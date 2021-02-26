Asian shares sink, Tokyo down 4% after tech rout on Wall St

  • A man wearing a protective mask looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • A currency trader walks near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • Currency traders watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • A currency trader runs at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • An electronic stock board shows Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
1 / 9

Japan Financial Markets

A man wearing a protective mask looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·5 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares skidded Friday, with Tokyo's benchmark dropping 4% after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest one-day loss since October.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney all fell 2% or more in early trading Friday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 3.5% on Thursday while the S&P 500 dropped 2.4%, led lower by heavy selling in technology and communications companies.

The sell-off gained momentum when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note moved above 1.5%, a level not seen in more than a year and far above the 0.92% it was trading at only two months ago. That move raised the alarm on Wall Street that yields, and the interest rates they influence, will move higher from here.

Early Friday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 1.48%.

U.S. futures were lower, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 0.6% and that for the Dow industrials off 0.7%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1,202.2 points to 28,966.01, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sagged 2.4% to 29,065.00. The Shanghai Composite index shed 2.1% to 3,509.08. South Korea's Kospi declined 2.8% to 3,012.95. The S&P/ASX 200 slipped 2.4% to 6,673.30. India's Sensex gave up 3.4% to 49,320.98.

Bond yields have been rising this month, reflecting growing confidence among investors that the economy is on the path to recovery, but also expectations that inflation is headed higher, which might prompt central banks eventually to raise interest rates to cool price hikes. Rising yields can make stocks look less attractive relative to bonds to some investors, which is why every tick up in yields has corresponded with a tick down in stock prices.

In the past, such situations have triggered sell-offs in what has been called a “taper tantrum," referring to a possible tapering off of monetary stimulus.

“This feels like a washout of ‘safe’ positions, and ultimately the market will continue to test the Fed’s resolve to keep a lid on rates. We’re in a precarious spot where any additional easing might be misinterpreted as the Fed losing faith in its own ability to control the market, which would be self-reinforcing," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary.

The S&P 500 index fell 96.09 points to 3,829.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.8%, to 31,402.01. The Nasdaq slid 478.54 points to 13,119.43.

Smaller company stocks fared worse than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 84.21 points, or 3.7%, to 2,200.17. The index has been far outpacing larger indexes, a signal that investors expect broader growth to continue.

The U.S. economy grew at an annual pace of 4.1% in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than first estimated, the government reported. Higher government spending and accelerated vaccine distribution could lift growth in the current quarter, ending in March, to 5% or even higher, economists believe.

Economies in Asia are also on the mend, though rollouts of vaccines lag behind the U.S. effort and pandemic-related travel restrictions and quarantine requirements are still in effect for many countries.

Technology stocks, which tend to have higher valuations, have been one of the victims of the rise in bond yields. As bond yields climb, more investors shift money into those higher yielding assets, which tends to negatively impact stocks that are priced for growth.

Global stock markets have soared over the past six months on optimism about coronavirus vaccines and central bank promises of abundant credit to support struggling economies. Those sentiments have faltered due to warnings the rally might be too early and that inflation might rise.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has affirmed the Fed's commitment to low interest rates in testimony to legislators in Washington this week.

The central bank earlier indicated it would allow the economy to run hot to make sure a recovery is well-established following its deepest slump since the 1930s. Powell said it might take more than three years to hit the Fed's target of 2% inflation.

Asian and European central banks also have insisted they are committed to supporting economies for the long haul. But still, investors are jumpy.

“It seems like traders and investors aren’t listening to official policymakers, and they have set their minds on one thing: interest rates will increase sooner than later," Naeem Aslam of Avatrade.com said in a commentary.

“Another reality about the stock market is also that the massive stock rally that we have experienced so far seems to have run out of steam," Aslam said.

Investors also are looking for Congress to approve President Joe Biden's proposed economic aid plan. That includes $1,400 checks to most Americans. However, the plan faces staunch opposition from Republicans and is still subject to negotiations. Democrats have chosen to use the legislative process known as reconciliation that would allow them to pass the bill without GOP support.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 74 cents to $62.79 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 31 cents to $53.22 per barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 76 cents to $65.35 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 106.06 Japanese yen from 106.20 yen on Thursday. The euro slipped to $1.2140from $1.2177.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives 500 Points As Boeing, Apple Weigh; Tech Stocks Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 400 points midday Thursday as stocks sold off despite better-than-expected jobs data.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points On Powell Comments; Boeing, Disney Stocks Soar

    Key market indexes reversed higher midday Wednesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from a 100-point loss to a 300-point gain.

  • Blockbuster movies will come back after COVID-19: former Legendary Entertainment CEO

    Thomas Tull — a billionaire former film producer behind blockbuster movies like "Godzilla" and "Jurassic World" — said smash hit movies would remain after the pandemic, even if they're increasingly watched in the home rather than at the movie theater.

  • ViacomCBS CFO on Paramount+ plans: We're bullish about what we can achieve

    ViacomCBS is set to join the streaming landscape in early March with ‘Paramount+’. Naveen Chopra — ViacomCBS CFO weighs in on the rising streaming competition and breaks down the company’s Q4 earnings results.

  • 'There's no playbook' for a pandemic: Pittsburgh Steelers part-owner

    Tulco founder and Pittsburgh Steelers part-owner, Thomas Tull, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the NFL's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the upcoming football season.

  • Ray J on new headphone line: ‘We’re for the people, we’re for the right prices’

    Ray Lee, Co-Founder & CEO of RAYCON&nbsp;and Ray J, Co-Founder and CSO of RAYCON, join Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss breaking into the headphone industry.

  • North Carolina woman accused of using $150K in virus funds for shopping

    The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse financial impact on millions across the country, but authorities say one North Carolina woman lied to obtain a COVID-19 relief loan. According to ABC, this week the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina released a statement to the press confirming that on Monday Jasmine Johnnae Clifton, 24, appeared in court.

  • Analysis: Hyundai bought chips when rivals didn't; its assembly lines are still rolling

    Hyundai Motor has so far avoided a chip shortage that has plagued global automakers, largely maintaining its stockpile of chips last year and even accelerating purchases towards the end, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The shortage has forced production cuts worldwide, including at Volkswagen and General Motors, prompting Germany and the United States to ramp up efforts to resolve the shortage. Other than Japan's Toyota Motor, which said this month it had enough chip inventory to last it about four months, Hyundai and its sister firm Kia Corp are the only global automakers to have maintained a stockpile of low-tech chips that helped them keep up production.

  • Stocks Slip Amid Bond Yield Concerns

    Stocks are falling sharply as an outsized surge in bond yields scared investors.

  • Reddit recovers from hour-long outage amid heavy trading in GameStop

    Videogame retailer GameStop, which had closed up about 104% on Wednesday and was once again a favorite pick on the WallStreetBets page, doubled in extended trading, even as the social media platform was not fully functional. The firm had on Tuesday said its finance head Jim Bell will step down next month. Reddit, now more famous for its day-trading forum where individual traders recently triggered a rally in many shorted stocks, has faced several outages in recent months.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Thomas Tull

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Tulco Chairman & CEO, Thomas Tull, as they discuss his experience in the movie business, his ownership stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the one piece of advice that Warren Buffett once shared about investing.

  • 'I don't' miss the glamour of Hollywood: Legendary Entertainment founder

    Thomas Tull, founder of Legendary Entertainment, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss his experience in the movie business and the future of big budget films.

  • Asian markets roiled by global bond whiplash

    In a sign the gloomy mood will reverberate across markets, European and U.S. stock futures were a sea of red. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid more than 3% to a one-month low, its steepest one-day percentage loss since May 2020. For the week the index is down more than 5%, its worst weekly showing since March last year when the coronavirus pandemic had sparked fears of a global recession.

  • GameStop rallies again; some puzzle over ice cream cone tweet

    GameStop Corp shares more than doubled in afternoon trading on Wednesday, surprising those who thought the video game retailer's stock price would stabilize after a fierce rally and steep dive that upended Wall Street in January. Other so-called "stonks" - an intentional misspelling of 'stocks' - favored by retail traders on sites such as Reddit's WallStreetBets, also shot higher. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc gained 18%, Koss Corp rallied more than 50% and BlackBerry Corp rose nearly 9%.

  • Surging bond yields lead global equities to tumble

    A jump in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday led a gauge of global equity markets to tumble as investors sold the high-flying tech stocks that fueled Wall Street's rally to record highs and took precautions against the threat of inflation. Gold prices fell more than 2% as the surge in Treasury yields and strong U.S. economic data dented demand for the traditional inflation hedge. Higher bond yields have increased the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Tricida, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2021 - TCDA

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Tricida, Inc. ("Tricida") (NASDAQ: TCDA) between September 4, 2019 and October 28, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information ...

  • Briton jailed for breaking Singapore quarantine order

    A British citizen was sentenced to two weeks in jail and fined 1,000 Singapore dollars ($753) on Friday for breaking a coronavirus quarantine order in Singapore. Nigel Skea is the first Briton to be jailed for flouting coronavirus rules in the city-state. Skea left his room at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on three occasions last September, according to charge sheets.

  • GameStop rally: What the puzzling McDonald’s ice cream cone tweet could mean

    Shares of GameStop were higher in early trading on Thursday for no specific reason, as many tried to decipher the meaning behind a cryptic tweet of a McDonald’s ice cream cone from activist investor Ryan Cohen, who is a major shareholder in GameStop and a board member. Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down what it could mean.

  • Why Almost Nothing Worked in the Stock Market Today

    The stock market continued its string of volatile trading sessions on Thursday, and it was an ugly day for most investors. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw even bigger drops, wiping out gains from Wednesday. Ever since the stock market bottomed in March 2020, investors have generally been able to point to rising stocks in certain areas even on a bad day for the overall market.

  • Tech Leads U.S. Stock Rout as Bond Yields Soar: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech shares led a rout in U.S. stocks while the selloff in global bonds deepened, with the benchmark Treasury yield spiking to a one-year high and debt from the U.K. to Australia coming under pressure.The Nasdaq 100 tumbled 3.6%, the most since October, as investors rotated away from pandemic-era winners toward companies poised to benefit from an end to lockdowns. About 10 stocks fell for every one that gained on the S&P 500. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF extended its decline, leaving it 15% lower for the week. Stocks popular with the day-trader crowd surged once again, with GameStop Corp. doubling at one point before ending 19% higher.Earnings that came after the close were mixed. Airbnb Inc. rose about 4% in late trading after reporting sales that beat estimates, while DoorDash Inc. fell about 14% after losses more than doubled from a year earlier. Beyond Meat Inc. added about 7% after announcing a partnership with McDonald’s.Ten-year Treasury yields spiked after tepid demand at an auction for government bonds, surging as much as 23 basis points to 1.6%, the highest since last February. The increase forced a crucial group of investors such as holders of mortgage securities to sell Treasuries, which in turn led to further increases in yields.Across markets, investors are betting on a sunnier outlook for the global economy, with U.S. jobless claims data the latest to support that idea. But some traders worry that resurgent growth is already priced into stocks, and they’re staring down the risk that accelerating inflation is just around the corner, a development that would dent the appeal of equities.“It’s all about interest rates,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Schwab Center for Financial Research. Tech “has been a relative outperformer. As it led on the way up, it will likely lead on the way down too.”In remarks this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered reassurance that policy would continue to be supportive and look beyond a temporary pick-up in inflation, especially from a low base.That’s given the bond market enough reason to keep driving yields higher. The 10-year U.S. yield adjusted for inflation rose to its highest level since June, a warning sign for riskier assets that have benefited from exceptionally loose financial conditions amid the pandemic.Read more: Soaring U.S. Yields Send Risk Assets Warning as Real Rates RiseElsewhere in markets, Asian bourses closed broadly higher. Bitcoin traded just below $50,000.Some key events to watch this week:Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 2.5% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index surged 0.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index added 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%.The euro climbed 0.1% to $1.2173.The British pound fell 0.8% to $1.4024.The Japanese yen weakened 0.3% to 106.22 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries increased 15 basis points to 1.52%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped seven basis points to -0.23%.Britain’s 10-year yield increased five basis points to 0.78%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $63.45 a barrel.Gold weakened 1.8% to $1,773.03 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.