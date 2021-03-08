Asian shares mixed after US stimulus bill, profit-taking

  • People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, March 8, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Monday, as some indexes were lifted by hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. economic relief package passed the Senate over the weekend. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, March 8, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Monday, as some indexes were lifted by hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. economic relief package passed the Senate over the weekend. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, March 8, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Monday, as some indexes were lifted by hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. economic relief package passed the Senate over the weekend. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
1 / 3

Hong Kong Financial Markets

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, March 8, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Monday, as some indexes were lifted by hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. economic relief package passed the Senate over the weekend. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Monday, as some indexes were lifted by hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. economic relief package passed the Senate over the weekend.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.2% in early trading at 28,926.03. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped nearly 1.0% to 6,776.00, while South Korea's Kospi shed 0.2% to 3,020.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.2% to 3,020.40, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% to 3,483.92.

Although shares mostly rose at first, some benchmarks slipped when players sold to lock in profits.

“Asia markets had commenced the week on firmer footing at the start of the week sharing in the optimism over the progress of the U.S. fiscal stimulus package passage,” said Jingyi Pan, market strategist for IG in Singapore.

The bill, passed narrowly by the Senate on Saturday, provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extended emergency unemployment benefits. It's a victory for President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies as the final congressional approval is expected this week.

Chinese trade data also supported an optimistic view that recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic could be expected in coming months.

Beijing data released Saturday showed China’s exports surged 60.6% over a year earlier in the first two months of 2021, as factories reopened and global demand gradually recovered. The huge increase reflects a plunge in manufacturing and exports in early 2020 at the height of China's coronavirus outbreaks.

The gradual vaccine rollout in most parts of the world is also boosting optimism, although it has hardly started in some Asian nations, including Japan.

Japan has extended a state of emergency for the Tokyo area for two more weeks through March 21, asking restaurants and other businesses to close at 8 p.m. as the government tries to keep the economy growing while curtailing the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Wall Street capped a volatile day of trading to finish last week with a broad rally that snapped the market's three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 gained 2% to 3,841.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.9% to 31,496.30. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.6% to 12,920.15.

Smaller company stocks outgained the broader market, as they have all year. The Russell 2000 index picked up 2.1%, to 2,192.21.

A U.S. government report Friday showed employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs last month than economists expected and was an encouraging sign for the economy. But it also helped lift Treasury yields, adding to worries that rising inflation might end a spell of ultralow interest rates.

Rising oil prices are a part of that picture. After plunging with the onset of the pandemic, as demand plummeted, prices have been recovering in the past few months.

The devastating winter freeze that hit Texas and other parts of the southern United States last month knocked out production of roughly 4 million barrels per day of U.S. oil and prices climbed above $60 a barrel.

Last week, with oil prices rising, some observers were expecting the OPEC cartel and its allies to lift more restrictions and let the oil flow more freely. But OPEC agreed to leave most restrictions in place, despite growing demand.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.42, or 2.2%, to $67.51 a barrel in electronic trading Monday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $2.26 to $66.09 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.48 to $70.84 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 108.39 Japanese yen from 108.34 yen. The euro cost $1.1902, down from $1.1919.

___

AP Business writer Cathy Bussewitz contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Shares falter as tech skids, yields and oil ring inflation alarm

    Share markets turned mixed on Monday as the U.S. Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill augured well for faster global economic growth, but also put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations. "Every $1 trillion of fiscal stimulus adds around $4-$5 to EPS, implying 6-7% upside for the remainder of the year." However, analysts also expected a sharp acceleration in inflation, stoked in part by the latest spike in oil prices, which was pushing up bond yields and stretching equity valuations, particularly in the high tech space.

  • Should You Buy Sundial Growers Stock in March?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been one of the hottest pot stocks of 2021. With a valuation of $2.03 billion, it is up 174% since the start of January (the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF is up 61% during that same time) as of March 3. Could now be a good time to buy the stock, or is it too risky given that a new earnings report is just weeks away?

  • Tobacco Low: Duke-UNC meet unranked in odd rivalry moment

    Duke and North Carolina have a way of capturing national attention with every meeting — and with the national championships, Hall of Fame coaches and tradition-rich histories, it's no wonder. Saturday's 91-73 win by the Tar Heels lacked the usual high stakes in the storied rivalry. Neither is in contention for an Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title, and neither is going to sniff a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

  • Prince Harry Talks Changed Relationships With Princes Charles And William

    The Duke of Sussex revealed in an interview with Oprah that his father had "stopped taking his calls" and that his family was "trapped" in the monarchy.

  • Media’s ‘Neanderthal’ debate

    Biden, Gov. Abbott in sharp COVID exchange

  • America now knows that nursing homes are broken. Does anyone care enough to fix them?

    The devastation wrought by Covid-19 created a rare opportunity for big changes to long-term care, researchers and advocates said.

  • Miley Cyrus Says That 'Hannah Montana' Gave Her an 'Identity Crisis'

    "So, that was drilled into my head Like, without being Hannah Montana, no one cares about you. And that was the concept."

  • UNC’s historic blowout of Duke puts a strange bow on a strange season

    North Carolina’s 91-73 win was its biggest over Duke at the Smith Center since 1998.

  • Shares, dollar cheer U.S. stimulus, bonds downcast

    Asian shares rallied on Monday while the dollar held near three-month peaks after the U.S. Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill augured well for a global economic rebound, though it also put fresh pressure on Treasuries. BofA analyst Athanasios Vamvakidis argued the potent mix of U.S. stimulus, faster reopening and greater consumer firepower was a clear positive for the dollar. "Including the current proposed stimulus package and further upside from a second-half infrastructure bill, total U.S. fiscal support is six times greater than the EU recovery fund," he said.

  • Trial for officer accused of killing George Floyd set to begin

    Jury selection begins tomorrow in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

  • Rochester police criticized by accountability board after a Black mom was pepper-sprayed in front of her 3-year-old child

    Body camera footage from the woman's arrest on February 22 raised concerns as the latest incident involving the Rochester Police Department.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Want to Buy in the Tech Sell-Off

    Tech investors have enjoyed some big gains over the past year, but some are starting to get anxious. Concerns that rising bond yields and more government stimulus could eventually lead to inflation have spooked some investors who've been putting their money into high-growth tech stocks during the pandemic. Danny Vena (Shopify): With all the market craziness we've seen over the past couple of weeks, it's difficult to know if this is merely a sector rotation out of tech stocks and into pandemic reopening plays, or if we're on the verge of a full-fledged market crash.

  • Sober reflection: will a memoir rescue the reputation of President Biden's black sheep son?

    Next month Hunter Biden, scapegrace son of the US president, will publish Beautiful Things, a memoir that has been billed as an account of his “descent into substance abuse and his tortuous path to sobriety”. It won’t be short on drama. When his wife Kathleen filed for divorce in 2017 she cited his “spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills”. (He denies the prostitutes.) Hunter Biden missed a crucial rally during his father’s presidential campaign last year after allegations of past narcotics offences surfaced. After his brother Beau’s death in 2015, he embarked on a relationship with his widow; and last year a judge criticised him for trying to delay child support hearings after DNA tests proved he fathered an illegitimate child with an Arkansas stripper called Dusty. Then there are the business dealings in Ukraine and China that were repeatedly criticised by former president Donald Trump. The book, co-written with Drew Jubera, the five-time Pulitzer-nominated journalist, is being published by Simon & Schuster, the firm that has recently put out a string of political bestsellers including Mary Trump’s book on her uncle. Hunter Biden’s reported $2 million (£1.4m) advance suggests the publisher expects another hit. But he may reap more benefits from the book than a fat pay cheque. Perverse as it sounds, pushing the scandalous stories back into the limelight could help the 51-year-old’s career. As Shana Gadarian, the US political scientist, puts it: “He’s a person who’s been in the public eye for a long time. He was at the centre of President Trump’s first impeachment, and his public image has been framed to some extent by the political opposition, so his aim may be to establish a public record in his own words.” And he may have pressing reasons for wanting to do so. “It would not be surprising if he wanted to run for some sort of office at some point and is putting this out in anticipation of that,” adds Gadarian, an associate professor at The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, New York. She points to the precedents of Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau, who both released memoirs before they achieved high office. “It seems to be something that pretty savvy politicians are doing now; to introduce themselves to voters, humanise themselves”. In Obama’s case he was able to control the narrative around his youthful use of cocaine and other drugs by openly admitting to it in his 1995 memoir Dreams From My Father.

  • Biden says $1,400 stimulus payments can start going out this month

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cambodia's dwindling fish stocks put spotlight on changing rivers

    They plan to set out for another day of fishing in the area of the Tonle Sap and Mekong rivers, though his expectations are low. "There are no big fish anymore," said Tin Yusos, 57. In the past, he could get a haul of about 30 kilogram (66 lb) of fish a day.

  • Senators Warren, Sanders Unveil Ultra-Millionaire Tax

    Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and several other Democrats unveiled the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act yesterday, aiming to create a fairer economy and capture "a portion of the tremendous windfall...

  • Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, but third stimulus check not in mail yet

    Third stimulus check is in the COVID relief bill, who gets the $1400 stimulus check is settled, but the $1.9 trillion dollar bill isn't quite law yet.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate extends $300 weekly unemployment benefit in Biden's COVID stimulus bill

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.