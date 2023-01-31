Asian shares fall in muted trading ahead of Fed meeting

YURI KAGEYAMA
·4 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly fell in muted trading Tuesday as investors awaited decisions on interest rates and earnings reports from around the world.

Traders were awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, expected on Wednesday. They also were watching for indicators on the Chinese economy, the region’s key engine for growth.

A survey released Tuesday showed Chinese factory activity rebounded in January, adding to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.4% to finish at 27,327.11. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down nearly 0.1% to 7,476.70. South Korea's Kospi declined nearly 1.0% to 2,426.51. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.6% to 21,718.24, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4% to 3,257.15.

“China’s rapid reopening has boosted its domestic growth outlook, Europe’s mild weather has sharply reduced its recession risk, and a string of better inflation news has increased hopes that the Fed may be able to engineer a ‘soft landing’ in the U.S.,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“Despite these shifts, U.S. recession risk remains a major worry and may be the most significant risk to the global cyclical picture,” he said.

Shares fell Monday on Wall Street. The S&P 500 dropped 1.3% to 4,017.77, giving back some of the gains that had carried it last week to its highest level since early December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% to 33,717.09, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2% to 1,393.81.

Markets have been veering recently on worries that the economy and corporate profits may be set for a steep drop-off, along with competing hopes that cooling inflation will get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates.

The central bank’s next decision on rates is coming Wednesday, and most investors expect it to announce an increase of just 0.25 percentage points. That would be the smallest increase since March, following a spate of hikes of 0.75 points and then a 0.50-point increase, and it would mean less added pressure on the economy.

Higher rates combat inflation by intentionally slowing the economy, while also dragging down on prices for investments. Inflation has been cooling since the summer amid last year's blizzard of rate hikes, but the economy has also been showing signs of concern.

The big question is whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday afternoon will give markets what they want to hear — hints that rate hikes will end soon and rate cuts may even be possible late this year — or stick to the Fed’s mantra that it plans to keep rates higher for longer, even if a modest recession hits.

Central banks for Europe and for the United Kingdom are also set to announce their latest increases for rates this week.

Beyond interest rates, more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled this week to report how much profit they made in the last three months of 2022. Among them are tech heavyweights Apple, Amazon, and Google’s parent company. Because these companies are three of the four biggest on Wall Street by market value, their stock movements carry much more sway on the S&P 500 than others.

Apple's 2% drop Monday, for example, was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500.

Later this week, the U.S. government will also give its latest monthly update on the job market. Hiring has remained resilient across the broad economy, even as housing and other corners weaken sharply under the weight of all the Fed’s rate hikes from last year.

Some big tech companies have announced high-profile layoffs after acknowledging they misread their boom coming out of the pandemic. But job cuts may be starting to spread to other areas of the economy. Hasbro and 3M last week announced layoffs.

Economists expect Friday’s report to show that U.S. employers added 187,500 more jobs than they cut during January. That would be a slowdown from December’s hiring of 223,000.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude dropped 45 cents to $77.45 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up $1.78 on Monday to $77.90 per barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, shed 25 cents to $84.65 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 130.26 Japanese yen from 130.43 yen. The euro cost $1.0841, down from $1.0852.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung's profit plummets amid global economic woes

    Samsung Electronics said Tuesday its profit for the last quarter plummeted nearly 70% as a weak global economy depressed demand for its consumer electronics products and computer memory chips. The company’s operating profit of 4.3 trillion won ($3.5 billion) for the three months through December fell 69% from a year earlier, representing its lowest quarterly profit since the third quarter of 2014. The South Korean tech giant thrived through the first two years of the pandemic thanks to its dual strengths in parts and finished products, benefiting from robust demand for PCs, TVs and chips powering computer servers as the virus forced millions to work at home.

  • France and Australia to jointly build shells for Ukraine

    France and Australia on Monday unveiled plans to jointly manufacture ammunition for Ukraine as the two countries seek to shore up defence cooperation and move past a row over Canberra's decision to ditch plans to buy French submarines two years ago. The relationship hit historic lows in the autumn of 2021 with Paris accusing its allies of stabbing it in the back when Australia opted for nuclear-powered submarines built with U.S. and British technology instead and canceled a French contract. French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said France and Australia had agreed to cooperate to make "several thousands" of 155-millimeter shells to help Ukraine, which he hoped could start being delivered in the first quarter of this year.

  • 7 Easy to Find Fruits That Are Good for Your Heart

    Fruit (yes, fruit!) has the power to improve your heart health. That's because it's loaded with nutrients that can help lower your cholesterol and blood pressure—which are good for your overall heart health.

  • Shania Twain Recalls “Very Scary” Airlift to Hospital with COVID

    In a new interview, the country-pop star talked about her frightening COVID pneumonia experience while living in Switzerland. Shania Twain Recalls “Very Scary” Airlift to Hospital with COVID Abby Jones

  • The high-stakes race in Wisconsin that could impact abortion rights — and 2024

    A race for a Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin could determine the future of abortion rights in a state likely to play a crucial role in the 2024 presidential election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is opting not to seek another term, evenly splitting the court…

  • Biden to Block Alaska Gold Mine in Area Rich With Wild Salmon

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is set to ban the dumping of mining waste near Bristol Bay, Alaska, by issuing a decree that thwarts longstanding plans to extract gold, copper and molybdenum because of potential harm to the region’s thriving sockeye salmon industry.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven

  • Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank

    Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The killing marks the latest bloodshed in spiraling violence that comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man, Nassim Abu Fouda, 26, was shot in the head in Hebron, often a center of friction between the Israeli military and Palestinians.

  • The market 'got ahead of itself' in expecting interest-rate cuts, according to a BlackRock strategist who warned the Fed would 'stay hawkish'

    BlackRock's Ben Powell told Bloomberg markets were too confident that interest rates would come down faster than planned, making stocks overvalued.

  • Hyatt (H) on Expansion Spree, to Open Hotel in Pakistan

    Hyatt (H) is consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide. The company plans to open the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Lahore DHA in 2024.

  • 4 Main Paths to Being a Millionaire, According to Experts

    No need to ask who wants to be a millionaire, as becoming one is a dream for many; but, with inflation affecting everyday life, it might seem out of reach. Yet, several experts say it's not that far...

  • Fed meeting, jobs data, Apple earnings: What to know this week

    Wall Street will be buzzing in the week ahead, as earnings from Big Tech, the Federal Reserve’s first meeting of the year, and the monthly jobs report for January set up the busiest week of the new year.

  • Police allege a substitute teacher encouraged middle school students to fight during class and filmed it

    Police arrested Ettson Arreola in connection with allowing students to fight while he recorded videos at Syringa Middle School, Idaho.

  • Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year, WGC says

    Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The data underline a shift in attitudes to gold since the 1990s and 2000s, when central banks, particularly those in Western Europe that own a lot of bullion, sold hundreds of tonnes a year. Since the financial crisis of 2008-09, European banks stopped selling and a growing number of emerging economies such as Russia, Turkey and India have bought.

  • Texas Tech rallies from 23 down, beats No. 13 Iowa St. in OT

    Texas Tech coach Mark Adams was just happy fans stuck around for the biggest comeback in school history, and the first Big 12 win of the season for a Sweet 16 team from a year ago. The Red Raiders erased a 23-point deficit after halftime to end an eight-game conference skid, with De'Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break in an 80-77 overtime victory against No. 13 Iowa State on Monday night. “I’m still in shock here,” Adams said.

  • Tyre Nichols' mom says Memphis officers ‘shamed their families’: ‘I hate it was 5 Black men that did this’

    RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, says she will not stop fighting for justice after five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, were charged with his fatal beating.

  • In Iowa, potential 2024 GOP Trump challengers quiet for now

    By this time four years ago, at least a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls eager to make their case against Donald Trump had either visited Iowa or announced plans to soon visit the leadoff voting state ahead of the 2020 election. Iowa’s campaign landscape is markedly different this year, with a Republican field seemingly frozen by Trump’s early announcement of a 2024 campaign. With Iowa’s first-in-the-nation GOP caucuses just a year off, the field of would-be White House candidates has largely been content to steer clear of bone-chilling Iowa — and, perhaps more importantly, avoid being the first candidate to announce a bid against the former president.

  • Equities Slide Before Key Central Bank Meetings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US and European stock futures and Asian shares fell Tuesday as investors positioned for interest-rate hikes this week from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe 'Big Shift' That's

  • Meet the typical Walmart shopper, a 59-year-old white suburban woman earning $80,000 a year

    The typical Walmart shopper visits at least once per week — about 63 trips per year — and picks up 13 products for a total cost of about $54 per trip.

  • Housing Market 2023: Where It’s Headed, According to Experts

    It has been a wild few years for the housing market. If you're thinking about buying or selling in 2023, you're probably feeling a bit apprehensive about the process. See the List: GOBankingRates'...

  • Andy Reid: I was optimistic, but didn’t know rookie DBs would step up

    The Chiefs got big plays from established stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Frank Clark on their way to Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, but there were some less heralded names playing big roles as well. After L'Jarius Sneed was injured early in the first quarter, [more]