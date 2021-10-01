Asian shares skid after S&P 500 logs 1st monthly drop of '21

FILE -A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, Sept. 30, after U.S. lawmakers moved to avert a government shutdown, but the major indexes are still on track for monthly losses.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read

Asian markets tumbled Friday on the tail of Wall Street’s worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tokyo skidded 2.3% and Australia’s benchmark sank 2.2%. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

The S&P 500 ended September down 4.8%, its first monthly drop since January and the biggest since March 2020.

After climbing steadily for much of the year, the stock market has become unsettled in recent weeks with the spread of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19, surging long-term bond yields and word that the Federal Reserve may start to unwind its support for the economy.

Japan lifted a pandemic state of emergency on Friday after seeing coronavirus caseloads decline as vaccinations picked up pace. A quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan found business sentiment among Japanese manufacturers has risen to its highest level in nearly three years.

The results of the “tankan” survey, released Friday, found sentiment among large manufacturers rose to 18 from 14. That’s the highest level since late 2018. The reading for nonmanufacturers edged up only slightly, to 2 from 1.

However, it and various other surveys have found manufacturers struggling with shortages of computer chips and other components, amid disruptions to supply chains and shipping that might crimp the recovery from the pandemic.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 681.59 points to 28,771.07, while the S&P/ASX 200 declined 2.2% to 7,170.50. The Kospi in Seoul lost 1.6% to 3,018.58. Shares also fell in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The S&P 500 lost 1.2% on Thursday, ending the month 4.8% lower in its first monthly drop since January and the biggest since March 2020, when the viral outbreak rattled markets as it wreaked havoc with the global economy.

The benchmark index is still up 14.7% for the year.

The S&P 500 fell 51.92 points to 4,307.54. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.6% to 33,843.92, while the Nasdaq slid 0.4% to 14,448.58. Small company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 index declined 0.9% to 2,204.37.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for many kinds of loans, fell to 1.48% from 1.50% from late Wednesday. It was as low as 1.32% just over a week ago.

All the sectors in the S&P 500 ended in the red Thursday, with technology stocks, banks and and a mix of companies that provide consumer goods and services accounting for much of the pullback. More than 90% of the stocks in the index fell.

In recent weeks, economic data has revealed that the highly contagious delta variant has crimped consumer spending and the job market’s recovery.

The Labor Department reported that unemployment applications rose for the third straight week and were higher than economists anticipated. The Commerce Department upgraded its estimate of economic growth during the second quarter to 6.7%, which was slightly better than economists expected, but it expects growth to slow to 5.5% during the third quarter.

Inflation is another cause for concern. A wide range of companies has issued warnings about the impact of rising prices on their finances. Sherwin-Williams and Nike are among the many companies that have warned investors about supply chain problems, higher raw material costs and labor issues.

Investors are still trying to gauge whether those issues are temporary and part of the economic recovery or could linger longer than expected. The upcoming round of corporate earnings reports could shed light on how companies are dealing with those problems.

On Thursday, a bill to fund the U.S. government through Dec. 3 and avoid a partial federal shutdown cleared Congress. But the dispute between Democrats and Republicans over extending the nation’s debt limit remains unresolved.

Homebuilders fell broadly following a report showing average long-term mortgage rates climbed this week above 3% for the first time since June. Mortgage rates tend to track the direction in the 10-year Treasury yield. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage rose to 3.01%, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The rate averaged 2.88% last week and a year ago.

Higher mortgage rates limit the purchasing power of homebuyers, potentially pricing out some would-be homeowners. LGI Homes fell 5.1% and PulteGroup slid 4.2%.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 8 cents to $75.11 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 18 cents to $75.03 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude oil picked up 12 cents to $78.43 per barrel.

The dollar slipped to 111.22 Japanese yen from 111.28 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.1580.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indian online learning platform Vedantu becomes unicorn with $100 million funding

    Online learning platform Vedantu has raised $100 million in a new financing round and has become the latest Indian startup to become a unicorn following a year of strong growth. The round was led by Singapore-headquartered -- and Temasek-backed -- private equity firm ABC World Asia. Existing investors Coatue Management, Tiger Global, GGV Capital and WestBridge also "strongly" participated in the round, the startup said.

  • Overcoming criticism, Japanese princess set to marry on October 26

    Japanese Princess Mako will marry her fiance, a former college classmate, on October 26, authorities said Friday, after years of intense scrutiny and criticism that cast her engagement in an unflattering light. The 29-year-old niece of Emperor Naruhito became engaged to Kei Komuro, 29, in 2017, and the two initially captivated the public with their smiles at each other in a news conference to announce the event. But tabloid reports soon emerged about a financial dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance, and early in 2018 the marriage was postponed.

  • ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

    ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

  • Kentucky seeks to limit turnovers against No. 10 Gators

    Kentucky's prospects of winning its biggest game in several years likely depends on its ability to protect the ball better than it has all season. The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) are tied for last in FBS with 11 turnovers and next to last in margin at minus-9. Fortunately for them, those giveaways haven’t hurt much because of a stingy, resilient defense that has made clutch plays to preserve close SEC wins over South Carolina and Missouri.

  • First Lady of France Is Perfectly Chic in a Silk Blouse, Blazer & Booties in Paris

    The Macrons visited the Bibliotheque Nationale de France this week.

  • Cat scurries along beam in upper deck before Braves-Phillies

    A small cat scurried through the rafters at Truist Park before the Atlanta Braves tried to clinch their fourth straight NL East title against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. The gray-and-white cat was discovered darting along a beam in the upper deck more than hour before the first pitch, setting off a frantic attempt by stadium workers to corral the feline before most fans arrived at the ballpark.

  • Takeaways from Trump aide's account of chaotic White House

    Stephanie Grisham, once a White House press secretary and chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, is out with a book next week that paints a deeply unflattering picture of Donald Trump — a man with a “terrifying” temper who ogled a young aide and tried to impress dictators while president, she writes. Grisham, who holds the distinction of having never held a press briefing while serving as White House press secretary, charts her path from low-level press wrangler to the Trumps' inner circles, and her gradual disillusionment with the family and eventual resignation following the Jan. 6 insurrection. As have the many books critical of Trump, Grisham's “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House” has drawn Trump's ire.

  • For Miami's Jaylen Waddle, the NFL learning curve continues

    Jaylen Waddle is getting used to the differences between college football and the NFL. Waddle is proving to be a quick study with the Miami Dolphins; the rookie wide receiver not only leads the team in receptions with 22 through three games, but he also leads all first-year NFL players in that department. “I think there is room for improvement,” Waddle said.

  • Sick of weeds and trash piles, Rome to elect new mayor

    Curbside weeds in Rome grow so tall, they cover car door handles, giving new meaning to the term urban jungle. As for mass transit, some subway stations in the commercial heart of the city, awaiting sorely needed escalator repairs, have been closed for months. Rome’s first populist mayor, Virginia Raggi is running for a second term in an election Sunday and Monday, and the sorry state of basic municipal services such as trash pickup and street maintenance is a major issue in this city of ruins, just as it was the first time around.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHS

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • The dollar store is officially dead

    For years, Dollar Tree was the only big dollar store chain to stick to a $1 price cap. Inflation and investor pressure just put an end to that.