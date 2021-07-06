Asian shares mixed as OPEC talks stalemate, US closed

YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday as oil prices surged after a meeting of oil producing nations was postponed, and little else guided markets after the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

Benchmarks in Japan and South Korea rose, while those in China and Australia declined.

Investors have been trimming holdings of Chinese technology company shares as Beijing tightens oversight of the industry.

Talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries have broken off in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% to 28,666.38. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3% to 3,302.59. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% to 7,264.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3% to 28,062.49, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.7% to 3,515.88.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude rose $1.55 to $76.71 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 31 cents to $77.47 per barrel.

“Higher energy costs could fan inflationary stresses and add to the case for global central banks to temper emergency stimulus in the months ahead," Harpreet Bhal of ActivTrades said in a commentary.

With oil prices pushing toward $80 a barrel, that “raises the risk of a price war if the conflict escalates, like in March last year," Bhal said.

In Asia, the pandemic remains a major risk that could hinder the recovery in some countries with fresh outbreaks of COVID-19, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.

“This comes as the vaccination rate in Asia has been largely trailing behind other regions, leading to lockdowns being the go-to option to contain virus spreads,” Yeap said in a report.

Worries about health risks are growing ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which begin later this month with 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympians entering Japan from more than 200 countries. Tens of thousands of judges, sponsors, dignitaries and media also are attending.

The government is determined to go ahead with the games, despite warnings from medical experts, promising border controls and curbs on spectators to keep the events safe.

While the public remains skeptical, with a majority of people opposed to holding the Games this year, any protests have been muted in this country known for its public order and decorum.

“It’s not even true that the global pandemic is in the past. Yes, media have largely stopped putting it on the front pages: vaccinations are up; cases are down," said a report from RaboResearch.

“However, and very regrettably, it seems another great gamble is underway here too. The vast majority of mankind has not been vaccinated.”

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 110.80 Japanese yen from 110.95 yen. The euro cost $1.1892, up from $1.1865.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fiji's COVID-19 hospital mortuary full, Delta variant fuels record infections

    Struggling to contain an outbreak of the highly-transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, Fiji reported a record 636 COVID-19 infections and six deaths on Tuesday, with the mortuary at Pacific island's main hospital already filled to capacity. Since the pandemic began, Fiji has reported a total 39 deaths, but most have come since the emergence of the Delta variant in April. Located some 2,000 km (1,300 miles) north of New Zealand, and with a population of less than a million people, mostly concentrated on two islands in the archipelago, Fiji had initially succeeded in keeping the coronavirus at bay.

  • We can't think only about COVID, British health minister says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world can no longer think only about COVID-19 and ignore the other critical health issues, economic problems and education challenges that have build up during the pandemic, Britain's health minister said on Tuesday. "We can't live in a world where the only thing that we are thinking about is COVID - and not about all the other health problems, our economic problems, our education challenges and we have to make use of a vaccine that is thankfully working," Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News.

  • Merchant commerce Asian giant Pine Labs secures $600 million

    Pine Labs said on Tuesday it has closed a $600 million financing round as the Asian merchant commerce platform sets the goal to explore the public markets within two years. Pine Labs unveiled the new round, a name of which it hasn't disclosed, earlier this year. Pine Labs, which counts Sequoia Capital India, Temasek, PayPal and Mastercard among its early backers, offers hundreds of thousands of merchants payments terminals, invoicing tools and working capital.

  • Pleo raises $150M at a $1.7B valuation for its new approach to managing expenses for SMBs

    Whether you are part of the accounting department, or just any employee at an organization, managing expenses can be a time-consuming and error-filled, yet also quite mundane, part of your job. Today, a startup called Pleo -- which has built a platform that can help some of that work more smoothly, by way of a vertically integrated system that includes payment cards, expense management software, and integrated reimbursement and pay-out services -- is announcing a big round of growth funding to expand its business after seeing strong traction. The Copenhagen-based startup has raised $150 million -- money that it will be using to continue building out more features for its users, and for business development.

  • Asian markets mixed as oil prices push toward $80 a barrel

    Asian shares were mixed in muted trading on Tuesday as oil prices surged higher after a meeting of oil producing nations was postponed.

  • As Tokyo Olympics approach, virus worries rise in Japan

    The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a still-active pandemic is beginning to show in Japan. While Japan has made remarkable progress to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, the drive is losing steam because of supply shortages. With tens of thousands of visitors coming to a country that is only 13.8% fully vaccinated, gaps in border controls have emerged, highlighted by the discovery of infections among the newly arrived team from Uganda, with positive tests for the highly contagious delta variant.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cohu Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa, back over water, takes aim at Florida

    Tropical Storm Elsa, back over water but still producing heavy rains over Cuba, was expected to move near the lower Florida Keys and the Dry Tortugas on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday expanded an existing state of emergency to cover a dozen counties that span an area of Florida where Elsa is expected to make a swift passage on Wednesday. Elsa made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants.

  • Scion of Richest Thai Family Prepares for Bad Debt Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- Just three months after Thailand threw a $11 billion lifeline to businesses struggling to survive the pandemic, a scion of the nation’s wealthiest business dynasty is betting the bailout won’t be enough to stanch a deluge of distressed assets.Schwin Chiaravanont -- whose family controls the 100-year-old Charoen Pokphand Group -- is planning to raise $500 million for his flagship private-equity venture 9 Basil, which aims to use most of the new money to step up purchases of distres

  • Morrisons takeover battle sends stock soaring

    Apollo Global Management said it was considering a bid for Morrisons, days after the supermarket chain agreed a £6.3bn takeover by a Fortress Investment-led consortium.

  • 10 Stocks Michael Burry is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks Michael Burry is Selling. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, has been in the news recently after […]

  • Wall Street Predicts This Dividend Stock Will Soar More Than 40%

    Baseball players and fans know all about the sacrifice play. Growth is ruled out in order to advance the goal of receiving steady income. While some dividend stocks might require the trade-off between growth and income, it's not a sacrifice that you necessarily have to make.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Income seekers will net anywhere from 7.5% to nearly 10% annually with these top-tier dividend stocks.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    The guru behind ARK Invest is bullish on these tech stocks -- and long-term investors should be too.

  • 3 Surefire Growth Stocks That Can Go to the Moon

    In particular, retail traders have been buying shares and out-of-the-money call options in stocks with very high levels of short interest, with the purpose of effecting a short squeeze. In simple terms, traders are looking to send the share price for these volatile momentum stocks "to the moon." While I don't disagree that a company's share price can be proverbially sent to the moon, I don't see any of the so-called Reddit stocks getting there.

  • EtherLite Price Soars Following Trading Debut

    EtherLite (ETL) began trading on cryptocurrency exchanges earlier this month, and its price is up by over 300% in the past week.

  • 10 Stocks To Sell as the Country Opens Up

    The stock market gained an astonishing $7.6 trillion during the pandemic. Incredibly, just 19 stocks accounted for half of those gains. It was a great year for investors, but it was unlike any other...

  • College Student Eligibility for Child Tax Credit: Don’t Miss Your $500 Payment Next Month

    The payments from the Child Tax Credit portion of the American Rescue Plan will start hitting bank accounts in the next month. See: Child Tax Benefits Will Start Hitting Accounts July 15 Find: You May...

  • What Your 401(k) Could Look Like in the Next 20 Years

    Discover how time and compounded growth of earnings can help even a modest 401(k) balance grow to a significant sum over 20 years.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Moves You'll Ever Make

    In the book, author James Surowiecki laid out the case that "the many are smarter than the few." Take, for example, Robinhood's 100 most popular list. It includes the stocks most widely held by investors on the trading platform.