Asian shares mostly lower; China, Japan closed for holidays

  • A currency trader walks by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a bank's foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 3, 2021. Shares were mostly lower in Asia in thin trading Monday, with many markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai closed for holidays. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • Currency traders work near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a bank's foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 3, 2021. Shares were mostly lower in Asia in thin trading Monday, with many markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai closed for holidays. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • A currency trader walks near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a bank's foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 3, 2021. Shares were mostly lower in Asia in thin trading Monday, with many markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai closed for holidays. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • A currency trader walks near screens showing the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ), left bottom, and the foreign exchange rates at a bank's foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 3, 2021. Shares were mostly lower in Asia in thin trading Monday, with many markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai closed for holidays. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
1 / 4

South Korea Financial Markets

A currency trader walks by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a bank's foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 3, 2021. Shares were mostly lower in Asia in thin trading Monday, with many markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai closed for holidays. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shares were mostly lower in Asia in thin trading Monday, with many markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai closed for holidays.

The declines follow a retreat Friday on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 gave up 0.7% but still closed out its best month so far this year.

Markets have mostly climbed in recent weeks as investors remain optimistic that the pandemic is slowly and steadily coming to a close, at least in the United States. The S&P 500 rose 5.2% in April, its best monthly gain since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected.

In much of Asia and many other countries, caseloads have surged and vaccination levels remain low.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.4% to 28,324.30, and the Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.2% to 3,123.47. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher to 7,034.80. Shares fell in Singapore and Taiwan.

U.S. futures were higher, with the contracts for both the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 up 0.3%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.62%.

With many markets closed there was little in the way of news to drive trading.

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed at 4,181.17. The index eked out a gain of less than 0.1% for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 33,874.85 and the Nasdaq lost 0.9% to 13,962.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fared worse than the broader market, falling 1.3% to 2,266.45.

Investors backed away from technology, financial and communication stocks. Despite the decline, the S&P 500 ended April with a 5.2% gain, its best month since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected. It logged a gain of about 28% between November and April.

Under Biden, the Dow notched its best first 100 days under a new president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt took office in 1933, according to LPL Financial, with a 9.9% return as of April 29. The Dow delivered a 6.1% return during former President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

The gains have come as large-scale coronavirus vaccination programs help people return to jobs and normal activity after more than a year of restrictions.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, massive support from the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve, and increasingly positive economic data have been driving expectations for a strong rebound for the economy and robust corporate profit growth this year. That’s helped stocks push higher and kept indexes near their all-time highs.

Trillions of dollars in government support are helping the U.S. economy recover from the pandemic. The Commerce Department said U.S. household incomes surged 21% last month, driven largely by the $1,400 payments that went out to most Americans as part of President Biden’s economic package. Consumer spending rose at the fastest pace in nine months.

The Biden administration is also pushing for more infrastructure spending to help further boost the economy, though that raises concerns over how that might affect taxes and inflation. To pay for his plans, Biden has proposed to nearly double the tax rate that Americans who make more than $1 million in a year pay on profits from stocks and other investments. The president also wants to impose a 21% minimum tax on corporations’ foreign earnings in a bid to stop companies from stashing profits in countries with low tax rates.

Corporate earnings have helped drive recent gains. More than half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results, which show earnings growth of 54% percent so far for index, according to FactSet.

Investors will get another big dose of earnings reports to start off May, including results from drugmakers Eli Lilly, Merck as well as Pepsi, Colgate-Palmolive, the railroad CSX and drugstore giant CVS. Investors will also get April’s jobs report this week.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil shed 14 cents to $63.44 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up $1.43 on Friday to $63.58 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 19 cents to $66.57 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar climbed to 109.49 Japanese yen from 109.30 yen. The euro slipped to $1.2024 from $1.2032.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    India's COVID-19 situation remains dire. North Korea issued a warning to the U.S. after President Biden's hostile stance. It's the weekend's news.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Cub Swanson nets highest total

    UFC on ESPN 23 fighters took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay, a program that continued after the UFC's deal with Venum.

  • China Huarong Seeks to Reassure Investors That It Can Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. broke its silence over the embattled company’s financial position, with a company executive telling media the firm is prepared to make its bond payments and state backing remains intact.Recent rating downgrades by international agencies “have no factual basis” and are “too pessimistic,” Xu Yongli, Huarong’s vice president and board secretary, said in an interview with the state-run Shanghai Securities News on Friday. There are no signs of change in the government’s support for the firm and there is no evidence indicating a change to its shareholding structure, he said, according to the report.The comments are the most comprehensive by the state-run asset manager on its financial health since the delay of the company’s 2020 results at the end of March triggered a record selloff in its offshore bonds. Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings downgraded the firm’s credit ratings last week amid a lack of visibility over the central government’s support. The finance ministry is China Huarong’s biggest shareholder.Moves in the company’s bonds to the comments were muted. The borrower’s 3.75% bond due 2022 is indicated up 0.1 cent to 82.6 cents on the dollar, while its 4.5% perpetual bond climbed 1.8 cent to 65.7 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show at 11:17 a.m. in Hong Kong. Several markets in Asia were closed for holidays on Monday, including China.China Huarong is actively working with auditors to release its 2020 results as soon as possible, Xu told the Xinhua News Agency-owned newspaper. The interview was also shared by the firm’s official WeChat account.The firm is one of China’s biggest issuers of debt in the overseas market with some some $22.9 billion of outstanding offshore bonds. It needs to repay or refinance some $3.7 billion of those notes through this year. Its offshore unit has a coupon payment due May 7 for a $700 million, 4% perpetual dollar bond.The ratings firms lack a comprehensive understanding of China Huarong and the environment it’s operating in, Xu told the Shanghai Securities News. The company has made proper arrangements and adequate preparation for its future bond payments, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian markets pull back in light trading

    Shares were mostly lower in Asia in thin trading Monday, with many markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai closed for holidays.

  • How a Roth IRA Can Make You the Millionaire Next Door

    It's called the Roth IRA, and it's infused with incredible benefits that will make your financial goals a bit easier to achieve. Here are a few things to consider if you want to maximize your Roth IRA success like the millionaire next door. The more you contribute to a Roth IRA, the more money you can use to invest in assets that can pump up your portfolio.

  • Soaring Food Prices Make Ramadan Meals a Luxury in Lebanon

    (Bloomberg) -- This Ramadan, the pleas reaching the Lebanese Food Bank have taken on a new resonance.Among the emails and calls it receives each day, an increasing number are coming from “educated people, people who used to be in the middle class,” according to executive director Soha Zaiter.The changing demographic of those seeking help during the Islamic holy month is a study in how Lebanon’s free-falling economy is shifting the landscape for the country’s 6.8 million population. Where Muslims across the nation would once celebrate the breaking of the fast with an “iftar” meal with friends and relatives, preserving that tradition has become off-limits for many. So have the seasonal drinks and desserts.The Lebanese pound has depreciated about 90% in the past 18 months, driving annual food inflation to 400%, erasing salaries and savings and pushing more than half the nation into poverty. And all this at a time when the country is battling the ravages of Covid-19 as well as the fallout from last year’s deadly port explosion.Lebanon’s Deepening Economic Crisis Laid Bare by Beirut BlastTake Ahmed Abdallah, a call operator at the Lebanese Red Cross. With a paycheck just above the minimum wage, making ends meet is a struggle at the best of times. Now he’s fallen behind on his rent as he saves money for food. There’ll be no guests at his table this year.“I can’t ask a friend or relative to join us because I can’t increase the amount of food, which is just enough for us and which we’ve calculated to the millimeter,” said Abdallah, who shares his two-bedroom apartment with his wife and four adult children, including two daughters with cerebral palsy.It’s little wonder that the Lebanese Food Bank, a non-governmental organization, has seen a jump in people seeking help. It’s delivering 5,000 food boxes and 1,000 vouchers to needy families and teamed up with charities running seven kitchens to offer iftar meals through Ramadan, which this year lasts from April 12 to May 12.“People have reached a certain level where they can’t sustain themselves and are asking for food to make sure their children aren’t going to bed hungry,” Zaiter said as she was inspecting meal-preparations at a kitchen in Beirut’s Tareek Al-Jdideh district.Lebanon’s Economic Crisis Is Spinning Out of Control, FastThe Lebanon Crisis Observatory at the American University of Beirut calculates the cost of a basic iftar for a family of five through Ramadan at 1.8 million pounds, equal to 2.6 times the minimum wage. And the cost is rising by the week. A kilogram of beef now costs roughly 65,000 pounds, almost 10% of the monthly minimum wage of 675,000 pounds. That’s $450 at the largely defunct official exchange rate, closer to $55 on the black market.“Unfortunately, this is just the beginning,” said Nasser Yassin, associate professor of policy and planning at the AUB and head of the Observatory. “The worst hasn’t come yet in Lebanon in the absence of serious reforms.”Political divisions have left Lebanon without a fully empowered government since August, when the prime minister resigned in the aftermath of the port explosion. The cabinet has stayed on in a caretaker capacity ever since. Meanwhile, party leaders trade blame on the airwaves but are loathe to endorse unpopular measures, such as subsidy cuts, to help stabilize public finances.Lebanon to Reduce Subsidies as Cash Runs Out, Finance Chief SaysAs an importer of most of its consumer goods, Lebanon subsidizes wheat, medicine and gasoline as well as a roster of everyday items. That has so far shielded consumers from the worst of the country’s economic troubles. Yet, a plan to gradually reduce subsidies while introducing cash transfers for the poorest still hasn’t been implemented, raising the risk of an abrupt price jump once the central bank’s dwindling dollar reserves run out.All of which has made food handouts more than just a Ramadan phenomenon. The Matbakh El-Kell—Arabic for Everyone’s Kitchen—was initially set up as an emergency operation after the August port explosion. Working out of Beirut’s predominantly Christian neighborhood of Mar Mikhail, it’s now a permanent initiative, producing 2,500 meals a day all year round.“What was an emergency kitchen unfortunately turned out to be a necessity in Lebanon given the terrible economical situation,” said Laura Meade, a retired food industry executive who oversees the project.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How commercial space stations could become the final frontier for data and cybersecurity

    What will commercial space stations be good for? The application that typically comes up would be their use as space hotels, or maybe zero-gravity research labs and factories. But space industry veteran Rob Meyerson has a different idea in mind — and in his role as operating partner at C5 Capital USA, he’s able to put some money behind it. “Looking for new markets is something we’re highly motivated to do,” Meyerson told GeekWire. “Data storage and compute is one market. Cybersecurity is another.” The possibilities for providing data and security services on the final frontier played a big role in… Read More

  • COVID-19: 39 new cases detected in Singapore; 11 linked to TTSH cluster

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (2 May) confirmed the detection of 39 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,128.

  • High jinx: New Portuguese bridge not for the faint-hearted

    It's probably best if you gird yourself before you look down from the Arouca Bridge. The narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon in northern Portugal claims to be the world’s longest pedestrian bridge and was officially inaugurated Sunday. The Arouca Bridge offers a half-kilometer (almost 1,700-foot) walk across its span, along a metal walkway suspended from cables.

  • Blinken defends child migrants policy: "It is the right thing to do"

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the Biden administration's handling of the growing crisis at the southern border in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" airing Sunday.Details: Blinken told CBS' Norah O'Donnell the "border is not open" and said the administration had "inherited a totally broken system." O'Donnell asked Blinken whether President Biden's policies, such as using his executive authority to curb deportations, had contributed to the marked increase in migrant arrivals.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Blinken replied the focus was to ensure "unaccompanied minors are treated humanely and according to the law." The exchange continued:O'DONNELL: "Is it problematic to tell migrants, 'Well, no you can't come here,' and then at the same time create a different situation on the ground that does allow them to come? BLINKEN: "But the point is that they're not. One of the challenges that we've had is that traffickers and others are trying to tell them that 'the border's open.' It's not. O'DONNELL: "But children are being allowed in, and then they're being..."BLINKEN: "Children are the one exception, because we will not ... it is the right thing to do. We are not going to abide the notion that children are kept in a precarious, dangerous situation. That is unacceptable." Of note: In the wide-ranging interview, Blinken also spoke of threats posed by China's government. During the two-hour phone call with President Xi Jinping in February, Biden raised concerns about "actions that China has taken," including "in the economic area" and intellectual property theft, according to Blinken.He noted that China has been "acting more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad" over the past several years, but said it's "profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States" to head toward a military confrontation."Our purpose is not to contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down. It is to uphold this rules-based order, that China is posing a challenge to. Anyone who poses a challenge to that order, we're going to stand up and-- and defend it." For the record: Blinken also spoke of threats posed by Russia and his visit to Ukraine this Wednesday and Thursday:This week, the Secretary of State will visit Ukraine as a show of support for the sovereignty of that country. Blinken says the U.S. is “very, very carefully” watching whether Russia pulls back the large number of forces it has on its border with Ukraine. https://t.co/m83nLsu4Hg pic.twitter.com/YuKi5ZAfAx— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 2, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kim Kardashian ‘Concerned’ About Kanye West Not Speaking Directly to Her Amid Divorce

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seemingly no longer on speaking terms, a source tells ET Kanye has not been communicating with Kim 'directly.' Kim is said to be concerned in regards to their four children. The couple, who filed for divorce in February, are currently seeking joint and legal custody.

  • The COVID-19 death toll in India could be up to 10 times higher than the official 200,000 figure, experts say

    India's morgues are so overwhelmed that bodies have had to be cremated in makeshift pyres in parking lots.

  • Black bear kills and partially eats woman on footpath in Colorado

    A female bear and its cubs were later shot

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • 'I was terrible at crosswords so I built an AI to do them'

    Dr Fill , a computer program, has just won one of the most prestigious crossword competitions in the US.

  • Susan Wright, congressman's widow, makes US House runoff in Texas

    Rep. Ron Wright died just weeks into office after a COVID diagnosis. His widow, endorsed by Donald Trump, is now in a runoff for his seat.

  • Victims of Dorchester double stabbing die of injuries, police say

    Police say that two children were inside the home at the time and that a dog was injured.

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.

  • Mitt Romney booed and called a ‘traitor’ at Utah Republican convention

    ‘Yeah, I understand I have a few folks who don’t like me terribly much and I — I’m sorry about that. But I express my mind as I believe is right’