Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus

  • A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Asian shares were mixed on Monday as hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the global rollout of vaccines were countered by worries about inflation and continuing economic damage. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Asian shares were mixed on Monday as hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the global rollout of vaccines were countered by worries about inflation and continuing economic damage. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Asian shares were mixed on Monday as hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the global rollout of vaccines were countered by worries about inflation and continuing economic damage. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Asian shares were mixed on Monday as hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the global rollout of vaccines were countered by worries about inflation and continuing economic damage. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
1 / 4

Hong Kong Financial Markets

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Asian shares were mixed on Monday as hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the global rollout of vaccines were countered by worries about inflation and continuing economic damage. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Monday, with Japan's benchmark rising but others slipping, amid some hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the global rollout of vaccines.

Benchmarks rose in Japan but fell in South Korea, Australia and China. Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and when and whether there will be enough stimulus to fix it.

But the U.S. $1.9 trillion economic package proposed by President Joe Biden also heralds hope for export-reliant regional economies.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.6% to 30,203.61. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.8% to 3,082.45. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.2% to 6,780.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5% to 30,479.73, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 1.0% to 3,658.59.

Japan began administering vaccines for COVID-19 last week. It was the last of the Group of Seven industrial nations to get started, beginning with health workers. Prospects for further shipments of vaccine remain uncertain, according to Taro Kono, the Japanese minister tasked with overseeing the effort.

Vaccination drives are set to start soon in other Asian nations, such as Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and the potential for more stimulus to fix it.

The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to vote on Biden's proposed package by the end of the week. It would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“But timing is everything," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary. He noted that inflation concerns are overhanging the market, as the economy heals from the pandemic downturn while the Biden administration strives to recover the millions of jobs lost.

“The next leg of the reflation will have to be carried more and more by a continued recovery in economic growth, as fiscal and monetary stimulus gets increasingly packed into the price," he said.

One challenge is to keep inflation in check and minimize trauma to the markets from adjustments in the Federal Reserve's ultra-supportive monetary policy.

After an impressive start to the year, bullish sentiment is wavering, said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda.

“At this stage the price action looks corrective and I expect equities to find a wall of buyers on any material dips," he said.

Last week, the S&P 500 extended its losing streak to close 0.2% on Friday at 3,906.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite closed essentially flat, while another strong showing by smaller companies pushed the Russell 200 index to a 2.2% gain.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude added 89 cents to $60.15 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.27 to $59.26 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 94 cents to $63.85 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 105.66 Japanese yen from 105.47 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.2120, down from $1.2125.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • New York Stock Exchange joins Robinhood supplier Citadel to oppose algorithmic practice

    The New York Stock Exchange has joined Citadel Securities, trading app Robinhood’s market maker, in a legal battle to overturn the approval of an algorithmic method to protect investors from predatory trading strategies. Court documents filed this month reveal that the NYSE is backing the flash trader, the largest operating on the exchange, in a lawsuit to overturn the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a trading method launched by Investors Exchange group (IEX), which was made famous by Michael Lewis’ book Flash Boys. It comes as Citadel Securities’ relationship with Robinhood was put under a microscope following the GameStop frenzy. The SEC approved IEX’s Discretionary Limit method in an attempt to eliminate latency arbitrage, the practice of a market maker exploiting a time disparity to make a profit, narrowing the gulf between traditional and algorithmic traders. However, in court documents filed earlier this month, lawyers for the NYSE argued that the approval would cause “unfair discrimination” between competitors and accused the securities regulator of signing the method off “without considering its impact on the national market system for cash equities securities or its impact on other exchanges”. It submitted the evidence in support of a lawsuit filed by Citadel Securities in February which claims that, in addition to competition concerns, the SEC had “ignored” evidence that retail investors would be “harmed” by the Discretionary Limit order. It added that half of its trading activity on IEX was not for its own profit but for retail investors. Citadel Securities is Robinhood’s most used market maker and pays the popular stock trading app for customers’ trading orders. Sister company and hedge fund, Citadel, came under fire on Jan 28 when rumours spread claiming it had forced Robinhood to restrict trading of GameStop and other shorted stocks during market volatility. Frustrated that they could not buy GameStop shares as the price continued to rise, traders took to social media to point out that Citadel handed a lifeline to Melvin Capital, which lost more than hall of its investment when traders pumped up the price in an attempt to damage short sellers. Ken Griffin, Citadel’s founder, denied any involvement in Robinhood’s decision. Robinhood chief executive Vladimir Tenev last week told US politicians that the company restricted trades because it was unable to provide the capital needed for regulators when trading volumes surged.

  • Bad money moves: Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.

  • 'We could be approaching herd immunity': Epidemiologist on coronavirus pandemic

    As the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. dramatically declines, Suzanne Judd, epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, says it’s “possible” we’re approaching herd immunity.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold His Pfizer Stock. Should You?

    Warren Buffett once said, "If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes." Most of the stocks that Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) buys, it holds for years -- but not all of them. Berkshire opened a position in Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in the third quarter of 2020.

  • China May Ban Rare Earth Tech Exports on Security Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- China may ban the export of rare-earths refining technology to countries or companies it deems as a threat on state security concerns, according to a person familiar with the matter.The Chinese government is currently conducting a review of its rare-earths policy. Officials view the technology needed to refine and purify the raw materials as a more powerful weapon in protecting state interests than the actual minerals, and is looking at banning sales of the technology to some countries or companies, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.While China has no plans to restrict shipments of rare earths to the U.S., it is keeping the plan in its back pocket should a trade war break out again, the person said. The Asian nation is also exploring a ban on rare earths as part of its sanctions on some individual companies, including Lockheed Martin Corp., which violated China’s core interest over arms sale to Taiwan, the person said.China’s Ministry of Commerce didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.Shares of MP Materials Corp., the lone U.S. rare-earths producer, closed 6.4% higher on Friday after earlier touching a record $46.84 in New York. The U.S. Defense Department in November awarded the company $9.6 million to fund processing and separation of light rare-earths at its Mountain Pass operations, a move that signals the nation’s aim to expand domestic production of the permanent magnets that make rare-earths so coveted.China controls most of the world’s mined output of rare earths, a broad group of 17 elements that are used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets, and has a stranglehold over processing. Its dominance would leave overseas industries with few avenues to immediately secure supply if curbs were to be put in place.The minerals have previously been touted as a possible weapon in the U.S.-China trade war, with Beijing readying a plan in 2019 to restrict shipments to hurt the American economy. The U.S. imports about 80% of its rare-earth compounds and metals from the Asian nation, according to government data.Those curbs were never adopted, though it spurred the U.S. and Europe to seek out ways to cut their reliance on a single supplier. While rare earths are relatively abundant, mine-able concentrations are less common than other ores and countries face hurdles including high costs and environmental concerns in setting up domestic industries.Read more: U.S., Europe Face Hurdles to Cut China Reliance for Rare EarthsDonald Trump last year signed an executive order aimed at expanding domestic output of rare-earth minerals, a year after the Department of Defense was ordered to spur the production of magnets. The U.S. has also been awarding contracts and signing investment agreements aimed at establishing its own processing capabilities.Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that China is exploring whether it can hurt U.S. defense contractors by limiting supplies of rare-earth minerals that are critical to the industry.Meanwhile, China, which typically issues two batches of rare-earths mining quotas a year, boosted the first batch for 2021 to 84,000 tons, a 27% increase from last year, according to a statement from Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Friday. Last year’s total hit a record 140,000 tons as demand strengthened for the strategic materials.(Updates with MP Materials share move in fifth paragraph, China’s quota in 11th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coronavirus tracker: the latest figures as countries fight the Covid-19 resurgence | Free to read

    The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic in March and it has spread to more than 200 countries, with severe public health and economic consequences. Latin America became the epicentre of the pandemic in the summer of 2020, with the region accounting for almost a half of deaths each day. The FT has gathered and analysed data on excess mortality — the numbers of deaths over and above the historical average — across the globe, and has found that numbers of deaths in some countries are more than 50 per cent higher than usual.

  • Successful Investors Share 3 Investments That Won't Keep You Awake at Night

    Don't stress out over your stocks -- here are three that guarantee sweet dreams and healthy returns.

  • How Much is Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's (ASX:ANZ) CEO Getting Paid?

    Shayne Elliott has been the CEO of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ( ASX:ANZ ) since 2016, and this...

  • Bitcoin Crosses $57K, Setting Another All-Time High and Igniting a Crypto Rally

    Less than two months into 2021, the price of bitcoin has risen 95.4%.

  • Volkswagen to make decision on Bugatti in H1 - Automobilwoche

    Electric hypercar maker Rimac Automobili and Volkswagen's supercar brand Bugatti are a good technological fit, Porsche AG's CEO told German weekly Automobilwoche, fuelling hopes that a deal between the two could happen soon. British automotive magazine Car last year reported https://www.carmagazine.co.uk/car-news/industry-news/bugatti/vw-group-rimac that Volkswagen was on the verge of selling Bugatti to Rimac Automobili, citing sources. In exchange, Porsche AG, also owned by Volkswagen, would raise the 15.5% stake it owns in Rimac Automobili, founded by Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac, Car said.

  • The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Has Competition in the Race to Treat New Strains

    You might have thought the coronavirus vaccine race ended when Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) crossed the finish line first in December. Variants from Brazil, the U.K., and South Africa worry the scientific community (and the rest of us) the most at the moment. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) highlighted exactly how its investigational vaccine performed against those new strains in its phase 3 trial.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI)

    How far off is MaxiTRANS Industries Limited ( ASX:MXI ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Don't Buy Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our 3 undeserving children and leave everything to our 4 grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’

  • Is Biogen Stock a Buy?

    Investing in healthcare stocks can be risky. One of the riskier healthcare companies out there right now is Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). Its top drug no longer enjoys patent protection, and there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding how its business will fare in the future.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Fletcher Building Limited (NZSE:FBU) For Its Next Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks That Could Be 10-Baggers

    Fortunately, there are plenty of fantastic tech companies that have the ability to become 10-baggers if investors are patient. Brian Withers (GoodRx): You might be surprised to hear that over 20% of prescriptions filled end up getting left at the counter after the patient realizes how expensive they are. Today, this health-focused software platform captures more than 150 billion data points to provide consumers transparent pricing information on their prescription drugs.

  • Your next stimulus check will take a big step closer this week

    The new COVID aid faces a vote in the U.S. House. How soon will you get your money?