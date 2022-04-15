Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holidays

YURI KAGEYAMA
·4 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell in muted trading as markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays.

Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Sydney, Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong were among markets observing holidays on Friday. U.S. and European markets also were closed.

Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due to coronavirus outbreaks and the war in Ukraine are weighing on sentiment.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict inflation effects are now more meaningful than direct military developments in a market sense. These consequences have fabricated an uncertain environment that could keep investors wary,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“It should be a quiet session given the Good Friday holidays,” he added.

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine was darkening the outlook for most countries and reaffirmed the danger high inflation presents to the global economy.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% to finish at 27,093.19. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.8% to 2,696.06. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.5% to 3,211.24.

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street on Thursday as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% to 4,392.59, ending a shortened trading week with a 2.1% decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3% to 34,451.23. The Nasdaq fell 2.1% to 13,351.08. Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 fell 1% to 2,004.98.

A quartet of big banks reported noticeable declines in their first-quarter profits as the latest earnings season kicks into gear. Volatile markets and the war in Ukraine caused deal-making to dry up while a slowdown in the housing market meant fewer people sought mortgages.

Citigroup rose 1.6% while Wells Fargo fell 4.5%. Morgan Stanley rose 0.7% and Goldman Sachs slipped 0.1%.

Bond yields rose again, sending the 10-year Treasury yield to 2.83%.

“With higher oil prices, higher bond yields, (it) implies the market continues to worry about inflation, worried about Ukraine, worried about the Fed’s response to all of this,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Technology stocks led the way lower Thursday, offsetting gains elsewhere in the market. Pricey valuations for many of the bigger technology companies give them more sway in directing the broader market higher or lower. Microsoft fell 2.7%.

Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending also weighed on the market. Amazon fell 2.5%. Energy stocks rose along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil rose 1.2%.

Investors again turned their attention to the drama surrounding Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk and Twitter. Musk offered to buy the social media company for $54.20 a share, two weeks after revealing he’d accumulated a 9% stake.

Musk has criticized Twitter for not living up to free speech principles and said, in a regulatory filing, that it needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter's stock fell 1.7% at $45.08, well below Musk's offering price.

Wall Street had mixed economic data to review following several hot inflation reports earlier in the week. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.5% in March, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, as consumers continue to spend despite high inflation.

The number of people seeking unemployment benefits ticked up last week, according to the Labor Department, but remained at a historically low level. The data reflect a robust U.S. labor market with near record-high job openings and few layoffs.

Inflation remains at its highest levels in 40 years in the U.S. and that has economists and analysts closely watching how consumers react to higher prices on everything from food to clothing and gasoline.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added $2.70 to $106.95 a barrel on Thursday, closing nearly 11% higher for the week. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $2.92 to $111.70 a barrel. Markets were closed Friday.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 126.65 Japanese yen from 125.89 yen. It is hovering near 20-year highs. The euro cost $1.0815, down from $1.0832.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Is Weighing a Poison Pill Defense to Thwart Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s board is considering adopting a measure that would protect the company from hostile acquisition bids, according to people with knowledge of the matter, following billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Sen

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Elon Musk appeared to threaten Twitter with selling his 9.2% stake in the company if it doesn't accept his audacious $43 billion takeover offer

    On April 4, Musk disclosed he'd bought a stake in Twitter that made him the company's top stockholder. Now he wants to buy the company outright.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine U

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Unbelievably Cheap Right Now

    Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • 5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These stocks have stood the test of time and are poised to keep generating returns for long-term investors.

  • Peloton Cuts Bike Prices in ‘Strategic’ Bid for Market Share, Boosts Subscription Cost

    The price of the company's signature Bike will drop by $300, while the Bike+ will see a $500 price reduction.

  • Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

    Stock exchanges in the U.S. will be close on Friday, April 15 in observance of Good Friday, but the bond market opens for an abbreviated session.

  • Peloton investor sticks the boot into co-founder and ex-CEO over ‘destroying $40 billion of shareholder wealth in less than a year’

    Blackwells Capital reiterated a plea to sell the company and decried its performance under new chief executive officer Barry McCarthy.

  • Amazon CEO says Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter is 'very interesting,' but he doesn't know if Musk will end up owning the company

    When asked if Amazon would ever attempt to buy Twitter, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said "It sounds like somebody else is going to own Twitter."

  • Nasdaq Is Down but Investors Are Watching These 2 Winning Nasdaq Stocks

    These Nasdaq-traded companies are good long-term plays despite the market's poor performance in 2022.

  • 2 Sizzling Dividend Stocks That Wall Street is Sleeping On

    Hot stocks that frequent the headlines can be great investments, but investors are most certainly paying a premium to get in on the action -- and hot growth stocks don't always pay off as hoped. Companies like real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay reliable but high-yielding dividends don't often make the headlines but are still very much worthy buys. Right now, Wall Street is sleeping on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) despite them being sizzling dividend stocks.

  • Read the letter Elon Musk sent Twitter's chairman outlining his 'best and final offer' to buy the company

    "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk wrote.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore

    Plenty of stocks have seen their share prices fall significantly since the beginning of 2022. When a stock that pays a dividend falls in share price, its yield -- the annual payout measured as a percentage of the value of the stock -- rises. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock has seen its price drop by about 33% in 2022 to about $27 per share.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.