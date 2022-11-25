Asian shares mixed as investors eye Tokyo inflation data

YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong, but rose in Sydney and Shanghai.

Investors have their eyes on China's lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, as the direction China takes will have great impact on the rest of Asia.

“Reopening policies have pivoted in China, which will be a gradual process. COVID control measures will vary across cities, but positive top-down approaches will be ongoing,” said Stephen Innes, Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% in afternoon trading to 28,288.38. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7,259.50. South Korea's Kospi was little changed, down less than 0.1%, at 2,440.41. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.9% to 17,507.03. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.3% to 3,099.19.

Data on inflation in Tokyo for November beat analysts' expectations, with the core consumer price index showing a 3.6% rise, the highest in more than four decades.

The Federal Reserve and the world's other central banks have been raising interest rates to try to rein in decades-high inflation. But the Bank of Japan has resisted tightening monetary policy, a move that would counter inflationary pressures by discouraging borrowing by businesses and consumers.

“With the Bank of Japan being one of the few outliers which has not embarked on a rate-hiking process, the point of pivot will be a key question into next year," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

The rising cases of COVID-19 cases and deaths in what experts are calling an eighth wave, in Japan and in other Asian nations, are also weighing on investor sentiments, but both remain relatively low so far. Many people in Japan and those nations have been vaccinated.

Shares finished higher Thursday in France, Germany and Britain. U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving. Wall Street will have a shortened session on Friday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 50 cents to $78.44 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up $3.01 to $77.94 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 32 cents to $85.66 a barrel in London.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 138.68 Japanese yen from 138.58 yen. The euro cost $1.0407, inching down from $1.0411.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong Demand for British Visas Plunges in Latest Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of Hong Kong residents applying for a path to UK citizenship fell 44% in the third quarter, showing that demand for the program is waning almost two years after it was created in response to China’s crackdown on dissent. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Re

  • Joe Schad and Hal Habib talk Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins

    Joe Schad and Hal Habib drop a PB Post Live on Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins

  • South Korean financial regulator confirms it is reviewing Apple Pay service for launch

    Apple is poised to launch its Apple Pay service in South Korea, one of the fastest-growing countries in the world for cashless services, yet as of right now untapped by both Apple and the other major smartphone platform player, Google. According to this Yonhap Infomax report, the FSS' review to offer approval for Apple's digital payment service could take between one and two months, completing as early as the end of this month.

  • It May Be A Covid Christmas Again This Year

    It’s estimated that 55 million Americans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s the highest level since the pandemic began and the third-highest since AAA began tracking the holiday in 2000. At the same time, Covid cases have been steadily rising nationally, with the most recent 24-hour total being 111,386, according to John’s Hopkins. That’s […]

  • Here's How New York Is Cracking Down on Bitcoin Mining

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law Tuesday a two-year moratorium on certain bitcoin mining operations that use carbon-based power sources. Zafra CEO Ryan Brienza discusses the bill and how crypto winter is impacting the mining business.

  • Tripledemic 2022: Which States May Be Hit Hardest This Winter?

    What is a tripledemic? Three viruses — COVID, flu and RSV — may surge at the same time in winter 2022. Here's the risks, plus how to prepare and prevent illness.

  • EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as winter hits

    An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how the energy crisis tied to Russia's war in Ukraine has divided the 27-nation bloc into almost irreconcilable blocs.

  • With changing definition, Meta becomes India's largest media company

    Meta Platforms is nowhere among the world’s largest media companies.

  • China's 'iPhone city' under Covid lockdown after violent clashes

    Six million people were on Friday under Covid lockdown in a Chinese city home to the world's largest iPhone factory, after clashes between police and workers furious over pay.

  • Oil up as markets weigh China demand concerns, Russia price cap uncertainty

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose in Asia on Friday, despite thin market liquidity, after a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures went up by 57 cents, or 0.73%, from Wednesday's close to $78.51 a barrel. Thin liquidity, concerns around China demand and the backdrop of assessing how severe the recession could be are the key price drivers so far, said Virendra Chauhan, head APAC analyst at Energy Aspects.

  • What to Watch in Commodities as China Adds to Global Demand Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are heading for a challenging finish to a year of turmoil, with geopolitical tensions and global demand uncertainty set to buffet markets from oil to copper and crops through December.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai Outbreak

  • The past five years for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) investors has not been profitable

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish...

  • EU to approve Hungary's recovery plan, hold cash until conditions met

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission is likely to approve next week Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions, sources at the EU executive said. Under the EU recovery scheme, Hungary could get 5.8 billion euros ($6.02 billion) in grants to spend on making the economy greener and more digital - cash Budapest badly needs amid surging inflation, slowing growth and rocketing borrowing costs. Separately, the Commission is also likely to recommend next week that EU governments suspend 65% of transfers from the EU budget to Hungary, or some 7.5 billion euros, until many of the same conditions as for the recovery fund cash, mainly pertaining to the independence of the judiciary, are met, the sources said.

  • NTPM Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NTPM) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 72% Above Its Share Price

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of NTPM Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:NTPM ) by estimating...

  • Offset Continues To Grieve Takeoff In New Tribute

    “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” the "Clout" rapper wrote.

  • Suspect in Australia murder arrested in India 4 years later

    The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago had been arrested in New Delhi three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar ($677,000) reward, Australian authorities said Friday. Indian national Rajwinder Singh, 38, flew from Sydney to his homeland the day after 24-year-old Australian Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast on Oct. 22, 2018. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Singh had been arrested on Friday following Australia’s extradition request to India.

  • China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record

    China is expanding lockdowns, including in a cental city where factory workers clashed this week with police, as its number of COVID-19 cases hit a daily record.

  • Germany's Uniper sees bailout cost hitting $53 bln

    STORY: The bailout for German utility Uniper looks set to get a whole lot more expensive. On Wednesday (November 23) the firm said it could need another 25 billion euros - close to $26 billion. That would take the total cost to around $53 billion. Uniper is the largest corporate casualty of Europe’s energy crisis. It nearly collapsed after Russia’s Gazprom - its biggest supplier - cut off gas flows. That led to the firm posting a record net loss for Germany, and forced Berlin to nationalise it. The firm then saw hope in a promised gas levy, meant to help importers bear the additional costs. However, Berlin later scrapped the levy plan, leaving Uniper again needing more aid. Investors are due to vote on the whole bailout package on December 19. It will also need approval from competition watchdogs in Brussels. Uniper says it is in talks with the European Commission, and expects a green light before the shareholders’ vote. Shares in the firm, which were already down over 80% this year, lost around 4% on Wednesday.

  • Pound ‘vulnerable’ to further falls, warns hedge fund - live updates

    The pound looks “vulnerable” to further falls and the ensuing recession could have a serious impact on British society, the hedge fund of billionaire Chris Rokos has warned.

  • Crypto Lender Seeks $1.5 Billion Funding Value Despite FTX Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Matrixport Technologies Pte, one of Asia’s biggest crypto lenders, is targeting $100 million in funding at a higher valuation, even as the fall of FTX reverberates across the digital asset market.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai Outbreak