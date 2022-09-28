Asian shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street

ELAINE KURTENBACH
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day ended with mixed results on Wall Street as markets churn over the prospect of a possible recession.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index sank 2.1% to 26,020.56 while the Kospi in Seoul lost 2.8% to 2,161.95. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.8% to 6,442.40.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2.8% to 17,363.08 and the Shanghai Composite index declined 1.3% to 3,053.79. Taiwan's benchmark dropped 2.6%.

The week started off with a broad sell-off that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market, joining other major U.S. indexes.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 3,647.29, its sixth consecutive loss. The Dow fell 0.4% to 29,134.99, while the Nasdaq composite wound up with a 0.2% gain, closing at 10,829.50.

Small company stocks held up better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 added 0.4%, to close at 1,662.51.

Major indexes remain in an extended slump. With just a few days left in September, stocks are heading for another losing month as markets fear that the higher interest rates being used to fight inflation could knock the economy into a recession.

The S&P 500 is down roughly 8% in September and has been in a bear market since June, when it had fallen more than 20% below its all-time high set on Jan. 4. The Dow’s drop on Monday put it in the same company as the benchmark index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Central banks around the world have been raising interest rates in an effort to make borrowing more expensive and cool the hottest inflation in decades. The Federal Reserve has been particularly aggressive and raised its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, again last week. It now sits at a range of 3% to 3.25%. It was at virtually zero at the start of the year.

The Fed also has released a forecast suggesting its benchmark rate could be 4.4% by the year’s end, a full percentage point higher than it envisioned in June.

Wall Street is worried that the Fed will hit the brakes too hard on an already slowing economy and veer it into a recession. The higher interest rates have been weighing on stocks, especially pricier technology companies, which tend to look less attractive to investors as rates rise.

Investors will be watching the next round of corporate earnings very closely to get a better sense of how companies are dealing with inflation. Companies will begin reporting their latest quarterly results in early October.

Consumer confidence remains strong, despite higher prices on everything from food to clothing. The latest consumer confidence report for September from The Conference Board showed that confidence was stronger than economists expected.

The government will release its weekly report on unemployment benefits on Thursday, along with an updated report on second-quarter gross domestic product. On Friday, the government will release another report on personal income and spending that will help provide more details on where and how inflation is hurting consumer spending.

In other trading Wednesday, U.S. benchmark crude lost $1.28 to $77.23 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed $1.27 to $83.60 per barrel in London.

The dollar fell to 144.73 Japanese yen from 144.81 yen. The euro was at 95.55 cents, down from 95.92 cents.

Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly sued for age discrimination by U.S. agency EEOC

    Eli Lilly and Co was sued on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the drugmaker of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. The complaint said Lilly's violations began after Stephen Fry, its senior vice president for human resources and diversity, lamented during an April 2017 "Leadership Town Hall" that its sales force was skewed toward older workers, with 20% fewer "millennials" than the American workforce. According to the EEOC, Fry suggested that the lack of millennials was a problem, and the Indianapolis-based company would target 40% "Early Career" hiring.

  • In court brief, Musk says the SEC is unlawfully muzzling him

    U.S. Securities regulators are unlawfully muzzling Tesla CEO Elon Musk, violating his free speech rights by continually trying to enforce a 2018 securities fraud settlement, Musk's lawyer contends in a court brief. The document, filed late Tuesday with the federal appeals court in Manhattan, was written to support Musk's appeal of a lower court's April decision to uphold the settlement with Securities and Exchange Commission. The brief says that a provision in the settlement requiring Musk to get prior approval before tweeting about the electric car company is an illegal “government-imposed muzzle on Mr. Musk’s speech before it is made."

  • Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ might hold the key to the timing of the next market rebound. Here’s why.

    Wall Street's “fear gauge” may not have topped 40, but there's still reason to suspect that stocks could rebound if it holds above 30 for at least a couple of days.

  • Tesla rental demand 'very, very solid,' Hertz CEO says

    Tesla looks to be an early hit on the Hertz platform, said Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr.

  • These 2 Charts Show When the Stock Market Will Bounce Back

    When the two-year Treasury yield breaks below its 11-week moving average, yields will have made a top. A lot of the downside pressure on stocks will then lift, and the stock market should rally.

  • I’m cutting back on social media — here’s how you can too

    Social media is eating away at my time, so I'm finally cutting back.

  • IMF and Moody's censure UK policy, Bank of England says will act big

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ratings agency Moody's criticised Britain's new economic strategy, as investors braced for more havoc in bond markets that has already forced the Bank of England to promise "significant" action. The statements overnight from the IMF and Moody's piled more pressure on new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng to reassess his policy, which sparked a collapse in the value of British assets in recent days. New British Prime Minister Liz Truss of the Conservative Party came into office on Sept. 6 saying she wanted to snap the economy out of years of stagnant growth with deep tax cuts and deregulation.

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.

  • Dow Jones Turns Negative As Weak Market Persists; These Growth Stocks Hold Up Amid Bear Market

    The Dow Jones continues to fall under pressure but a handful of growth stocks remain bright spots for investors.

  • Exclusive-India's push for home-grown navigation system jolts smartphone giants

    India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for self-reliance, India has over the years expanded the use of its regional navigation satellite system called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation).

  • UK Meltdown Raises Specter That Bond Market Vigilantes Are Returning

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK’s worst debt-market collapse in decades is serving as a warning to other governments caught between surging inflation and growing recession risks: the bond-market vigilantes haven’t completely gone away. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInt

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    Indeed, a bunch of investors are starting to think very defensively after watching the market tumble -- again -- on Wednesday following the Fed's recent decision to again raise interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. As veteran investors can attest, though, the current market volatility is all going to be little more than a blip a few years from now, which is the timeframe nearly all of us should be thinking about as we navigate the market. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at a couple of growth stocks that could still help you retire a millionaire despite the current turbulence.

  • Hawkish Fed may prompt India's RBI to deliver a 50-basis-point hike

    Interest rate hikes in the United States and the resultant pressure on the rupee is likely to give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reason to deliver a 50-basis-point rate hike on Friday even as it tries to protect a recovery in growth. The RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) has already hiked the key policy rate by 140 bps since May to 5.4%. Since the last policy meet, retail inflation has risen above 7% again and the rupee has weakened 9.5% on year, with pressure on the currency accelerating after the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting last week.

  • Protests Erupt in Dagestan, Russia against Putin’s Conscription Order

    Protests have erupted in Dagestan against Putin’s conscription order, as some claim that the region is being disproportionally targeted to fight in Ukraine.

  • The 10 Hottest Stocks for the Long Haul

    Amazon.com, Nvidia, and Netflix are the top three. They have struggled this year, but show that short-term challenges can be overcome.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Blonde: What is fact and what is fiction in Netflix’s controversial Marilyn Monroe film?

    The much-talked about film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’s Pulitzer-nominated novel

  • BT Tops List of Cheap UK Stocks Seen as Next Takeover Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- In a bad year for equities, UK domestic stocks have had a particularly tough time, and that’s not gone unnoticed by dealmakers.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012British companies represent seven of the top 10 pote

  • Cubs Willson Contreras wants ‘to be somewhere that I’m wanted’ as FA

    Cubs catcher Willson Contreras offered a glimpse into his thinking on his upcoming free agency and the not-so-close state of the Cubs' rebuild.

  • 14 Brutally Hysterical Siblings Who Are Way Too Funny For Their Families

    These siblings are accidentally hysterical as hell.View Entire Post ›