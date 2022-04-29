Asian shares jump as Chinese leaders pledge help for economy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

Asian stocks advanced Friday after Chinese leaders pledged to step up efforts to support the economy as the country weathers its worst outbreaks of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Oil prices also rose while U.S. futures were mixed.

Chinese state media reported that the ruling Communist Party's powerful Politburo had pledged to step up efforts to boost growth while also curbing coronavirus outbreaks.

The party's COVID-zero policies have put pressure on President Xi Jinping and other leaders to counter the blow to the economy from shutdowns aimed at vanquishing COVID-19. Such restrictions are affecting the world's second-largest economy through disruptions in shipments, manufacturing and other business activity.

“It is very important to do a good job of economic work and to ensure and improve people’s livelihood," the official Xinhua News Agency said in reporting the meeting.

The report indicated no change in the leaders' strategy for fighting outbreaks.

But it said the meeting agreed on adjusting policies to keep the economy, which was slowing even before the latest waves of coronavirus infections, “operating in a reasonable range” and to speed up implementation of tax rebates and reductions, ensure enough energy supplies and help industries, small businesses and families severely affected by the pandemic.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 2.4% to 3,047.77 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 3.3% to 20,941.61.

Tokyo was closed for a holiday, the first of several in Japan's coming “Golden Week."

In Seoul, the Kospi added 1% to 2,693.26, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.7% to 7,407.70.

The price of U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 83 cents to $106.19 per barrel. It jumped $3.34 to 105.36 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, gained $1.18 to $108.50.

After hours on Thursday, SEC filings showed Elon Musk sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.

Tesla shares closed Thursday down slightly at $877.51. They are down 17% so far this year.

Major stock indexes on Wall Street notched their biggest gains in more than six weeks Thursday, as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% to 4,287.50 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8% to 33,916.39. The Nasdaq picked up 3.1% to 12,871.53.

Smaller company stocks also rallied. The Russell 2000 rose 1.8% to 1,917.94.

This week has been turbulent as investors review a heavy batch of corporate earnings from major tech companies, industrial firms and retailers.

Big Tech and communications companies have been behind much of the oscillations in the broader market as their pricey stock values have more weight.

Apple rose 4.5% in regular trading. It rose another 2.3% in after-hours trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results and increasing its dividend and stock repurchase program.

Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped 9.7% after easily beating Wall Street’s profit estimates. Facebook's parent company Meta surged 17.6%, the biggest gain among S&P 500 stocks, after it beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and reported an encouraging increase in daily users.

Encouraging financial reports helped support gains for several other major companies. McDonald's rose 2.9% following a strong earnings update. Southwest Airlines rose 2.1% after reporting solid revenue and telling investors it expects a profitable year as travel demand returns with the pandemic fading.

Amazon rose 4.7% in regular trading, but slumped 10.5% in after-hours trading after the online retail giant reported its first quarterly loss since 2015. The company reported a decline in sales and huge write-down of its investment in an electric vehicle startup.

Corporate report cards are hitting the market as Wall Street studies how inflation is affecting businesses and consumer spending.

Supply chain issues have been crimping business operations in many industries throughout the recovery from the pandemic and Russia's war against Ukraine has worsened increases for energy and key food commodity prices.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to aggressively hike rates as it steps up its fight against inflation. The chair of the Fed has indicated the central bank may hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting next week. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago. But the report showed consumers and businesses kept spending, despite rising prices suggesting demand is resilient.

Investors will get another update Friday on spending, a barometer for the economy as everything from food to clothing and gas becomes more expensive, when the Commerce Department releases its personal income and spending report for March.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Germany top buyer of Russian energy since war began

    Germany was the biggest buyer of Russian energy during the first two months of the war in Ukraine, an independent research group said Thursday. A study published by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air calculates that Russia has earned 63 billion euros ($66.5 billion) from fossil fuel exports since Feb. 24, the date Russian troops attacked Ukraine. Using data on ship movements, real-time tracking of gas flows through pipelines and estimates based on historical monthly trade, the researchers reckoned Germany alone paid Russia about 9.1 billion euros for fossil fuel deliveries — mostly natural gas — in the first two months of the war.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Warren Buffett’s investing prowess will go on forever after researchers cracked his investing code

    AQR Capital Management has devised an algorithm that breaks down the legendary investor's stock-picking decisions

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Colorado company to build 265-acre Bitcoin mining facility in Texas

    A Castle Rock business announces the $333 million development of a massive data center its CEO says will make the company one of the world's largest Bitcoin miners.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Apple stock swings to a loss after executives warn of billions in added costs

    Amid a supply crunch and geopolitical unrest, Apple Inc. topped earnings expectations and set a new record for March-quarter revenue, but its shares dipped in late trading Thursday after the company said it expected to see steeper pressure from supply constraints in the current period.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in ExxonMobil in March 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Right when the world was most worried about pandemic-related economic shutdowns was a great time to buy ExxonMobil.

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • 3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Sometimes life hands you lemons, which can be great long-term investment opportunities -- if you can just look past today's sour taste.

  • I-bonds are all the rage — what’s the best way to use them?

    In addition to mouthwatering yields, there are some intriguing arbitrage opportunities available to investors

  • Mark Zuckerberg to Investors: Expect Nothing From the Metaverse

    In downplaying the near-term promise of Horizon Worlds and Oculus, the former Facebook seemed to confirm that its Meta rebrand was a strategic distraction.