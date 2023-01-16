Asian shares mostly higher after gains on Wall Street

ELAINE KURTENBACH
·3 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Monday after Wall Street benchmarks ended last week on a high note.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was the outlier, giving up 1.2% to 25,810.10, but other regional indexes were higher.

Bangkok’s SET index jumped 4.3% on forecasts for a turnaround for the economy, which has been battered by the pandemic.

Stocks closed higher Friday on Wall Street as earnings reporting season got underway and CEOs began to show how well or poorly they’re navigating high inflation and a slowing economy.

The year has begun with optimism that cooling inflation trends could get the Federal Reserve to ease off soon on its sharp hikes to interest rates. Such increases can drive down inflation, but they do so by slowing the economy and risk causing a recession. They also hurt investment prices.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7% to 21,898.20 and the Kospi in Seoul jumped 0.9% to 2,408.26. The Shanghai Composite index added 1.4% to 3,241.35.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.8% to 7,303.70. Taiwan also advanced.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 3,999.09 on Friday after erasing an earlier loss, closing out its best week in two months. It is holding onto a 4.2% gain for 2023 so far.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to 34,302.61. The Nasdaq rose 0.7% to 11,079.16.

Slowing segments of the economy and still-high inflation are dragging on profits for companies, which are one of the main levers that set stock prices. Friday marked the first big day for companies in the the S&P 500 to show how they fared during the final three months of 2022, with a bevy of banks at the head of the line.

JPMorgan Chase rose 2.5% after beating analysts' expectations for earnings and revenue. Bank of America also shook off a morning stumble to rise 2.2% after reporting better results than expected. Bank of New York Mellon rose 1.8% following its earnings release and announcement of a program to buy back up to $5 billion of its stock.

On the losing end was Delta Air Lines, which sank 3.5% after it gave a forecast that thudded onto Wall Street. Despite reporting stronger results for the end of 2022 than expected, its forecast for profit this quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

One big worry on Wall Street is that S&P 500 companies may report a drop in profits for the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

If the economy does fall into a recession, as many investors expect, sharper drops for profits may be set for 2023. That's why the forecasts for upcoming earnings that CEOs give this reporting season may be even more important than their latest results.

A report released Friday morning showed U.S. consumers downshifted their expectations for inflation in the coming year, down to 4%, which is the lowest reading since April 2021. Long-run expectations for inflation, meanwhile, remain stuck in the narrow range of 2.9% to 3.1% that they've been in for 17 of the last 18 months, according to preliminary survey results from the University of Michigan.

The Federal Reserve has been intent on such numbers staying low. Otherwise, it could cause a vicious cycle that would only worsen inflation. Consumers could start accelerating their purchases in hopes of getting ahead of higher prices, for example, which would only push prices higher.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 39 cents to $79.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the pricing standard for international trading, gained 6 cents to $82.31 per barrel in London.

The dollar was trading at 127.47 Japanese yen, down from 127.87 yen. The euro bought $1.0860, up from $1.0830.

Recommended Stories

  • Congo's army says church bomb kills 10, extremists suspected

    A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country's army. A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone. Masika Makasi, 25, was sitting under a tent outside the church when she heard a noise that sounded like a tire going flat, she told the AP from her home in Kasindi.

  • Stockton Kings vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Stockton Kings vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 01/14/2023

  • What Certifications Do My Financial Advisor Need?

    Financial advisors are professionals who work with clients to help them with their finances and investments. Advisors may work with clients holistically to develop broad financial plans, or they can help with a narrower focus, such as estate planning or … Continue reading → The post What Certifications Do Financial Advisors Need? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi inflation edges up to 3.3% in December

    Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate ticked up to 3.3% in December from 2.9% in November, government data showed on Sunday, with price rises again driven mainly by housing costs. Prices rose 0.3% month on month in December, compared with a 0.1% monthly rise in November, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics said. "The annual consumer price index for 2022 increased by 2.5% compared to 2021, mainly influenced by the rise in food and beverages prices by 3.7% and transport prices by 4.1%, due to their weight in the index," the General Authority for Statistics said in a separate report.

  • 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

    Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...

  • Should I Turn to Turn to Value Investing in 2023?

    The era of easy money is coming to a close and value investing may be due for a comeback. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its plan to cool off red hot inflation by curtailing monthly bond purchases by March … Continue reading → The post Why It May Be Time to Turn to Value Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's Tencent fires more than 100 for fraud, embezzlement

    Chinese tech giant Tencent said Monday it had fired more than a hundred employees for violating company policies, with some referred to police and later found guilty of bribery and embezzlement.Those accused were found to have embezzled company funds and accepting bribes, it added, with a number referred to police and some found guilty in court.

  • Molly Russell: Dad criticises social media firms' responses to coroner

    Social media firms respond to a coroner's call to take action over harmful content.

  • Ten Things You Might Not Know About The Dodge Viper

    Just how well do you know this snake?

  • Free Shingles Vaccine, Negotiable Prescription Prices & Other Medicare Changes in 2023

    The year 2023 brings changes to the rules, limits and options on all kinds of federal programs and Medicare is no exception. Roughly 65 million senior citizens who rely on Medicare for health coverage will pay less for several things, … Continue reading → The post 6 Medicare Changes in 2023, Including Free Shingles Vaccines and Negotiable Prescription Prices appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We Elected Biden to Be Better Than This

    The growing revelations about President Biden's mishandling of classified documents undermines his strongest selling point as president

  • Cowboys must win first, but options for divisional round down to 2

    The Cowboys entered the weekend with five possible outcomes. Two have been eliminated through just the first NFC wild-card game.

  • Barn Find Dodge Viper Is A Nightmare Come True

    Oh the humanity!

  • In these NFL playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys’ ”Magic Number” is just two

    By winning two playoff games the Dallas Cowboys can call this a great year for the first time in forever.

  • 2023’s Housing Correction Could Be The Largest Since Post-WWII

    If you have been waiting for prices to drop to buy a house, 2023 could be your year. However, the fall in housing prices doesn't bode as well for current homeowners -- or the overall U.S. economy....

  • Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview

    Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Playoffs NFC Wild Card game preview and breakdown for the game on Monday, January 16

  • 1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort

    Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a fantastic option to limit your risk while still maximizing your returns. The Vanguard Growth ETF contains 247 stocks from multiple industries, primarily the technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

  • Mountain travel ‘highly discouraged,’ I-80 closes as latest storm blows through Sierra

    Several roadways are closed with no estimated time to reopen.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market

    The sell-off in the broader technology sector has presented investors with some unique buying opportunities.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall