchases this year.

  • TREASURIES-Yields fall after Fed meeting minutes, strong 20-year auction

    "Most participants anticipated that the economy would continue to make progress toward those goals" and that the standard "could be reached this year," according to the minutes, but there was disagreement over how soon the Fed should wait to reduce bond purchases. "It's clear from the minutes that the Fed isn't ready to start tapering yet, but they are leaning towards making an announcement by the end of the year at the latest," Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said in a note. Many analysts and economists expect the Fed to announce a taper in December, with bond purchase reductions likely to begin in early 2022.

  • Vaccine Stocks Fall After U.S. Officials Recommend Covid Booster Shots

    Vaccine stocks fell Wednesday after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for recipients of mRNA vaccines.

  • Illumina closes $7.1 billion deal for cancer test maker Grail amid regulatory hurdles

    The life sciences company said there is no legal impediment to the closure in the United States and that the move will ensure the deal does not expire before the regulatory processes conclude. The cash-and-stock deal was announced in September last year by Illumina to gain access to Grail's flagship Galleri blood test used to diagnose cancers at early stages when the disease is easier to treat. The deal will face a trial https://bit.ly/3z1pbHV on Aug. 24 at the FTC, which had in March filed a complaint seeking to block the deal, arguing that Illumina is the sole provider of the DNA sequencing that Grail uses and could prevent others from entering the market.

  • The Roblox Game Is Still Playing Out

    On "Mad Money" Tuesday night, Jim Cramer spoke with David Baszucki, founder and CEO of the online gaming company Roblox , which on Monday reported mixed results for the quarter. Baszucki explained that Roblox has come a long way over the past year. The world is reopening and Roblox is still seeing growth in its daily active users.

  • The FDA's inexcusable foot-dragging on child vaccination

    The new school year is fertile ground for the Delta variant to spread

  • Tencent Warns of More China Tech Curbs After Growth Sputters

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. warned investors to brace for more regulatory curbs on China’s tech sector, telegraphing that Beijing plans to expand restrictions over its internet giants.China’s largest company reported its slowest pace of quarterly revenue growth since early 2019, underscoring the impact of crackdowns including on the edtech sector -- a major source of ad revenue. The company’s core mobile gaming business cooled as it cut playing time for minors, part of Xi Jinping’s camp

  • Climate change gets leading role in Gov. Gavin Newsom recall election in California

    Mail-in ballots began arriving this week for the Sept. 14 recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a contest that Democrats and environmentalists are increasingly framing in terms of its impact on the state's efforts to fight climate change.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • AMD Stock Pulls Back Into Bullish Pattern, Options Traders Bet On Bull Run

    Pete Najarian noticed unusual options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) for this week’s $117-strike calls on Friday. On Wednesday, institutions continued to hammer call contracts of AMD despite the stock trading lower. WCCF Tech reported AMD will become the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s (NYSE: TSM) largest customer and there is a rumor TSMC may provide the chips needed for the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) electric vehicle. Immediately following the report AMD sho

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • Overnight demand for Fed facility hits record $1.12 trillion Wednesday

    Demand for the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase program hit a new high on Wednesday as banks, money-market funds and others park some $1.12 trillion dollars in the facility overnight.

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations on its Q2 2022 earnings thanks to the strength of its gaming and data center businesses.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Lucid Stock Drops After Unexpected Earnings Release. It Shouldn’t.

    The electric vehicle maker filed its second-quarter financial report. There's even less useful information for investors than usual.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own

    It's hard to imagine that there's an investor in America -- particularly one nearing retirement age -- who didn't rethink their strategy between the outbreak of the virus and today. A lot has changed...