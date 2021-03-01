Asian shares rise on hopes for US stimulus package

  • People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, March 1, 2021. Asian shares were higher on Monday on hopes for President Joe Biden’s stimulus package and bargain-hunting buying after the shares’ fall last week. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, March 1, 2021. Asian shares were higher on Monday on hopes for President Joe Biden’s stimulus package and bargain-hunting buying after the shares’ fall last week. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • People stand by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, March 1, 2021. Asian shares were higher on Monday on hopes for President Joe Biden’s stimulus package and bargain-hunting buying after the shares’ fall last week. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, March 1, 2021. Asian shares were higher on Monday on hopes for President Joe Biden’s stimulus package and bargain-hunting buying after the shares’ fall last week. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, March 1, 2021. Asian shares were higher on Monday on hopes for President Joe Biden’s stimulus package and bargain-hunting buying after the shares’ fall last week. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • A man stands by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, March 1, 2021. Asian shares were higher on Monday on hopes for President Joe Biden’s stimulus package and bargain-hunting buying after the shares’ fall last week. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
1 / 6

Japan Financial Markets

People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, March 1, 2021. Asian shares were higher on Monday on hopes for President Joe Biden’s stimulus package and bargain-hunting buying after the shares’ fall last week. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Monday on hopes for President Joe Biden's stimulus package and bargain-hunting after sell offs last week.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.2% in morning trading to 29,587.82. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.5% to 6,774.00.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.9% to 29,253.72, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% to 3,529.98 despite a survey showing slightly weaker manufacturing indicators for the month of February.

South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday. But the government reported that exports rose 9.5% in February from a year earlier and imports jumped nearly 14%, in signs the economy is picking up momentum.

A manufacturing survey for Japan showed an expansion in February for the first time since April 2019. The au Jibun purchasing managers index reading of 51.4 — on a scale of 1-100, where 50 and above show expansion — was a sharp improvement from the 49.8 level registered in January.

The survey showed improvements in many areas including higher sales and orders and higher exports, reflecting improved demand in overseas markets, especially China.

Asia's export-reliant economies are counting on a healthy American economy to boost trade, which has tended to stagnate during the pandemic. As the region's recovery begins to take off, vaccine rollouts are also gradually getting started in most Asian nations.

Worries about the economy, as well as about COVID-19, are still relatively widespread in Japan, which is seeing yet another wave of coronavirus cases. Some urban areas, like Osaka, have lifted measures to help prevent the spread of infections, but the Tokyo area remains under a “state of emergency,” focused on having restaurants, bars and other businesses close at 8 p.m. Japan has never had a lockdown.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill on Friday and it now goes to the Senate for approval. The bill infuses cash across the struggling economy to individuals, businesses, schools, states and cities battered by COVID-19.

The U.S. stimulus bill would include yet another round of one-time payments to most Americans, including an expansion of other refundable tax credits like the child tax credit, and additional aid to state and local governments to combat the pandemic.

“It is still fundamentally good news that the sell-offs' economic underpinnings — increasing mobility, inflation, and US stimulus — are still intact, with global vaccinations rolling out faster than expected,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

Wall Street ended last week mostly lower, pushing the S&P 500 to its second straight weekly loss. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% to 3,811.15. Despite a two-week slide, the index managed a 2.6% gain for February after a 1.1% loss in January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.5% to 30,932.37. The Nasdaq gained 0.6% to 13,192.34. The index still posted its biggest weekly loss since October. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies eked out a small gain, adding less than 0.1%, to 2,201.05.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.07 to $62.57 a barrel. It lost $2.03 on Friday to $61.50 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.41 to $65.83 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 106.63 Japanese yen from 106.56 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.2086, up from $1.2074.

Recommended Stories

  • Mary Trump Trolls Her Uncle During His First Speech Since Leaving Office

    Donald Trump's niece shared a photo of a sunset during the former president's CPAC address.

  • Biden defends workers' rights, warns of 'threats' as Amazon employees vote on union

    President Joe Biden defended workers' right to unionize and urged them to "make your voice heard" in a video statement posted on Twitter on Sunday night, as Amazon.com Inc employees in Alabama vote on whether to unionize. Biden didn't mention Amazon, but specifically referenced "workers in Alabama" in the video and a tweet introducing it. "Unions lift up workers, both union and non-union, but especially Black and Brown workers," Biden said in the video.

  • Op-Ed: The U.S.-Taliban peace deal only whetted the insurgents' appetite for more violence

    The United States elevated the Taliban's status by negotiating a 2020 deal without Kabul's participation.

  • Tax Truths and Lies: Here’s What You Can and Can’t Get Away With

    Most taxpayers will likely agree that the U.S. tax code is complicated and hard to understand. So, naturally, a few common tax myths have popped up over the years. And some of the most common myths...

  • Stock gains power higher Berkshire profit, Buffett presses on with stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said stock market gains fueled a record quarterly profit, while the billionaire signaled investors are undervaluing his company by repurchasing another $9 billion of its stock. Berkshire's fourth-quarter buybacks boosted the company's overall stock repurchases to $24.7 billion in 2020, five times the record from a year earlier, and Berkshire appears to have repurchased another $4 billion or more in 2021. "The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time," Buffett wrote in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders.

  • Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for his emotional final movie role

    Chadwick Boseman was named best movie actor at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, six months after his death at age 43 shocked fans around the world. Boseman, best known for the superhero movie "Black Panther," was awarded the Golden Globe for lead actor in a movie drama for his role as an ambitious trumpet player in 1920s jazz drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." His widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, delivered a heartbreaking speech while accepting the award through tears on Boseman's behalf.

  • Jane Fonda honored for lifetime achievement at Golden Globes

    American actor and activist Jane Fonda received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, marking a career in film and television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years. Fonda, 83, made an impassioned plea for diversity while accepting her award, saying storytelling was central to mutual human understanding.

  • Biden administration to appeal eviction moratorium ruling

    The U.S. Justice Department said on Saturday it will appeal a judge's ruling that the nationwide eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic is unlawful. The measure authorized by Congress and issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention covers most residential evictions in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. A federal judge in Texas ruled on Thursday that Congress did not have the power to authorize the moratorium under the U.S. Constitution.

  • CPAC puts a bull’s-eye on China

    GOP hopefuls are already hammering the line that Biden is “soft-on-China.”

  • The CDC says the US will screen and track people traveling from countries with Ebola cases

    Travelers coming in from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea will have their info sent to local health departments for tracking purposes.

  • Lil Uzi Vert's Forehead Diamond Made Another Appearance

    And more from the week in celebrity grooming.

  • J&J’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Cleared For Emergency Use In US

    Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults. Shares rose 1.6% in after-hours trading on Feb. 26. According to the FDA, J&J’s (JNJ) single-dose vaccine offers protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, across countries with different variants, beginning 28 days after administration. The US regulator’s decision was based on a Phase 3 study that demonstrated that the vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 disease. “This milestone follows a year of incredible work and unprecedented collaboration with health leaders around the world – all of whom shared a goal of bringing a single-shot vaccine to the public,” said J&J CEO Alex Gorsky. Following the FDA decision, J&J has started shipping the vaccine to the US and targets the delivery of more than 20 million doses in March, and 100 million doses by the end of June. The company expects to produce 1 billion doses globally this year. “We believe the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is a critical tool for fighting this global pandemic, particularly as it shows protection across countries with different variants,” said J&J’s Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels. “A vaccine that protects against COVID-19, especially against the most dire outcomes of hospitalization and death, will help ease the burden on people and the strain on health systems worldwide.” The US drug maker has also filed a European Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency as well as emergency use listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization for its COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, J&J plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA later in 2021. Shares of JNJ are up 10% over the past three months, and the stock scores a bullish Strong Buy Street consensus rating. That’s with 10 Buy ratings versus only 1 Hold rating. Meanwhile, the average analyst price target of $189.90 indicates almost 20% upside potential lies ahead. Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford on Jan. 26 lifted the stock’s price target to $183 from $158 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing improving growth potential. “We view 2021 as financially de-risked. We believe J&J's growth algorithm (4-5% revenue, 7-8% EPS growth) is intact, and we continue to believe the multiple can expand with consistent execution,” Bedford wrote in a note to investors. (See Johnson & Johnson stock analysis on TipRanks) Related News: Beyond Meat Posts Mixed 4Q Results; Street Says Hold Moderna 4Q Revenues Jump To $571M On Back Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Rise 4% Tesla Confirms Fremont Factory Restart After Parts Supply Shortage – Report More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Plug Power To Invest $290M To Set Up Largest Green Hydrogen Plant In North America Tesla Confirms Fremont Factory Restart After Parts Supply Shortage – Report Humana, Mercy Partner On Virtual Health Service Access Expansion; Street Says Buy Rocket Gains 6.8% On Special Dividend Announcement After A Blowout Quarter

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Crypto Exchange INX to Raise C$25M, List on TSVX for ‘Added Credibility’

    The exchange made history last year by conducting an initial public offering (IPO) on the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • A Better Breed of DOGE? Developers Release New Core With Faster Synch Speed

    Developers are trying to teach an old DOGE some new tricks.

  • Biden’s New PPP Rules: Only Small or Minority-Owned Companies Can Apply for 2 Weeks

    The Biden administration announced a slew of changes to the Paycheck Protection Program today, which aims to help "the smallest businesses" and women and minority-owned businesses, according to a...

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

    Find out Tiger Woods' net worth after he won his fifth Masters title on April 14. The victory was Woods' first major win in more than a decade.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.