Asian shares nudge higher in defensive trade, dollar soft

A woman holding umbrella walks near an electric board showing Nikkei index at a brokerage in Tokyo
·2 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off concerns that stocks may have rallied too far too fast in the past year, and focused instead on optimism that more imminent U.S. stimulus will energise the global economic recovery.

Australian shares gained 0.45% in early trade while E-mini S&P futures were up 0.2%.

Wall Street had retreated overnight after beginning March with a bang, with the S&P 500 staging its best one-day rally in nine months on Monday. [.N]

But some analysts warned that worries that stock prices may be frothy, a fear echoed by a top Chinese regulatory official on Tuesday, may make it harder for equity markets to hang on to gains. Fears that last week's sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, which rattled stock markets, could resume may also put a lid on stock prices, they said.

"While markets have stabilised..., the tone remains tenuous as investors continue to fear a further sell-off in rates," analysts at TD Securities said in a note.

The cautious mood weighed on the U.S. dollar, which has benefited in recent days from investor hopes that the United States will enjoy a faster economic recovery, and that the U.S. central bank will be more tolerant of higher bond yields. [USD/]

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.22% against a basket of major currencies to 90.815.

A softer dollar supported the euro, which was steady at $1.20840.

Dollar weakness also gave a fillip to dollar-denominated gold, with spot gold bouncing off lows to be steady at $1,736.1600 per ounce. [GOL/]

Benchmark U.S. government bond yields dipped again for the third consecutive day as investors paused a recent sell-off ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that will be released later this week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes stood at 1.3982%, down from last week's high of 1.614%. [US/]

The U.S. stock market was roiled last week when benchmark yields spiked to a one-year high on investor bets that a strong U.S. economic rebound amid ultra-loose monetary conditions could fuel inflation.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials have said that inflation concerns are premature, however, and warned that rising yields could tighten financial conditions and constrain an economic recovery.

Oil prices were soft after hitting a two-week low overnight on expectations that OPEC+ producers will ease supply curbs at their meeting later this week as economies start to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.57% at $59.41 a barrel, while Brent futures fell 1.68% to $62.62 a barrel. [O/R]

The general note of caution in markets also weighed on bitcoin, which was down 2.6% at $48,361.49.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Japan Shares May Have Become the Latest Meme Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop. Nokia. The Bank of Japan?Japan’s central bank joined the ranks of equities with puzzling surges in valuation led by retail investors on Monday, as its shares surged by their daily limit. The stock rose 18%, the most since 2005, to 33,000 yen a share.Even experienced investors are often surprised to learn that as well as being Japan’s lender of last resort and a key pillar supporting the equity market, the BOJ is itself a publicly listed entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Jasdaq section.As an asset, the stock is hardly attractive -- carrying no voting rights and offering extremely limited dividends. But in an era when sneakers are an asset class and a joke cryptocurrency is worth $6 billion, the chance to buy a bank that literally prints money may be too good a proposition for retail investors to pass up.“One shouldn’t treat BOJ shares as a normal stock -- that’s nonsense,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. “But since the BOJ’s share price is driven by retail investors, it can show what the sentiment is like among that group.”Despite the minuscule trading volume with only 4,100 shares exchanged, Monday’s spike was enough to catch the attention of day traders on Twitter and other online forums where Japan’s growing horde of retail investors share their insights. Many were bewildered by the move. Others seemed surprised to learn that the country’s central bank was in fact a listed stock.From 2015: The Double Mystery of BOJ Stock Rally Boosting Japan’s MegabanksThe BOJ is one of the world’s few publicly traded central banks, with peers including Belgium, Greece and Switzerland. The government holds most of its shares with a 55% stake, while individual investors have 40%.There’s no real benefit to owning a share, or subscriber certificates as they’re technically called. For some, it’s merely a status symbol. In the bubble era of the 1980s, some individual investors used to frame their certificates of ownership as a sort of collectible, Fujito explained. At its peak in October 1989, a single BOJ share cost an eye-watering 745,000 yen, more than twenty times its current valuation.“Short-term retail investors don’t care about dividends, they’re looking just for capital gains,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co. “They’ll see it as attractive so long as the share price keeps rising and there are buyers.”With Japan’s stocks recently climbing to 30-year highs, retail investor sentiment is improving, Fujito said. Individual investors accounted for 27% of the trading value in the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges as of Feb. 19, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates with final share price, additional comment from analyst in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Marvell to supply chips for Facebook-backed 5G effort

    In the past, telecommunications gear tended to come from a handful of major players such as Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei Technologies Ltd, who supplied everything from software to run the networks to gear for radio towers, along with custom chips inside the gear. But companies like Facebook, the social networking giant that maintains a business focused on improving internet infrastructure, have pushed for what are called open radio-access networks, which are made up of software and hardware designs that can be mixed and matched and are sometimes free to use. Facebook has focused on developing software for the open networks while partnering with hardware companies to come up with designs for hardware.

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include: Skyworks, ParkerHannifin, Toll Brothers, Abbott Lab and FedEx

    Zacks.com featured highlights include: Skyworks, ParkerHannifin, Toll Brothers, Abbott Lab and FedEx

  • Zoom Projects Annual Sales Signaling Growth After Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. projected annual revenue that would top analysts’ estimates, signaling the video meeting service expects to remain a ubiquitous presence in daily life even as the pandemic recedes. Shares jumped about 10% extended trading.Sales will be as much as $3.78 billion in fiscal year 2022, the San Jose, California-based company said Monday in a statement. While the projected annual revenue growth of 43% is far short of Zoom’s 326% increase in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, it topped the 37% average estimate of analysts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, will be as much as $3.65 a share. Analysts projected $2.97.Investors have feared the software maker couldn’t continue the dramatic growth in 2020 that came as people forced home in coronavirus lockdowns connected remotely on the service to work, school, friends and family. While Zoom’s stock jumped almost fivefold last year as it became one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic, it had gained just 11% during the first two months of 2021 before surging almost 10% Monday to close at $409.66 in New York. Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan has tried to diversify Zoom’s capabilities and add products such as a cloud phone system to appeal to more large enterprises and small- and mid-sized businesses.“We believe we are well positioned for strong growth with our innovative video communications platform, on which our customers can build, run, and grow their businesses; our globally recognized brand; and a team ever focused on delivering happiness to our customers,” Yuan said in the statement.Revenue more than tripled to $882.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, the company said. Analysts, on average, estimated $811 million. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.22 cents a share, compared with an average estimate of 79 cents.“In our view, and whether you like it or not, video will continue to remain a core element of our daily lives and further be embedded in work, school, etc. Zoom will clearly benefit and report sustained levels of growth, in our view, and increasingly in the enterprise segment,” wrote Matt VanVliet, an analyst at BTIG, in a note before the results.Zoom offers video gatherings free for 40 minutes and as many as 100 participants before users are charged for the service. Analysts have focused on the churn, the number of customers who drop monthly or annual subscriptions, particularly among corporate users.The company said it had 467,100 customers with more than 10 employees, a jump of about 8% from the previous period and topping analysts’ average estimate of 442,570. The company also said 1,644 clients contributed $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue. Analysts projected 1,474 such large customers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zoom Founder Is $2 Billion Richer as Sales Point to Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s upbeat revenue forecast sent shares of the company surging. For its founder, that translates into a $2 billion wealth bump.Eric Yuan, who owns almost one-fifth of the video-conferencing company, is now worth about $22 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The stock jumped as much as 12% late in the U.S. Monday as Zoom said revenue could climb 43% in fiscal 2022, more than the 37% analysts tracked by Bloomberg estimated on average. Shares climbed 7.8% to $441.56 in premarket trading Tuesday.Yuan has been one of the biggest winners in the fallout of the coronavirus crisis that forced people to stay home and find new ways to work, shop, learn and entertain themselves. But with multiple vaccines rolling out, questions have been growing about whether companies that did well during the pandemic would continue their meteoric growth. Zoom shares jumped almost 400% last year, making Yuan one of the biggest gainers on the Bloomberg wealth index, and they’re up more than 20% in 2021.“We believe we are well positioned for strong growth with our innovative video-communications platform, on which our customers can build, run, and grow their businesses; our globally recognized brand; and a team ever focused on delivering happiness to our customers,” Yuan said in the earnings statement.The San Jose, California-based company expects sales of as much as $3.78 billion in fiscal 2022, with profit excluding some items potentially reaching $3.65 per share. Revenue more than tripled to $882.5 million in the fourth quarter and earnings excluding some items climbed to $1.22 cents a share, beating the average analyst projection.(Adds premarket trading in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s Why Semper Augustus Investments Liquidated their Skyworks (SWKS) Position

    Semper Augustus Investments Group, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the lengthy letter, the fund talked about the activities in their portfolio and other important updates which they quoted, “The Path From Deflation; Expedition Everest; and – Berkshire: The GOAT Goes Full […]

  • OPEC+ Is Poised to Cool Down Oil Market With Extra Production

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is poised to agree a production increase this week as it seeks to cool a rapid rally in crude prices.There’s a widespread view within the group that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the deliberations. While the usual differences are present -- with Saudi Arabia cautious and Russia keen to open the taps -- all sides are ready to increase production, they said, asking not to be named because the information was private.That could put the group on track to implement the majority of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output increase that’s up for debate on Thursday.An agreement to hike OPEC+ supply would be the latest sign that the global economy is recovering from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The cartel has endured a year of pain, dominated by the deepest output cuts in its history. But the sacrifice has paid off, reviving oil prices back to pre-crisis levels above $60 a barrel.“Both the global economic outlook and oil market prospects show signs of continued improvement,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said at the opening of a meeting of the group’s technical experts on Tuesday. “The headwinds of uncertainty that shocked and disrupted the market last year continue to abate.”Brent crude fell in London for a fourth-straight session on Tuesday, dropping 1.6% to $62.70 a barrel. The global oil benchmark was still more than 20% higher for the year.There are two distinct elements to the production increase that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies will debate this week.First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?Robust DemandRussia has been the most consistent advocate for the 500,000 barrel-a-day increase, and other members now largely agree that it should go ahead, according to people familiar with the matter.The top oil executive from the United Arab Emirates, which has also supported output hikes at recent OPEC+ meetings, gave a bullish assessment of the market on Tuesday.“Oil demand is robust,” Sultan Al Jaber, the chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said at the IHS Markit Ltd. CERAWeek virtual conference. “Demand will rise to above pre-Covid levels by the end of this year.”Adnoc has already signaled it’s preparing to open the taps, allocating customers greater volumes of Murban, Das and Upper Zakum crudes for April compared with March.Saudi ChoiceSaudi Arabia always said that its voluntary supply reduction would only last for two months, but seasoned OPEC-watchers have suggested that Riyadh could phase it out gradually.The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations. The decision will take into account the commissioning of the new 400,000 barrel-a-day Jizan refinery, which could affect both domestic crude consumption and exports, they said.At CERAWeek, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser struck a more cautious tone than his counterpart from the UAE, predicting strong demand in the second half of 2021, and a return to pre-Covid consumption next year.Whatever the Saudis decide, the global oil market is poised to receive its biggest supply boost since August, when OPEC+ first began the process of tapering the 9.7 million barrel-a-day cut agreed in April last year as the pandemic crushed demand.The group appears to think the market is ready for it. Even if OPEC+ boosts production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, the secretariat’s analysts predicted on Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China ‘Worried’ About Bubbles in Property, Foreign Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top banking regulator said he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, sparking fresh concerns about further tightening in the world’s second-biggest economy. Stocks dropped across Asia.Bubbles in U.S. and European markets could burst because their rallies are heading in the opposite direction of their underlying economies and will have to face corrections “sooner or later,” Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the central bank said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.READ MORE: Asian stocks slip as investors weigh impact of bond yields and China’s asset-bubble warningChina’s financial regulators are walking a fine line of trying to curb risks at home while limiting disruptions from abroad as the economy opens wider to foreign capital. The CBIRC vowed in January to stay “ahead of systemic risks,” after capping bank lending to the property market, slashing shadow banking activities and claiming victory in unwinding a wild expansion in peer-to-peer lending.“China’s monetary policy has not been as easy as the U.S. and Europe,” said Steven Leung, executive director at Uob Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “This latest comment will create worry of further tightening.”Asia stocks tumbled and U.S. futures declined on Guo’s comments. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index erased earlier gains of as much as 0.8%. The CSI 300 Index in China fell as much as 1.4% and Hong Kong’s main gauge dropped almost 1%. Chinese government bonds gained from a shift toward haven assets, sending yields on benchmark 10-year notes to a nearly three-week low.“Beijing calling the overseas market rally a bubble won’t help sentiment in Hong Kong stocks, which had been seeing strong inflows from the mainland,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi.Regulators are watching capital inflows into China, where the economy is still growing and interest rates are higher, although the size and speed of such inflows remain controllable at the moment, Guo said.China’s top financial regulator also weighed in on the fintech sector, saying platforms that offer banking services must comply with the same capital requirements as traditional lenders to curb risks. The regulator has set different deadlines for each type of service, with the longest grace period of no more than two years, Guo said, without elaborating.Guo also said bubbles in China’s property market remain relatively big, with many people buying homes for investment or speculative purposes, which is “very dangerous.”A strong economic recovery, combined with a credit surge and a renewed fear of missing out have stoked buyer enthusiasm across China’s largest cities despite stricter curbs this year. Authorities have responded with a slew of policies to fine tune the industry, including a new mechanism on bank lending for real estate and fresh land-bidding rules designed to curb high-flying land costs.Still, home prices in the secondary market, which faces less government intervention, gained the most in 18 months in January, official data showed last week. Existing-home prices of certain popular projects in Shanghai surged more than 30% last year, according to China Real Estate Information Corp.“Guo’s comment reflects that Beijing wants a very stable financial market,” said Linus Yip, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities. “Stabilization is the ultimate goal of its monetary policy.”Other comments from Guo:China lending rates are likely to rebound this yearFinancial firms in Hong Kong not bound by U.S. sanctionsChina supports more Chinese firms listing in Hong KongReaction: Here’s What Analysts Are Saying on China’s Concern Over Bubbles(Updates with chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Sinks Toward $60 Before OPEC+ Meets to Decide on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled below $60 a barrel in New York with the OPEC+ alliance said to be set to agree to a production increase later this week.U.S. crude futures fell 1.5% on Tuesday to the lowest in more than a week, while its global counterpart Brent hit a two-week low. The widespread view among the producer group is that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the matter. That could put the alliance on track to implement the majority of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output hike that’s up for debate on Thursday.Oil’s underlying market structure has also weakened this week. The backwardation, an indication of tightening supplies, seen in key timespreads is shrinking. At the same time, some pockets of physical oil market strength appear to be wobbling, with observed flows of North Sea crude grades to Asia dropping in February to the lowest in four months.“While the Saudi surprise cut really kick-started this move higher, the unwinding of that will be more difficult for the market,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “There is still significant risk for the short-term outlook.”Crude has rallied more than 20% since the start of the year with support from a range of factors, including Saudi Arabia’s unilateral output cuts. The rollout of vaccines and an investor charge into commodities have also underpinned the gains. Even if OPEC and its allies restore 2.4 million barrels a day of crude output by June, global oil inventories are set to decline each month this year, according to an OPEC+ panel. India has reiterated a call for the group to increase its production from April.“Prices were getting elevated enough that stabilizing the market makes sense,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “It is a difference between what was expected and what was hoped. What you expect is that they will raise production, what you hope is that they don’t.”In the U.S., domestic crude supplies rose last week by more than 7 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. If confirmed by the U.S. government’s storage tally on Wednesday, that would be the largest weekly build since December. Meanwhile, the API report also showed large declines in gasoline and distillate inventories, which fell by nearly 10 million barrels and roughly 9 million barrels, respectively.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies must decide how much output is to be restored, with current reductions totaling just over 7 million barrels a day. The group is the largest actor in the oil market, with collective production covering more than 40% of worldwide demand.Saudi Arabia always said that its voluntary supply reduction would only last for two months. The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations.Meanwhile, oil shipments from OPEC’s Persian Gulf producers edged higher last month, despite the Saudi cut. Increased shipments from Kuwait and Iraq more than offset lower flows from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, vessel-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg show.(An earlier version of this story corrected daily percentage decline in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. shale output won't return to pre-pandemic levels: Occidental CEO

    The oil industry is recovering from a collapse in demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, but U.S. shale production will not recover to levels seen before the pandemic, Occidental Petroleum Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Tuesday. "The severe drop in activity in the U.S. along with the high decline rates of shale and the pressure from investment community to maintain discipline instead of growth means in my view that shale will not get back to where it was in the U.S.”

  • China said to speed up move to more survivable nuclear force

    China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos, possibly to improve its ability to respond promptly to a nuclear attack, according to an American expert who analyzed satellite images of recent construction at a missile training area. Hans Kristensen, a longtime watcher of U.S., Russian and Chinese nuclear forces, said the imagery suggests that China is seeking to counter what it may view as a growing threat from the United States. The U.S. in recent years has pointed to China's nuclear modernization as a key justification for investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming two decades to build an all-new U.S. nuclear arsenal.

  • Lyft shares surge after company sees best week for rides since pandemic began

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's updated guidance.

  • Citi: Bitcoin at ‘Tipping Point’ as Institutions Come on Board

    Looking forward, a Citi report suggests bitcoin could "become the currency of choice for international trade."

  • S&P 500 Has Best Day Since June; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as confidence returned to markets, with investors shaking off concern about the impacts of higher Treasury yields.In a broad-based rally, the S&P 500 notched its biggest advance in almost nine months, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3% while the Russell 2000 of small caps outperformed. GameStop Corp. added to last week’s surge of over 150%, with retail investors promoting the stock on social-media platforms such as Reddit and StockTwits. After the close of regular trading, Zoom Video Communications Inc. soared as its revenue forecast topped Wall Street’s estimates.Read: Stock Bulls Have Stopped Pretending to Care About Balance SheetsLonger-dated Treasuries resumed their selloff even as intermediate maturities found support, with traders priming themselves for how Federal Reserve officials slated to speak this week might respond to the recent tumult. Investors piled back into risk assets as stocks rebounded following a rout that was triggered by concern that massive stimulus as well as progress in battling the coronavirus have left some areas of the economy at risk of possibly overheating. The S&P 500 extended a rally from its March 2020 lows to about 75%.“Equity investors are still looking at the rise in rates mostly as ‘a good thing’ and not yet as a threat, notwithstanding some shaking of the tree in high multiple stocks and other parts of the market last week,” wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “The benefits of the vaccines versus the challenge of higher rates will be the theme this year.”Read: Investors Poured Record $86 Billion Into Equity ETFs in FebruaryBitcoin rallied after a volatile weekend session, riding a broad resurgence in risk assets and a bullish report from Citigroup Inc. The bank’s strategists laid out a case for the digital asset to play a bigger role in the global financial system, saying the cryptocurrency could become “the currency of choice for international trade” in the years ahead.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index surged 2.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.8%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2046.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.2% to 106.78 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.43%.Germany’s 10-year yield sank seven basis points to -0.33%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.759%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.8% to $60.40 a barrel.Gold fell 0.6% to $1,723.42 an ounce.Silver dropped 0.6% to $26.51 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • AUD/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Against Australian Dollar

    AUD/USD settled below 0.7760 and is testing the support at 0.7735.

  • Stock Bulls Have Stopped Pretending to Care About Balance Sheets

    (Bloomberg) -- Another nondescript month for stock-market benchmarks is obscuring an ever-strengthening embrace of the economy by investors.Even as Treasury yields rise, companies with weaker balance-sheets and loaded up on debt are in the midst of a comeback not seen since 2009 -- when the world was emerging from the global financial crisis. The strength in credit-impaired firms in the equity market has proved a prescient signal in past recoveries, and is a vote of confidence in the economic rebound that lies ahead.Rising tastes for shakier companies at a time when bonds are showing stress illustrate a central paradox of markets right now. In each case, the biggest threat to investors is that the economy is getting too hot, fattening risk tolerances and conceivably forcing the Federal Reserve to move up its schedule for interest-rate hikes.A surge in bond yields has rattled the stock market, with both the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 falling for a second straight week. Still, investors and economists remain relatively upbeat amid expectations for further fiscal stimulus and a progression in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.“At this part of the cycle, people aren’t concerned they have to withstand a downturn right now. They’re looking for the rebound, so lower-quality companies tend to do pretty well in this environment,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “People only start to care about the quality of the balance sheet when all of a sudden markets start to tank.”Fed officials have said repeatedly they will keep monetary policy accommodative and hold interest rates low to ensure the economic recovery continues. Chairman Jerome Powell recently told the Senate Banking Committee that the increase in bond yields reflected “a statement of confidence” in the outlook for growth.The stock market seems to agree. Rather than cave under the prospect of higher interest rates, a basket of companies with shaky finances fell 0.9%, while a similar group of stocks with sturdier balance sheets dropped 3.4% and the S&P 500 ended the week 2.5% lower, data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bloomberg show.In February, companies with weaker finances outperformed more solid ones by more than five percentage points. That was the third-best performance since May 2009 (the strongest month was last November after the election and positive vaccine news, while the second was in 2010). On a quarterly basis, the start of 2021 coupled with the last three months of 2020 is shaping up to be the best period for firms with weaker balance sheets in more than a decade.Back then, companies with more fragile finances led the first big chapter of the stock upswing. The group’s bottom versus their relatively stronger counterparts came in March 2009 -- coinciding with an end of the bear market in equities and arriving three months before the onset of an economic expansion that eventually lasted almost 11 years.For Lauren Goodwin, economist and multi-asset portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, there are some factors driving the strength in these companies. She says they stand to benefit more in a thriving economy, which could favor a bigger rotation into value stocks. In addition, if economic growth leads to higher inflation, it will make it easier for those firms to “reflate” out of their debt, according to her.The outperformance of cyclical sectors, value, small caps is “a strong signal on economic reflation as is the increase in interest rates and the steepness of the curve over the past couple weeks,” said Goodwin. “It’s the same message.”Two months into the year, energy producers have surged 26% -- with the group posting its best month on record relative to the S&P 500 in February. Banks have jumped 16% in 2021. Meanwhile, value stocks enjoyed their best performance relative to growth shares since 2000.John Hancock Investment Management has added to more rate-sensitive cyclical parts of the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s dumping high-quality companies.“When you think about cyclical areas of the market that have started to do well, you think about things like energy. The balance sheets aren’t as attractive there,” said Emily Roland, the firm’s co-chief investment strategist. “We still want some of those names with good balance sheets, good return on equity. It’s really about finding a balance between the two as we look forward throughout the rest of the year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Emerging markets feel the heat of the 'bondfire'

    Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again. Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long as one crucial snag - global borrowing costs rising too fast - was avoided. February saw their steepest monthly gain since Donald Trump's shock 2016 U.S. presidential election win and, though the move comes from record low levels, for emerging markets now carrying nearly $80 trillion worth of debt it has been painful few weeks.

  • The Stimulus Bill Moves to the Senate – When Will You Get Your Third Check?

    If you are one of the fortunate people who receives mail these days, you may have seen a letter from the IRS informing you of the amount of your upcoming stimulus check. Although the full $1.9...

  • $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Still Coming – But Who’s Eligible to Get One?

    In early February, President Biden reiterated his support for the $1,400 stimulus payment checks as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, saying "I'm not cutting the size of the checks....