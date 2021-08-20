Asian shares fall further, dollar stays strong

Alun John
·2 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares extended losses on Friday from the 2021 low set a day earlier, while the dollar held onto its recent gains sitting at a nine-month high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.75%, with Chinese blue chips down 1.22% and Hong Kong down 0.53%.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.53%, and U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.26%.

A day earlier Asian and European stock markets and oil fell sharply and the dollar rose to a nine month high, after the prospect of the Federal Reserve cutting back bond purchases spooked investors.

This also sent the dollar to its highest level since early November, gains which it held onto on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was little changed from the previous day at 93.517 on Friday.

"The recent weakness in Asian equity markets is partly driven by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar as the market prepares for the gradual reduction of monetary stimulus," said Fan Cheuk Wan, HSBC's Asia chief investment officer for private banking.

The strong dollar will keep Asian equity markets volatile so we need to wait for clarity from Jackson Hole," she added.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to give a speech that will be scoured for clues on the central bank's next steps.

On Friday, traders are also waiting to assess Chinese policy makers' thinking, as the country will set its benchmark lending rate.

A Reuters survey showed China is expected to keep the rate unchanged for the 16th straight month, but some traders and analysts believe a cut may be needed soon amid signs the country’s economic recovery is losing steam, a Reuters survey showed.

China Evergrande Group bucked the declines in China and rose 1.8% even after China's central bank said it had summoned the indebted property developer's executives to talks and warned that the company needs to reduce its debt risks.

On Wall Street, stocks ended the day mixed, with defensive and tech-heavy stocks regaining ground after two days of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.19%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.13% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11%. [.N]

Oil prices continued to fall. U.S. crude dipped 2.57% to $63.78 a barrel. Brent crude was flat at $66.42. [O/R]

U.S. Treasury yields were fairly quiet in Asian hours. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last 1.24367% compared with its U.S. close of 1.242% on Thursday.

Gold too stabilised after declines on Thursday; the spot price was $1783.0649 per ounce, up 0.16%.

(Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Stocks Dip on Growth Concerns, China Curbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Friday as the fast-spreading delta virus strain stoked concerns about economic growth and China’s regulatory curbs sapped sentiment. The dollar was firm and commodities mostly held a decline.Shares retreated in Japan, Hong Kong and China, where Beijing is continuing its crackdown on private industry. U.S. equity futures fluctuated after modest S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gains during a choppy overnight session. Treasuries held a climb and the dollar was around a nine-

  • Investors Pour Money Into Emerging Market ETF That Avoids China

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who love emerging markets but are spooked by China’s regulatory crackdown are pouring more money than ever into an ETF seemingly tailor-made for this moment.The $1.2 billion iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex-China ETF, an exchange-traded fund that tracks stocks in developing countries except China, has attracted $304.8 million of fresh investment in August. That’s put the fund on course for the biggest monthly inflow since its inception four years ago, according to data c

  • Tilray Adjourns Special Meeting Of Stockholders Until Sept. 10

    Cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)(TSX:TLRY) convened and then adjourned its special shareholders' meeting on Thursday, postponing it until Sept. 10, 2021. Stockholders had intended to vote on two shareholder proposals: (1) a proposal to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock ("Authorized Shares Proposal"); and (2) a number of governance enhancements to increase stockholder rights (the "Governance Proposals"). The meeting, postponed several times, is intended to provide

  • Japan's consumer price falls narrow on global commodity inflation

    Japan's core consumer prices narrowed their annual pace of falls for three straight months in July, a sign global commodities inflation was offsetting some of the deflationary pressure from a pandemic-induced spending slump. But analysts expect consumer inflation to stay well below levels seen in the United States and Europe, as Japan's decision on Tuesday to extend state of emergency curbs into mid-September is seen dealing a blow to already weak household spending. "Cost-push inflation is driving up goods prices, while service prices remain weak due to the pandemic's impact," said Toru Suehiro, an economist at Daiwa Securities.

  • China's Evergrande Group vows to maintain operations, market stability

    China Evergrande, the country's most indebted property developer, pledged on Friday to do everything it can to resolve its debt issues and maintain the stability of the real estate market, a day after it was summoned by regulators. Evergrande issued the statement on its website hours after the People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a rare warning that the company needed to reduce its debt risks and prioritise stability. "Evergrande Group will fully implement the requirements of the interview and unswervingly implement the central government's strategic deployment of the stable and healthy development of the real estate market," the developer said.

  • Oil steadies but set to slump for the week on Delta anxiety

    Oil prices came off three-month lows on Friday but were on track for a weekly decline of around 6% as new lockdowns in countries with low vaccination rates facing surging cases of the Delta variant dimmed the outlook for fuel demand. Broader investor risk aversion also weighed on oil with the U.S. dollar jumping to a nine-month high on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is considering reducing stimulus this year. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September, due to expire on Friday, rose 35 cents or 0.5% to $64.04 a barrel at 0115 GMT after sliding 2.7% on Thursday.

  • Options Trader Takes Massive Position In Virgin Galactic Stock: Where Is It Headed?

    On Aug. 12, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Investments dumped $300 million worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock. The billionaire said the proceeds from the sale would go toward helping his other businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day prior to Branson selling 10,416,000 shares of his space tourism company, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and gave a $25 price target. Although Unity23 is expected to fly t

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • U.S. position on Taiwan unchanged despite Biden comment - official

    A Biden administration official said on Thursday that U.S. policy on Taiwan had not changed after President Joe Biden appeared to suggest the United States would defend the island if it were attacked, a deviation from a long-held U.S. position of "strategic ambiguity." In an interview aired by ABC News on Thursday, Biden was asked about the effects of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and responses in Chinese media telling Taiwan this showed Washington could not be relied on to come to its defense.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Thailand CBDC Trial to Test Use as Cash Substitute

    The CBDC will be used for "cash-like activities within a limited scale," such as paying for goods and services.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • This E-Commerce Stock Just Outgrew Amazon, Etsy, and Wayfair

    Amazon, for example, fell nearly 8% on its earnings report after the company missed revenue estimates with growth slowing from 44% in the first quarter to 27% in the second quarter. At Etsy, which fell 10% on its second-quarter earnings report, the drop-off was even steeper as the artisan-based online marketplace posted revenue growth of 23% compared to growth of 132% in the first quarter. CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), which was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts before the company was overhauled under CEO Lev Peker, posted 32% revenue growth in its second quarter to $157.5 million, which was well ahead of estimates at $133.4 million.

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]