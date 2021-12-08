World shares mostly higher as virus fears ease

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy.

Shares rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Frankfurt as Germany’s parliament elected Olaf Scholz as the country’s ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union’s largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.

Scholz’s government is taking office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change but faces the immediate challenge of handling the country’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany’s DAX fell 0.3% to 15,766.51, while the CAC 40 in Paris was flat at 7,065.10. Britain’s FTSE 100 picked up 0.4% to 7,365.25.

The future for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 were both up 0.2%.

Japan downgraded its growth estimate for the last quarter to minus 3.6% from an earlier reported contraction of 3.0%. The change reflected weaker consumer and public demand and trade.

Economists are forecasting a rebound for the world's third largest economy in the current quarter, thanks to recovering activity after coronavirus caseloads plummeted. Parliament is expected to approve a record stimulus package of 56 trillion yen ($490 billion), including cash handouts and aid to ailing businesses, to lift the economy out of doldrums worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.4% to 28,860.62 and the Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.2% to 3,637.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged less than 0.1% higher, to 23,996.87.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.3% to 7,405.40, while the Kospi in South Korea picked up 0.3% to 3,001.80.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 2.1% for its biggest gain since March, ending at 4,686.75. The Nasdaq climbed 3% to 15,686.92 and the Dow Jones Industrials rose 1.4% to 35,719.43.

Smaller company stocks did better than the broader market in a sign that investors are confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 gained 2.3% to 2,253.79.

The rebound this week comes after the market posted two losing weeks in a row, weighed down by concerns over the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, mixed data on the job market and worries about inflation.

Comments Monday from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, who said early indications suggest the omicron variant of coronavirus may be less dangerous than the delta variant have encouraged investors.

It will take a few more weeks to learn whether omicron is more contagious, causes more severe illness or evades immunity.

“Looking at the price action, it seem that investors initially overreacted to the omicron news because they didn’t have all the details," Naeem Aslam of Avatrade.com said in a commentary.

Oil prices were steady on Wednesday, a day after the price of U.S. crude oil jumped 3.7% to $72.05 per barrel. U.S. benchmark crude gained 17 cents to $72.22 per barrel. Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oils, added 19 cents to $75.63 per barrel.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.46% from 1.48% late Tuesday. It fell to 1.34% on Friday as anxious investors sold stocks and piled into bonds.

Beyond any lingering uncertainty over omicron, Wall Street is looking ahead to next week, when the Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold a two-day meeting of policymakers that could offer an update on the central bank’s plans to tackle inflation. The Fed has said it plans to speed up the pace at which it trims its bond purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low. That has raised concerns that the Fed will raise its benchmark interest rates next year sooner than expected.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar weakened to 113.53 Japanese yen from 113.59 yen. The euro rose to $1.1287 from $1.1270.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Letter to the editor: Dr. Anthony Fauci has earned our respect and gratitude

    Writer praises credentials of president's chief medical adviser, says Fauci's voice of reason is worth trusting.

  • We don't know much about omicron, but we know how to respond. We have this whole time.

    There's a new COVID variant threatening to wreak havoc. That's the bad news. The good news is that we already know how to respond.

  • U.S. military develops Ukraine air defenses

    Video shows U.S. experts visiting air bases, inspecting fighter jets, and observing drills. The visit lasted for a week, ministry said.Ukraine on Tuesday (December 7) accused Russia of deploying tanks and additional sniper teams to the frontline of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, ready to inflict casualties on Ukrainian soldiers and try to provoke return fire.

  • Oil steadies near $75 as investors assess Omicron's impact

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied near $75 a barrel on Wednesday, taking a breather after strong gains earlier this week, as investors continued to assess the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economy and fuel demand. After dropping by over 16% since Nov. 25 to around $69 a barrel, Brent crude prices rebounded by nearly 10% since Dec. 1 on signs Omicron has had only a limited impact on oil demand so far. The Omicron variant has been reported in 57 nations, with COVID cases rising in southern Africa including Zimbabwe, and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

  • Covid travel: Omicron hitting holiday bookings, says Tui

    Winter bookings especially are slowing down as Omicron variant spreads, holiday giant says.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * EU health ministers discussed measures to try to halt the spread of the Omicron variant, with the Netherlands calling for negative tests for incoming travellers from outside the bloc and France urging tests even for those arriving from EU states. * The Romanian government will ease some restrictions on Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and an obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of winter holidays. * Americans are lining up for booster doses of vaccines at a record pace, with concerns about the newly-detected Omicron variant spurring millions to get shots.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the huge free cash flow — with inflation at a 31-year high, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • People are laughing at Trump’s new company

    Real money is at stake, but you wouldn't know it from a shoddy "investor presentation" for Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With a $30 Trillion Metaverse Market on the Way

    Fortunes will likely be made with the metaverse. Investing in these stocks is a great way to get started.

  • Better.com CEO accused hundreds of the 900 people he laid off on Zoom of 'stealing' by working only 2 hours daily

    "They were stealing from you and stealing from our customers who pay the bills that pay our bills," the Better.com CEO wrote on Blind, per Fortune.

  • AT&T's (T) CEO Provides Business Update to Shareholders

    AT&T's (T) postpaid phone average revenue per user in 2022 is expected to remain stable year over year.

  • Why Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth Are Glowing Green

    Analysts at investment bank Wells Fargo initiated coverage across the sector, warning of overvaluation among marijuana companies and suggesting investors turn their attention to hydroponics suppliers instead -- but marijuana stocks leapt higher anyway. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are gaining 4.6%, and both Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are up 7.1% each. The focus of Wells Fargo's ire this morning is the last company on that list -- Canopy Growth.

  • EV automaker Lucid Group under investigation by SEC

    Lucid Group has been subpoenaed by securities regulators investigating the electric automaker's merger that enabled it to become a publicly traded company. Lucid said in a regulatory filing Monday morning that the Securities and Exchange Commission requested certain documents related to its investigation. "Although there is no assurance as to the scope or outcome of this matter, the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements," Lucid's regulatory filing says.

  • These 5G Stocks Can Crush the Market in 2022, and They're Cheap Right Now

    The fifth-generation (5G) wireless market has been a happy hunting ground for investors in 2021, as evident from the 18%-plus gains scored by the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF that invests in stocks of companies involved in the rollout of 5G infrastructure and services. The New Year could turn out to be another solid one for 5G stocks as spending on 5G wireless infrastructure is expected to rise in 2022, while the number of 5G-enabled smartphones is also expected to jump higher. According to Gartner, 5G wireless network infrastructure spending could increase to $23.2 billion next year from 2021's estimate of $19.1 billion.

  • Gundlach Sees ‘Rough Waters’ for Market as Fed Pursues Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach sees “rough waters” ahead for financial markets as the Federal Reserve is poised to accelerate the end of quantitative easing and then turn toward raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate

  • 8 Beaten-Down Pharmaceutical Stocks That Could Skyrocket In 2022

    The market's "man with a hammer" attitude toward pharmaceutical stocks has arguably created some truly compelling buying opportunities for patient investors, however. Here is a brief overview of eight pharmaceutical stocks (listed alphabetically) that have fallen way too far this year, making them top buys leading into 2022. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP), a cellular immunotherapy company, has so far lost 47.4% of its value relative to its 52-week high in 2021.

  • JPMorgan’s 3 Stock Picks With Over 45% Upside Potential

    After the turmoil of the past two years, it’s time to take stock of the state of the markets, of national economies, of the corona pandemic, and of what it all means for investors. It’s a lot to bite off, but banking giant JPMorgan, in a new report, tackles just these issues. It’s far more than we can take on here in detail, but we can look at a summary of important points. For starters, the corona crisis has proven itself highly unpredictable, but investors are used to it now. Current indicatio

  • Trump SPAC stock falls on news of SEC probe

    Digital World Acquisition’s shares fell in trading following the news, dropping by more than 8% before bouncing back up.

  • 3 Must-Own Dividend Stocks in This Chaotic Market

    U.S. equities have reversed course this month because of inflationary pressures, the omicron variant, and year-end tax-loss harvesting. Dividend stocks are always worth owning as part of a well-rounded portfolio. Equities that dole out regular dividends to shareholders, after all, can smooth out the rough patches during volatile periods in the market.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Investors have increasingly focused on metaverse stocks, given the increased attention on the virtual reality (VR) sector. Much of that focus has gone to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, which changed its name to help capitalize on this market. Other investors may devote attention to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as its chips will likely power many metaverse applications.