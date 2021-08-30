Asian shares rise on dovish Fed chair, oil up as hurricane batters Louisiana

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask talks on his mobile phone in front of a screen showing the Nikkei index in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alun John
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares started the week with gains and the dollar was not far off two-week lows after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a more dovish tone than some investors expected in long-awaited speech on Friday.

Oil prices rose, meanwhile, after energy firms suspended production as Hurricane Ida slammed into the U.S.' southern coast.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9% soon after the bell, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.32% in early trading before Chinese markets had opened.

Australia climbed 0.39% and Korea's Kopsi gained 0.54%.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were barely moved, up 0.04%.

Investors had been waiting to see whether Powell, who was speaking at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, would give a clear indication of his views on timing of the central bank's tapering of asset purchases or hiking interest rates to start removing monetary stimulus.

However, in his prepared remarks, he offered no indication on cutting asset purchases beyond saying it could be "this year", causing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to close last week at new record highs. [.N]

The next big event on traders' calendars is U.S. nonfarm payroll figures for August due to be published Friday, as Powell has suggested an improvement in the labour market is one major remining prerequisite for action.

"A strong payrolls print could instigate a debate for a September tapering start," Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at NAB, said in a note.

The absence of a timetable for tapering caused U.S. benchmark Treasuries and the dollar to slip, and both trends continued on Monday morning in Asia.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 1.3054% compared with its U.S. close of 1.312%, and the dollar index which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was around a two week low.

Investors in China, in contrast, are watching data this week to see whether they will indicate policymakers are more likely step up easing measures.

Purchasing manager surveys for manufacturing and services are both due this week, with traders waiting to see whether a trend towards slowing growth will continue, a shift that has not been helped by recent localised movement restrictions to cope with an increase in cases of the Delta variant of the new coronavirus.

"We expect both the manufacturing and services PMIs to moderate in August, given the widespread Delta variant and strict lockdown," said Barclays analysts in a note.

"With slowing growth momentum and dovish signals from the (People's Bank of China) meeting this week, we expect more easing, but still at a measured pace"

Oil was also in focus after energy firms suspended 1.74 million barrels per day of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm.

U.S. crude rose 0.86% to $69.34 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.25% to $73.38 per barrel. [O/R]

Gold was slightly higher, with the spot price gold was traded at $1,817.7863 per ounce, up 0.07%. [GOL/]

(Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's retail sales extend gains but COVID-19 challenges persist

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's retail sales rose for a fifth straight month in July, beating expectations as the consumer sector continued its recovery, although a coronavirus resurgence has cast doubts over the spending outlook. A surge in Delta variant cases this month forced the government to widen state of emergency restrictions, which are now threatening to hurt consumer spending and derail a fragile economic recovery. Retail sales advanced 2.4% in July from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, slightly faster than economists' median forecast for a 2.1% rise in a Reuters poll.

  • Stocks Climb on Powell’s Dovish Stance; Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday and Treasuries held an advance on Jerome Powell’s signal of a cautious and gradual withdrawal of pandemic-era Federal Reserve policy support. Oil climbed as a hurricane roils U.S. energy supplies.Shares gained in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. futures edged up after a record Wall Street close in the wake of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Powell said the Fed may start paring bond purchases this year but is in no hurry to raise interest rates and will

  • Dubai developer Limitless set to agree third debt restructuring deal

    Dubai state-owned property developer Limitless is set to reach an agreement with creditors over some $760 million of troubled debt, documents seen by Reuters showed - its third restructuring in a decade. Limitless, along with Nakheel, was among the biggest casualties of Dubai’s property crash and the subsequent debt crisis that began in 2009. It plans to enter into a lock-up agreement - a precursor to a long form term sheet and definitive documentation - with an ad-hoc group of creditors by the end of this month and with remaining creditors by the end of September to restructure the debt, an overview of the plan seen by Reuters showed.

  • ETF Weekender: A Multi-Trillion Dollar Newcomer and DWS In Trouble

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the ETF Weekender, your round-up of the biggest and most interesting stories from the hottest corner of Wall Street.These may be the dog days of summer, but with U.S. stocks hitting relentless record highs as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell preps the taper there's been enough market action to keep ETF folk busy.In this week’s weekender: A mega new issuer is coming, regulators fixate on green washing, and new research debunks the very notion of ‘passive’ investing. T

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy With $3,000

    When you hear the stock market is "expensive," that typically means that stock prices are outpacing earnings growth. With that, we asked some of our contributors for three value stocks worth buying now. Scott Levine (Essential Utilities): So you've put the back-to-school shopping for pencils and lunchboxes on hold, and you're on the lookout for a stock on sale.

  • Want to be a more holistic healthcare company? Add some Ginger 

    When Headspace merged with on-demand mental healthcare platform Ginger, I was surprised. After all, Ginger raised $100 million in Series E funding just a few months ago — and last time I spoke to CEO Russell Glass, he stressed the importance of integrating into employer-paid health plans. To me, Headspace’s meditation app is about as direct to consumer as one could go, so what business did Ginger have to get into literal business with it?

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq nab all-time closing highs as Powell soothes taper fears

    NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street rallied on Friday, pushing the S&P and the Nasdaq to record closing highs for the fourth time this week, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium calmed fears over the tapering timetable and sent investors into the weekend in a buying mood.

  • Baxter Nears $10 Billion Deal to Buy Hill-Rom, Dow Jones Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Baxter International Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. for about $10 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal values the medical equipment maker at around $150 a share, Dow Jones reported. That’s a 13% premium to the stock’s closing price of $132.90 on Friday. The transaction is expected to be reached in the middle of the week, and the talks may still fall apart, it said. The new offer comes a month after Hill-Rom reje

  • India Mapmaker Powering Apple Maps, Amazon Alexa Looks to IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- MapmyIndia, a digital mapping company whose data powers Apple Inc.’s Maps and Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa in India, will file initial public offering documents as soon as Monday, according to people familiar with its plans. The firm, backed by Qualcomm Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned payments startup PhonePe, is targeting an IPO size around $175 million at a valuation of about $825 million, one of the people said. The offering will be comprised entirely of secondary shares, the people sai

  • A Photographer On How He Reclaimed His Time By Planting A Garden

    "The process humbled me and broadened my understanding of my place in the greater ecosystem."View Entire Post ›

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

    Twenty-four percent of those aged 65 and over live in families that depend on Social Security benefits for 90% or more of their income, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. With the average...

  • Earnings Week Ahead: Zoom, Nordson, Five Below and MongoDB in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 30-Sept 3, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • China to Cleanse Online Content That ‘Bad-Mouths’ Its Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China kicked off a two-month campaign to crack down on commercial platforms and social media accounts that post finance-related information that’s deemed harmful to its economy. The initiative will focus on rectifying violations including those that “maliciously” bad-mouth China’s financial markets and falsely interpret domestic policies and economic data, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement late Friday. Those who republish foreign media reports or commentar

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • What the growth vs. value stock debate reveals about the bull market’s future

    Does the resurgence of value stocks over growth stocks mean the bull market’s days are numbered? While value stocks on average over the past century have significantly beaten growth, they have suffered significant periods during which growth has come out on top. The past decade has been one such period.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. In today's rather turbulent market, while many stocks are overpriced, a number of top growth stocks with great underlying businesses have fallen from pandemic highs.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Might Accuse Her Ex-Boyfriend Of Clouding Her Judgment From Mental And Sexual Abuse

    The founder and former CEO of the disgraced blood diagnostics company Theranos is facing a dozen fraud charges.View Entire Post ›

  • Will AMD Be Worth More Than Intel by 2025?

    At the time, its smaller rival AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) was only worth about $12 billion. Let's see why Intel's value tumbled as AMD gradually caught up, and whether or not AMD could eclipse Intel by 2025. At its dot-com peak, Intel was valued at nearly 50 times its 2020 earnings.