Asian shares rise as hopes for audit deal boost China tech

Display of stock information in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stella Qiu
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Friday, buoyed by news of possible progress for China and the United States to hammer out an audit deal, while traders anxiously awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rate-hike path later in the day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6% in early Asia trade, driven by Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong that surged 1.3%. Hong Kong shares of Alibaba were up 4%.

That helped the Asian index eke out a 0.4% gain for the week.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Washington and Beijing are nearing an agreement that allows American accounting regulators to travel to Hong Kong to inspect audit records of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%, Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.9%, while South Korea gained 0.5%.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose while U.S. Treasury yields slipped, as investors digested comments from Fed officials who continued hammering the point they will drive rates up and keep them there until inflation has been squeezed from the economy.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% and the Nasdaq gained 1.67%, lifted by gains in Nvidia and other technology-related stock.

"So it is a fair bet that the Powell speech will take a similar turn today," said Robert Carnell, regional head of Research, Asia-Pacific, at ING.

"If so, the most likely market reaction would be a rise in yields at both the front and back of the yield curve, a sell-off in equities and dollar strength as markets seem to have been positioning themselves for a more supportive set of comments."

Investors have pared back expectations the Fed could tilt to a slower pace of rate hikes as U.S. inflation remains at 8.5% on an annual basis, well above the Fed's 2% target. But Powell's speech due on Friday will be scrutinised for any indication that an economic slowdown might alter the Fed's strategy.

Interest rate futures now imply a 60% chance of a 75 bp Fed hike in September.

"The experience of Jackson Hole 2021 will make the Fed Chair cautious in making the same error twice. That itself argues against his messaging looking too far forward, or, erring on the dovish side," said Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"Markets have however largely taken this on board, which risks a small, short-lived 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' technical bond rally, sell the USD, and relief equity trade."

In the currency markets, the dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies. The commodity-exposed Australian and New Zealand dollars fell 0.4% versus the greenback after a strong rebound in the previous day.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up slightly to 3.0425%, compared with its U.S. close of 3.024% the previous day.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 3.3803%, compared with a U.S. close of 3.374%.

Oil prices recovered some ground on Friday after slumping by about $2 a barrel in the previous session on the possible return of sanctioned Iranian oil exports and on worries from rising U.S. interest rates.

Brent crude rose 0.5% in early Asia trade to $99.87 per barrel and U.S. crude was up by a similar margin to $96.01 a barrel.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1755.4698 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • After multiple thefts, San Francisco contractor takes on finding stolen tools

    From car break-ins to shoplifting, much has been said about property crime in San Francisco. For one set of victims, theft doesn't just come with a cost, it's making it difficult to work. Wilson Walker reports. (8/24/22)

  • Qantas to pick planemaker via contest to replace ageing A330 fleet

    Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told reporters. She did not say what models would be considered as a replacement, though most airlines have looked at the A330neo and A350 models from Airbus and rival Boeing Co 787 and any deal would be worth multiple billions of dollars based on list prices.

  • Pakistan rejects India's closure of missile firing incident into its territory

    Pakistan rejected India's closure of the incident of the firing of a supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on March 9, and reiterated demand for joint probe, said a statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued Wednesday night. The Indian Air Force on Tuesday said at the end of its inquiry that the government had sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties. The BrahMos missile – a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India - was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to seek answers from New Delhi on the safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental launches.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • St. Pete property insurer to exit Florida market amid reinsurance anxieties

    The financially strapped St. Pete property insurer is withdrawing from the state despite attempts to restructure and deleverage its business.

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • Opendoor names one-time Amazon executive to C-suite role, succeeding co-founder

    Opendoor Technologies Inc. said Wednesday that Raji Subramanian will become chief technology officer on Sept. 6, succeeding co-founder Ian Wong in that role. Wong will become a technical adviser to Opendoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) CEO and co-founder Eric Wu. Subramanian came to Opendoor last year through the San Francisco company’s purchase of Pro.com, where she was co-founder and chief operating officer of the startup that digitized home renovation.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • The Federal Reserve’s Powell has a lot of explaining to do

    The Federal Reserve runs a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, every year. This year, with a lot on the Fed’s plate, it’s very possible that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday will speak to the star-studded ensemble about the difficult situation facing monetary policy and what the Fed plans to do. If the U.S. wants to be a monetary policy leader, here is a chance to lead.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors

    The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. AMD , Nvidia , and Intel , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares jump 31% after a report the meme-stock favorite has secured new funding

    Sources told the Wall Street Journal the company announced to prospective lenders on Tuesday that it had picked a lender to provide a loan.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem