World shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statement

ELAINE KURTENBACH

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed Wednesday as traders awaited the outcome of the last Federal Reserve meeting of this year.

Benchmarks rose in Paris, Tokyo and Frankfurt but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after the U.S. Labor Department reported wholesale prices jumped a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier.

Fed policymakers end a two-day meeting Wednesday where they’re expected to speed up the withdrawal of economic stimulus measures to help tamp down inflation.

China reported its retail sales slowed in November as the country sought to extinguish coronavirus outbreaks.

The virus remains a global concern, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying omicron will likely be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January. The head of the EU’s executive branch said the bloc is well prepared to fight omicron with 66.6% of the European population now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Germany's DAX rose 0.4% to 15,520.92 and the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.7% to 6,941.03. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.2% to 7,204.90. The futures for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 were up 0.1%, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.44%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% higher to 28,459.72 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.1% to 2,989.39. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.7% to 7,327.10.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.9% to 23,420.76, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.4% to 3,647.63.

China reported its retail sales slowed in November, rising 3.9% from a year earlier compared with a 4.9% increase in October. Industrial production picked up slightly, growing 3.8% from a year earlier compared with October's 3.5%.

“COVID-19 remained the key reason holding back a full recovery. Efforts to contain the virus flare-up beginning in mid-October lasted through most of November as infections reached 21 provinces, making consumers more cautious," Mark Williams and Sheana Yue of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

A second omicron case was reported confirmed in China on Wednesday, underscoring the persisting threat from infections as new coronavirus variants emerge.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index fell 0.7% to 4,634.09. It set an all-time high on Friday, when it closed out its biggest weekly gain since February. The index is up 23.4% so far this year.

The Dow dropped 0.3% to 35,544.18. The Nasdaq fell 1.1% to 15,237.64. The Russell 2000 gave up 1% to 2,159.65.

Businesses have been dealing with supply chain problems and higher costs for months and are passing those costs to consumers, who have so far been absorbing higher prices on everything from groceries to clothing and other consumer products. On Friday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices surged 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, the biggest increase in 39 years.

The discouraging reports on inflation preceded the Federal Reserve meeting which started Tuesday.

The Fed is expected to more quickly trim its bond purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low and support the stock market and broader economy. Beyond that, investors are watching the central bank for any statements on how soon it might raise interest rates in 2022.

Wall Street is also closely monitoring any news on the omicron variant. It appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, but has spread quickly. Pfizer's vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still offers good protection from hospitalization.

Energy sector stocks fell following a 0.8% drop in the price of U.S. crude oil. On Wednesday, U.S. crude gave up 60 cents to $69.13 per barrel. Brent crude, the basis for international pricing, lost 48 cents to $72.22 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 113.69 Japanese yen from 113.73 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1271 from $1.1259.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK inflation spikes to decade-high on eve of BoE rate call

    British inflation has rocketed to its highest level for more than 10 years on broad-based price gains, data showed Wednesday on the eve of a Bank of England interest rate decision.

  • U.S. consumers expect short-term inflation to rise at twice pace of wage gains

    U.S. consumers' short-term inflation expectations pushed higher in November and expectations for future earnings growth dropped, suggesting they anticipate price increases will outpace wage gains at an even faster rate in the near term, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. Prices for food and other goods are rising at the fastest pace since 1982, according to data released by the Labor Department last week, posing political challenges for President Joe Biden's administration and cementing expectations the Fed will raise interest rates next year. Higher inflation, caused in part by pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and demand shifts, is also eroding wage gains, and some consumers expect that situation to worsen in the near term, according to the New York Fed survey. While near-term inflation expectations rose, year-ahead earnings expectations declined in November.

  • Gold settles at a nearly 2-week low ahead of this week’s Fed decision

    Gold futures decline Tuesday, with prices marking their lowest finish in nearly two weeks, as investors brace for outcome of meetings among central bankers this week, headlined by the gathering of the Federal Reserve.

  • Which countries are best for crypto mining?

    Bitcoin’s global hash rate was historically dominated by China until September 2021, when Chinese regulators issued a blanket ban on all crypto mining and transactions. The biggest benefactor from this was the United States.

  • Goldman Sachs Adds This Software Technology Company To Conviction List With 58% Upside Potential

    Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges initiated coverage of Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ: XM) with a Buy rating and a $53 price target. The analyst also added the stock to Goldman's Conviction List with a 58% upside to the price target. Borges views Qualtrics as a market leader in customer experience, a segment she believes is growing in importance. Customers look to understand areas for improvement across digital engagement to optimize. Qualtrics should benefit from the net new budget as

  • Apple Management-Training Chief Joel Podolny Leaves for Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Joel Podolny, the longtime dean of the Apple University in-house management training school, left the company earlier this year to join a startup, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalPodolny had run the program sin

  • The 5 Best Bitcoin Stocks And Crypto Plays To Buy And Watch

    The price of Bitcoin has tumbled over the past month. A number of Bitcoin stocks — or companies that have business tied to the cryptocurrency — have followed suit. Given the on-a-whim price swings in the crypto world, finding the best stocks out of that bunch can be difficult. For now, based solely on IBD's chart analysis, the best crypto...

  • US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

    The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat.

  • European stocks set for fourth-straight losing session as investors look ahead to central banks

    European stocks were on the backfoot Tuesday, with techology stocks leading the way south as investors wait for a big week of central bank meetings.

  • Americans expect higher prices for another year — with one big exception

    Americans lowered their expectations for home prices in the year ahead according to the New York Fed's monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations.

  • Fed Meeting: Stock Market Ready For Faster Taper — But Not This

    The Federal Reserve meeting may speed up the bond taper but also surprise the stock market with a faster rate-hike outlook.

  • U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

    U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday, which also showed strong growth in underlying producer inflation, followed on the heels of news last Friday that annual consumer prices surged by the most since 1982 in November. Together with a tightening labor market, rising price pressures will likely see the Federal Reserve announcing that it will accelerate the tapering of its massive bond purchases when officials end a two-day meeting on Wednesday and potentially start raising interest rates sooner than previously expected. The producer price index for final demand jumped 0.8% last month after advancing 0.6% in October.

  • UPS delivers 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose

    UPS is a key player in global COVID-19 vaccine delivers, and announced its 1 billionth dose delivery on the 1 year anniversary of the first shipment of dose shipments in the U.S.

  • ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - RECAF, LGDOF

    WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTC: RECAF, LGDOF) between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action first filed by the firm.

  • CoinMarketCap Suffers a Seeming Hack, Falsely Driving Crypto Prices to Tens of Billions

    CoinMarketCap.com, self-dubbed "the world's most trusted cryptocurrency data authority," was hit with a shocking cyber failure or attack that artificially inflated individual crypto coins' values.

  • Hong Kong researchers urge third COVID-19 shot after new Omicron study

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Researchers in Hong Kong have urged people to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, after a study showed insufficient antibodies were generated by the Sinovac and BioNTech products to fend off Omicron. Tuesday's release of the results of a study by scientists in the microbiology department of the University of Hong Kong was the first published preliminary data on the impact of Sinovac's vaccine against the Omicron variant of coronavirus. None of the serum of the 25 Coronavac vaccine recipients contained sufficient antibodies to neutralise the new variant, according to the study, accepted for publication in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, the researchers said. Just five of 25 BioNTech vaccine recipients had neutralising ability against Omicron, and vaccine efficiency was reduced significantly to 20% to 24%, the study found.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • General Dynamics (GD) Wins a $94M Deal to Build M1A2 Tanks

    General Dynamics (GD) is going to conduct the production, manufacturing, design and engineering of M1A2 Abrams.

  • China Property Plunge Worsens as Shimao Deal Raises ‘Red Flag’

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks sank to a nearly five-year low after a deal between two units of Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. heightened corporate governance concerns in an industry already grappling with a liquidity crisis.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalShares of Shi

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.