World shares higher ahead of talks between Biden, China's Xi

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shares advanced Monday in Europe and Asia ahead of virtual talks between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The encounter, due to take place late Monday, could add some clarity about the status of fraught trade relations between the world's two largest economies.

It comes fresh off a pledge by the U.S. and China to at U.N. climate talks to step up cooperation on reining in climate-damaging emissions. But it follows months of unproductive exchanges between the two presidents' top advisers.

“So far, the relations between Washington and Beijing are still sitting at their lowest level, and traders are hoping that this meeting will give them a reason to feel a little more comfortable when it comes to geopolitics," Naeem Aslam of Avatrade said in a commentary.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher to 16,104.86 while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.3% to 7,112.49. In London, the FTSE 100 was nearly unchanged at 7,348.52.

The futures for the S&P 500 and for the Dow industrials both were 0.1% higher.

Japan reported that its economy contracted in the July-September quarter amid tighter pandemic restrictions that hit consumer spending.

In annual terms, the economy shrank at a 0.3% rate. It contracted 0.8% from the previous quarter.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is due to present a major stimulus package this week, with spending of up to 40 trillion yen ($350 billion).

A recent sharp decline in new coronavirus cases has enabled the country to relax restrictions on business and other activities, and that coupled with the government spending is expected to fuel a solid rebound for the last quarter of the year.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6% to 29,776.80, while the Kospi in South Korea surged 1% to 2,999.52. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,470.10.

China's latest data update was a mixed bag, with stronger retail sales and factory output but weaker housing prices and investments in fixed assets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index picked up 0.3% to 25,390.91, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2% to 3,533.30.

In Beijing, a new stock exchange set up to serve entrepreneurs opened trading Monday with 81 companies amid a crackdown on tech giants that has wiped more than $1 trillion off their market value abroad.

It joins others in Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen. Mainland exchanges are mostly off-limits to foreign investors and were set up mainly to raise funds for state-owned companies. President Xi Jinping said in September the Beijing exchange would “create a service-innovation-oriented main position for small and medium-size enterprises,” the ruling party’s term for private companies.

On Friday, stocks closed higher on Wall Street but the market still ended the week lower.

The S&P 500 index added 0.7% but ended the week down 0.3% in its first weekly loss in six weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite closed up 1%. The Dow lost 0.6% for the week and the Nasdaq lost 0.7%.

The recent winning streak for stocks, which produced a series of record highs for the major indexes, appears to have faded as investors shift their focus from corporate earnings to rising inflation.

A wide range of companies showed that they successfully navigated both the summer surge of COVID-19 cases and lingering supply chain problems.

Wall Street will get an update on consumer spending on Tuesday when the Commerce Department releases its retail sales report for October. Several big companies have yet to report earnings and that includes Home Depot and Walmart, which will report their results on Tuesday. Target will report its results on Wednesday and Macy’s will report earnings on Thursday.

Also Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 61 cents to $80.18 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 80 cents to $80.79 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude oil, the basis for international pricing, lost 72 cents to $81.45 per barrel.

The dollar slipped to 113.89 Japanese yen from 113.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.1454 from $1.1447.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's economy shrinks more than expected as supply shortages hit

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy contracted much faster than expected in the third quarter as global supply disruptions hit exports and business spending while new COVID-19 cases soured the consumer mood, undermining efforts to stoke a virtuous growth cycle. While many analysts expect the world's third-largest economy to rebound this quarter as virus curbs ease, worsening global production bottlenecks pose increasing risks to export-reliant Japan. "The contraction was far bigger than expected due to supply-chain constraints, which hit car output and capital spending hard," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

  • Adele Debuts New Song 'I Drink Wine' on Her 'One Night Only' TV Special

    Adele performed a new song, "I Drink Wine," during her One Night Only TV special. Here's what to know.

  • Factbox-Top pain points between U.S. and China as Xi, Biden meet

    U.S. President Joe Biden will hold an online meeting on Monday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the most extensive leader-level talks between the two nations under the Biden administration. Biden has accused China of ramping up military activity to intimidate self-ruled Taiwan, which Washington is required by law to provide with means to defend itself. China, which claims the island as its own and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control, has been concerned by U.S. moves to deepen ties with Taiwan and a statement by Biden that Washington would come to its defense.

  • Elon Musk initiates another Twitter fight by squabbling with Bernie Sanders over extreme wealth

    Musk recently sold approximately $7 billion in Tesla stock, which skyrocketed in value during the pandemic and made him the world's richest man.

  • The 10 Best Places To Buy a Vacation Home in 2021

    If you've thought about buying a second home as a vacation property, now may be a good time to do so. According to a recent report by Redfin, second-home buyer demand is slowing down, which will open...

  • China property: New home prices see biggest fall since 2015

    China's property sector has been rocked over fears about the future of real estate giant Evergrande.

  • New outbreak prompts China to lock down university campus

    China has confined nearly 1,500 university students to their dormitories and hotels following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the northeastern city of Dalian. The order was issued Sunday after several dozen cases were reported at Zhuanghe University City and hundreds of students were transferred to hotels for observation. The lockdown is the latest example of China’s zero-tolerance approach to the outbreak, which has brought considerable disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods.

  • China's Xi expected to prioritise Taiwan issue in Biden discussion

    Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to use his first virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden to warn the United States to "step back" on the Taiwan issue, according to Chinese state media editorials printed on Monday. Xi and Biden are scheduled to meet virtually on Tuesday morning Beijing time - Monday evening in Washington - as friction between the countries persist across a range of issues including trade, technology, Xinjiang and especially Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by China. An editorial in the English language China Daily on Monday said that it was likely that Xi would impress upon Biden that Beijing is resolved to "realise national reunification in the foreseeable future no matter the cost".

  • 10 Facts You Might Not Have Known About The Shelby Cobra

    Learn about this important American sports car.

  • I Buy a $3 Coffee Almost Every Day. Here's Why I Don't Feel Bad About It

    Contrary to what you may have been told, buying coffee won't necessarily stop you from meeting your financial goals.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient, What To Do Now; Tesla, Nvidia Stock In Focus

    After last week's slim market losses, how should investors respond? Tesla, one of several stocks in focus, may soon get key support.

  • What Americans should know about inflation as it hits a 30-year high

    Inflation has risen at its highest rate in three decades, data released by the Labor Department earlier this week indicates, as consumer prices soared by 6.2% compared to the same period last year. This is the biggest one-year jump seen in the government's consumer price index since 1990. As inflation tightens its grip on the economy, the Federal Reserve has begun walking back previous assurances that it will be a temporary, post-pandemic blip.

  • China to Impose Security Check on HK IPOs Under Big Data Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- China will require technology companies seeking a listing in Hong Kong to undergo a cybersecurity review as part of sweeping new rules aimed at tightening control of information amassed by private firms.Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingProspective listi

  • Vanessa Bryant honored for work helping children in poverty

    The nonprofit Baby2Baby, which helps children living in poverty, honored Vanessa Bryant for her commitment to the group's work.

  • Dollar eases from 16-mth high as traders seek clues on Fed rate plans

    The dollar eased on Monday from an almost 16-month high versus major peers, as traders awaited fresh clues on Federal Reserve interest rate hike plans on the back of red-hot inflation. The dollar had been buoyant since Wednesday, when data showed U.S. consumer prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace since 1990, casting doubts on the Fed's view that price pressure will be transitory. Investors will be watching any comments coming out of a virtual summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later on Monday.

  • China’s property market contracts further amid curbs on speculation

    China's new construction starts measured by floor area contracted further in the first 10 months of the year, showing a substantial slowdown of the country's giant housing market.

  • Delta boss says climate change means flying will cost more

    The world's second largest airline says climate change is the biggest challenge facing aviation.

  • Japan, U.S. agree to start talks on additional steel, aluminium tariffs

    Japan and the United States have agreed to start discussions aimed at tackling additional U.S. tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminium imports during a bilateral meeting in Tokyo, Japan's industry ministry said on Monday. The meeting was held between Japan's Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, but a ministry official said no concrete measures were discussed and no date was set for the talks.

  • Cathie Wood just called this technology the 'next big frontier' with a market opportunity of $80 trillion — here are 3 easy ways to invest in it

    Looking for the next 'big thing'? Cathie Wood knows where to find it.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    The metaverse is coming. The global economy might be forever changed, too. Companies both large and small are racing to develop a new virtual universe where individuals can play, socialize, and work together.