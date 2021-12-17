Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney.

U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation.

Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans to trim its pandemic stimulus, but not abruptly.

The Bank of Japan said Friday it would reduce some of its pandemic support measures, reducing purchases of corporate bonds to pre-crisis levels after March. It also extended by six months extra support for lending to small companies. But its board meeting otherwise kept ultra-loose monetary policy mostly unchanged.

“Japan’s economy has picked up as a trend, although it has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of COVID-19 at home and abroad,” it said in a statement. It noted continued risks from the pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

The Japanese central bank's decision was “striking dovish" compared with other central bank moves this week, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

He noted that unlike other major economies, inflation is not a big concern. The BOJ has been trying and failing for years to attain an inflation target of 2%.

“The upshot is that the Bank of Japan will remain among the few central banks that won’t tighten policy for the foreseeable future," Thieliant said.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.8% to 28,545.68, while the Kospi in Seoul recovered from earlier losses to gain 0.2%, at 3,012.78. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher to 7,304.00.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1% to 23,236.47. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 1% to 3,638.03. Tensions between the U.S. and China were in the spotlight after the U.S. Congress approved legislation barring all imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor.

It was the latest measure intensifying U.S. penalties over China’s alleged abuses of ethnic and religious minorities in the western region, especially Xinjiang’s millions of predominantly Muslim Uyghurs. The Commerce Department also levied new sanctions targeting China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.

Thursday’s sell-off on Wall Street took the S&P 500 0.9% lower to 4,668.67, erasing about half of its gains from the day before. The Nasdaq slid 2.5% to 15,180.43, its biggest drop since September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 35,897.64.

Several big technology companies weighed on the market. Apple slid 3.9% and Microsoft dropped 2.9%.

Small company stocks also took heavy losses. The Russell 2000 index gave up 2% to 2,152.46. All the major indexes are on pace for a weekly loss.

The sell-off followed a rally the day before when the Fed signaled plans to speed up its reduction in monthly bond purchases that have helped maintain interest rates low. The shift in policy sets the stage for the Fed to begin raising rates sometime next year.

Large technology companies often have lofty valuations based on assumptions about their profitability going far into the future. Investors tend to accept those higher valuations more easily when interest rates are extremely low, giving them fewer alternatives for returns. With interest rates poised to rise, investors are rethinking the high valuations they put on tech giants.

Rising numbers of omicron variant coronavirus infections are also casting a shadow as public health experts have begun urging greater precautions and warning of a worsening wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.42% from 1.43% late Thursday.

In other trading Friday, U.S. crude oil lost 74 cents to $71.64 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.31 to $72.38 on Thursday. Brent crude, the basis for international pricing of crude, fell 60 cents to $74.42.

The U.S. dollar weakened to 113.56 Japanese yen from 113.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.1339 from $1.1330.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Money manager disappears with $313m from Chinese builder

    China Fortune Land Development says it has lost contact with a British Virgin Islands wealth manager.

  • U.S. still undecided on further restricting China's SMIC -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration still has not decided whether to block more sales of U.S. technology to Chinese chipmaker SMIC, but raised the possibility of discussing with allies further restrictions on selling chip-making equipment to China, sources familiar with a Thursday meeting on the topic said. Officials at the meeting of deputies from various U.S. agencies talked about a proposal to toughen sales to SMIC and other chipmakers in China, the sources said. The officials appeared to agree that the U.S. should work with friendly countries on a more restrictive policy, one source said.

  • Why Nio Shares Dropped Again Today

    Investors have their attention on other EV names so far this week, but Nio will be in the news this weekend.

  • Cream cheese shortage? Kraft's Philadelphia Cream Cheese to pay $20 to replace Christmas cheesecake

    Kraft Heinz Philadelphia Cream Cheese will reimburse consumers battling the cream cheese shortage $20 in its "Spread the Feeling" offer.

  • U.S. builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China's ire

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (Reuters) -U.S. military commanders in the Pacific have built a software tool to predict how the Chinese government will react to U.S. actions in the region like military sales, U.S.-backed military activity and even congressional visits to hotspots like Taiwan. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks was briefed on the new tool during a visit to the United States Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii on Tuesday.

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Stocks Just Crashed

    As of 1:45 p.m. ET, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have already lost 5.3%, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is down 5.8%, and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) is taking it particularly hard on the chin -- down 7.5%. While suppliers can presumably charge Apple premium prices in a time of constrained chip supply, fewer iPhone sales still logically implies fewer chips being sold to build those Apple products.

  • China now has the world's 3rd-largest aviation force. Here are the combat jets it's using to catch up with the West.

    China's air force and navy now field roughly 2,250 dedicated combat aircraft, and it's "rapidly catching up to Western air forces," the Pentagon says.

  • Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

    Democrats must drop an effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. from their expansive social and environment bill, the Senate parliamentarian decided Thursday, dealing the latest blow to a longtime priority of the party, migrant advocates and progressives. The opinion by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate's nonpartisan arbiter of its rules, all but certainly means Democrats will ultimately have to pull the proposal from their 10-year, roughly $2 trillion package. The measure carries health care, family services and climate change initiatives, mostly paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the rich, that are top priorities for President Joe Biden.

  • QuantumScape CEO wins 'staggering' Elon Musk-like pay package

    QuantumScape Corp. CEO Jagdeep Singh's compensation was approved at the company's annual meeting despite opposition from two proxy advisory firms.

  • Palantir's Secret Weapon That Could Make the Stock Go Parabolic

    Palantir is a secretive company, but that isn't the only thing that could make it a major success.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    A key point to success in the stock market – one that frequently gets overlooked – is knowing when to buy in. There’s an old saw that the way to win is to buy low and sell high; the trick to that is recognizing when a stock is low, but ready to pick up. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analysts to find which bargain-priced stocks are primed for gains. Once we know which stocks the experts recommend, we can start digging into their details. The data tools at TipRanks are ideal for this, lett

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    These high-yield dividend stocks should provide relatively safe returns in the current volatile market environment.

  • 3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks for 2022 That Are (Nearly) Impervious to Market Volatility

    Although there are exceptions, many wins often come at the expense of high volatility that simply isn't suited for risk-averse investors and retirees looking for stable returns. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three industry-leading blue chip companies. Here's what makes this low volatility income basket a great buy for 2022.

  • Money Manager Vanishes With $313 Million From China Builder

    (Bloomberg) -- China Fortune Land Development Co. said it has been unable to get hold of a money manager that it gave $313 million for investment, the latest blow for the debt-laden developer.Most Read from BloombergFed Doubles Taper, Signals Three 2022 Hikes in Inflation PivotCrypto Prices Go Haywire on Coinbase, CoinMarketCap.comU.K. Travelers to France Face Stricter Rules to Slow OmicronOmicron Infects 70 Times Faster But Is Less Severe, Study SaysChina’s Bubble Bursting Has Wall Street Eyein

  • Ryan Popple, former CEO of Proterra and venture investor at Kleiner, has died at age 44

    Popple helped head up Kleiner Perkins' clean technology investments before guiding the electric bus maker to a $1 billion valuation.

  • As U.S. inflation hits a 39-year high, pros share 7 things to do with your money to help protect yourself from high inflation

    As consumer prices post their biggest yearly gain since 1982, here's investment advice on TIPS, stocks, crypto and more.

  • Elon Musk Keeps Dumping Tesla Stock. He Owns More Now Than He Did When He Started Selling.

    The company's CEO continued exercising options and selling shares to pay the taxes. Somehow, he owns more now than he did when he started.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    For five long days, it looked like the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) could do no right, falling steadily day after day. KeyBanc noted strong demand for cloud computing services and that sales of Nvidia's semiconductors (which help with cloud computing) seemed to participate in that growth. Today it's back to the same old story for Nvidia: Analysts are optimistic that the global semiconductor shortage will continue into 2022, and that it will be good news for semiconductor stocks in general.

  • Chanel’s Leena Nair joins an expanding tribe of global CEOs with Indian roots

    Her new role comes weeks after Parag Agrawal took over at Twitter and CS Venkatakrishnan was made Barclays CEO.

  • Trump SPAC deal leads to fraud lawsuit

    Private equity investor Brian Shevland is suing the CEO of the blank check company that it merging with former President Trump's social media platform, claiming a "brazen act of fraud."Big picture: The lawsuit comes just a week after Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), led by Patrick Orlando, disclosed that it's under investigation by federal securities regulators. It also comes several months before Trump's company is slated to launch its first public products.Stay on top of the latest mark