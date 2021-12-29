European shares mixed, Asia slips on omicron worries

YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — European benchmarks have opened mixed, with London’s FTSE 100 at nearly a two-year high, after Asian shares mostly finished lower.

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% in early trading to 7,190.22, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.2% to 15,935.45. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.1% to 7,449.16 — its highest level since February 2020, amid optimism that the omicron coronavirus variant may prove to be milder than earlier versions of the virus.

U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures gaining 0.1% to 36,329.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% to 4,788.25.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% to finish at 28,906.88. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.9% to 2,993.29, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.2% to 7,509.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.8% to 23,086.54, and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.9% to 3,597.00.

Although Asia has relatively few reported infection cases of the omicron variant compared to the U.S. and Europe, fears are growing that omicron will spread quickly once it gets going. The vaccination rate is about 80% in Japan, but booster shots have barely gotten started.

“The wider point is that regardless of how ‘variant risks’ play out, the process of emerging from the COVID tunnel will be fraught with more heat than light,” meaning problems such as “impediments to unfettered global travel,” which will hobble any recovery, Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Much is still uncertain about omicron, which is spreading extremely quickly and leading to a return to pandemic restrictions in some places. The variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain throughout the world.

While virus-related lockdowns and travel restrictions remain a big concern, most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021 and are likely to hold their ground until next week.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 18 cents to $76.16 a barrel from $75.98. Brent crude, the international standard, added 28 cents to $79.22 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 114.97 Japanese yen from 114.81 yen. The euro cost $1.1279, down from $1.1310.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Long Lines at COVID-19 Test Sites in Atlanta as Cases Increase

    People queued for hours to get tested for COVID-19 in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 27 as infections rose over the festive season, local media reported.Georgia health authorities reported 8,315 confirmed cases and 5,355 positive antigen cases on December 28.Citing the Georgia governor’s office, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported public health officials planned to assign National Guard troops to aid overwhelmed hospitals and testing sites.This video by Gabriel Rudd shows cars queued over multiple streets in the northwest Atlanta suburb of Marietta on December 27. Credit: Gabriel Rudd via Storyful

  • Spain's COVID-19 infections soar after Christmas

    Spain's coronavirus infection rate exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time on Monday, stoked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, although hospitals were under much less strain than in previous waves of the pandemic. The ministry added 120 deaths to its coronavirus death toll since Thursday, bringing the total to 89,139. "We are obviously going to see high numbers of infections, but not hospitalisations and ICU admissions compared to previous waves," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters earlier on Monday, citing Spain's high vaccination rate and urging Spaniards to keep taking the recommended shots.

  • Liquor Names Drag China Stocks Lower, Tech Weighs in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks dropped on Wednesday, with liquor makers driving the declines following a recent rally on the back of price hikes.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysBitcoin Holds Drop, Set for Worst Month Since May Crypto RoutCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyThe benchmark CSI 300 Index

  • Portugal's COVID-19 cases hit new highs, hospitals not as strained

    Portugal reported on Tuesday a record 17,172 new coronavirus infections, although the rate was about half the level of the worst surge at the start of the year and hospitalisations were an even smaller fraction of that. Official data showed the fast-spreading Omicron variant already represented 61.5% of all new cases in the country, which has one of the world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates with around 87% of its 10-million population fully inoculated. The 14-day infection rate was unchanged from Monday at 804 cases per 100,000 people, way below a record 1,668 cases on Jan. 31.

  • San Joaquin County confirms first cases of COVID omicron strain, as surge takes hold

    The cases were identified through genomic sequencing.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 6 people in Stand News raid by over 200 national security officers

    Hong Kong police said Wednesday they arrested six people at Stand News for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications" after over 200 national security officers raided the online pro-democracy news outlet.Why it matters: It's the latest blow to free speech, independent journalism and the democracy movement in Hong Kong since China's government passed a draconian national security law last year, which has encroached on its autonomy that had seen it flourish as a global financial hub.Get market

  • Maxwell jury hours extended over Covid-19 concerns

    Jurors in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial reconvened Tuesday after three full days of deliberation. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said the jury would deliberate for at least one hour longer than usual if needed due to what she called an "astronomical spike" in COVID-19 cases in the New York area.The judge told attorneys the move was meant to safeguard against the (quote) “high and escalating risk that jurors and/or trial participants may need to quarantine.” Maxwell, who turned 60 on Christmas Day, is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls to have sexual encounters with late financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004.Over the three-week trial, jurors heard emotional and explicit testimony from the women, three of whom said Maxwell herself touched their nude bodies.The daughter of late British media baron Robert Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Her lawyers argue prosecutors are treating her as a scapegoat for Epstein, her former boyfriend and employer, who killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.Jurors on Monday asked the judgefor the definition ofthe word “enticement” and also requested some office supplies, including a white paper board, different colored post-it notes and highlighters. Jurors have also asked for transcripts of the four women's testimony, as well as the testimony of other witnesses prosecutors called to corroborate their accounts.Maxwell's defense repeatedly questioned the women's credibility during cross-examination, arguing their memories had become corrupted over the years and that they did not mention any involvement by Maxwell in earlier accounts of their abuse. Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all six counts. Jurors will continue to deliberate until 6pm – one hour later than usual – in the days to come if no verdict is reached on Tuesday.

  • Vaccine Shaming Is Not a Cure

    Vaccine Shaming Is Not a Cure

  • Report: More than 60% of NH hospitalized COVID-19 patients unvaccinated

    The report shows that 65.2% of COVID-19 patients in New Hampshire hospitals are unvaccinated, while 23% are fully vaccinated.

  • Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday said it is actively investigating or observing 86 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe industry, which was a

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the variants circulating in the United States as of Dec. 25, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . * Canada's Quebec province has "no choice" but to allow some essential workers to continue working even after testing positive for COVID-19 to prevent staff shortages from impeding its healthcare services, Health Minister Christian Dube said. * A lockdown of 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xian entered its seventh day on Wednesday, with many unable to leave their homes and virtually dependent on deliveries of necessities as new infections persisted.

  • How to tell if it's COVID, a cold, or the flu

    Pima County Health Department says testing is available for everyone.

  • Boy, 13, dies in dirt bike crash during police traffic stop in Boynton

    Police were attempting to stop a teen reported to be driving recklessly on a dirt bike when the bike crashed, Boynton Beach police said.

  • 2 Stocks Making Big Moves After Hours Tuesday

    The stock market finished mixed, but a couple of companies announced earnings late in the afternoon.

  • If I Could Invest in Only 1 Metaverse Stock, This Would Be It

    According to Google Trends, consumers' search interest in the term "metaverse" has grown 10 times over the past three months, and the term is now widely popular in nearly all 50 states. With so much of the population warming up to the idea of the metaverse, now is the time to look into some stocks that could fuel its growth. Out of all the companies that could help grow the metaverse, Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) stands out.

  • 3 Things About AT&T That Smart Investors Know

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable blue-chip stock, but it's lost about 40% of its value over the past five years. AT&T has been trying to rectify those mistakes by selling a major stake in DirecTV, spinning off Time Warner's assets into a new company through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its non-core businesses to reduce its long-term debt. As AT&T treads water, investors should look beyond its main turnaround story and review some lesser-known facts about its business.

  • The plumbing of the world's financial system has been replaced — and almost nobody noticed

    Banks and regulators around the world have managed to replace the plumbing of the entire financial system, even as almost nobody has noticed. Driving the news: As of Monday, Libor — the interest rate that once underpinned some $300 trillion in financial contracts from derivatives to corporate credit lines — will effectively be dead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The easily-manipulable Libor was at the center of one of the biggest scanda

  • 4 Growth Stocks Expected to Skyrocket in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies can catapult higher by 107% to 240% next year.

  • Investing $50,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Could Give You $1,500 in 2022 Income

    This mix of industrial and renewable energy companies could be a great way to generate passive income next year.

  • BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins Deal for Amphibious Combat Vehicles

    BAE Systems' (BAESY) business unit, BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., wins a modification contract worth $169.3 million for Amphibious Combat Vehicles.