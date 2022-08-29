Asian shares slide on Wall Street drop that ended last week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation.

The plunge in early trading in Asia paralleled the drop on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week sinking more than 1,000 points. A slowdown in the U.S. is damaging to Asia’s export-reliant economies.

The message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a speech Friday had been expected, though some had wished for words that weren't quite so clear.

“The market apparently was looking for something a little more neutral. After all the talk of a ‘pause’ and ‘pivot’, none of which ever made any sense with a Fed that has said several times it will keep hiking rates even if it means some economic pain, we are back to square one with a Fed outlook to keep tightening,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

“The Fed was always going to keep raising rates aggressively, but the market decided to price in a slowing in hikes, and even a reversal.”

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 2.8% in morning trading to 27,831.06. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.2% to 6,946.30. South Korea's Kospi slipped 2.2% to 2,425.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 1.1% to 19,949.62, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.5% to 3,220.04.

“The risk-off mood is playing out in the Asia’s session today as well, as bearish sentiments follow through with the sell-off in Wall Street to end last week while U.S. futures continue to suggest no reprieve into the new week,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Also weighing on regional sentiments are China's economic data over the weekend, which seem to indicate a strong recovery will take time. China's January-July industrial profits sank 1.1% from a year ago, amid fresh COVID-19 restrictions.

Powell spoke last week at an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that has been the setting for market-moving Fed speeches in the past.

He said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for some time” in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. The Fed has already hiked its key overnight interest rate four times this year in hopes of slowing the worst inflation in decades.

Higher rates help corral inflation, but they also hurt asset prices. Powell acknowledged the increases will hurt U.S. households and businesses, in perhaps an unspoken nod to the potential for a recession. But he also said the pain would be far greater if inflation were allowed to fester and that “we must keep at it until the job is done.”

The S&P 500 fell 141.46 points, or 3.4%, to 4,057.66. The benchmark index is now down almost 15% for the year. The Dow lost 1,008.38 points, or 3%, to close at 32,283.40. The last time the blue-chip average had a 1,000-point drop was in May. The Nasdaq slid 497.56 points, or 3.9%, to 12,141.71, its biggest drop since June. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 64.81 points, or 3.3%, to finish at 1,899.83.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 84 cents to $93.90 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 71 cents to $101.70 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose tp 138.56 Japanese yen from 137.75 yen. The euro was little changed at 99 cents.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Powell's 'pain'

    Fed chief Jerome Powell stepped up the fight against inflation in his Jackson Hole speech on Friday, making it clear that there will be no "pivot" to a looser policy stance any time soon. Instead, U.S. households and businesses will have to endure some "pain" as the central bank raises interest rates as high as necessary to get inflation back under control. You can add investors to that list, especially equity investors.

  • Dow closes down 1,000 points and Nasdaq falls 3.9% after Fed chief Powell warns of pain to households in inflation battle

    U.S. stocks close with big losses Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will continue its inflation battle until it falls back to around 2%.

  • U.S. stock futures sink following Friday’s Wall Street rout

    U.S. stock-index futures plunged Sunday, after Wall Street sank Friday following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the fight against stubborn inflation would continue, and be painful.

  • Bitcoin slips below $20,000 following Powell’s hawkish remarks

    The price of bitcoin dipped below the $20,000 level over the weekend, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Friday that interest rates will keep rising.

  • Thunder reportedly apply for $4.95 million disabled player exception for Holmgren injury

    Holmgren is out for the season following surgery on his foot.

  • China's CanSinoBIO H1 revenue drops on weaker COVID shot demand

    China's CanSino Biologics reported a 69.5% drop in revenue for the first six months versus a year ago, joining global and domestic COVID-19 vaccine makers affected by waning demand for their shots. The decline from 2.06 billion yuan ($299.8 million) to 629.8 million yuan was mainly driven by weaker COVID vaccine demand as growth in global uptake slowed and price changes of CanSinoBIO's products, the firm said in a company filing published on Sunday. CanSinoBIO, which sells a one-dose shot in countries including China and Mexico and is seeking approval for an inhaled version of the vaccine, said half-year net profit dropped by 98.7% year-on-year.

  • US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

    The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the U.S. 7th Fleet said. China conducted many military exercises in the strait as it sought to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing's threats.

  • Curacao shuts out Taiwan 1-0 to move to LLWS championship

    Reangelo was “perfect,” Curacao manager Zaino Everett said. Curacao will play Sunday against either Hawaii, which beat Tennessee 5-1 to win the United States bracket. In the fourth, left fielder Jaythan Cordilia ran down and snagged a fly ball that was tailing away to the corner.

  • Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 08:56 Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces have intensified firing along the [eastern] front, but they failed to advance.

  • ‘It’s just a very odd time:’ White-collar graduates are vulnerable to recession —and need to get smart when applying for jobs.

    College graduates who are looking for work face an unpredictable labor market. “It’s just a very odd time,” said Lisa Severy, a career adviser at the University of Phoenix who has been in collegiate career services since 1996. Meanwhile, some graduates who landed jobs at Coinbase (COIN) and Twitter (TWTR) saw their offers rescinded.

  • Asian markets fall as hopes of a ‘Fed pivot’ are dashed

    Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation.

  • Oil climbs on OPEC supply cut prospect, demand growth

    Oil prices rose 1% on Monday, as expectations OPEC will cut output if needed to support prices, conflict in Libya, and rising demand amid soaring natural gas prices in Europe helped offset a dire outlook for growth in the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.09, or 1.2%, to $94.15 a barrel at 0241 GMT, adding to a 2.5% gain last week. "Oil prices were stronger amidst the ongoing pressure on fuel demand from Europe’s energy crisis, and supply constraints," National Australia Bank commodities analysts said in a note.

  • Asia stock markets slide on interest rate concerns

    It comes after Jerome Powell, the head of the US Federal Reserve, warned of more hikes to come.

  • US Sends First Warships to Taiwan Strait Since Pelosi Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- US Navy warships transited through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island tested ties between Washington and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkis

  • Your political views can predict how you pronounce certain words

    How do you pronounce 'Muslim'? What about 'spiel'? Linda Staf/Shutterstock.comPolitics can predict the TV shows we watch, the shops we frequent and the places we live. But what about the way we speak? In a 2019 study, I was able to show how your political orientation can influence how you pronounce certain words. How members of America’s two parties view the country – and its place in the world – might explain this phenomenon. A tale of two presidents You may have noticed former President Donald

  • Danaher and 5 Other Stocks for the Water Crisis

    Climate change and population growth have made water an increasingly valuable and essential asset. That means this often overlooked industry may be coming into its own. Here’s how to invest in it.

  • Oil Pushes Higher as Supply Concerns Eclipse Fed’s Rate Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as traders weighed risks to the supply outlook against pledges from leading central banks to raise interest rates further.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR Headset

  • Olivia Rodrigo Was Missed at the 2022 MTV VMAs

    Olivia Rodrigo decided not to spend her Sunday at tonight's MTV VMAs despite being one of the night's most heavily-nominated guests.

  • Taiwan opposition defends 'brave' China outreach after controversial visit

    The head of Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) defended its "brave" outreach to Beijing on Sunday after a senior official visited China on a trip condemned by Taipei's government and which upset even some party members. China's military drills near the democratically governed island this month in response to a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were widely condemned in Taiwan, including by the KMT. But the KMT's decision to send its deputy chairman Andrew Hsia to China on what the party said was a pre-arranged visit to the Taiwanese business community there shortly after the exercises began caused a storm of controversy.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 for First Time in More Than a Month

    The cryptocurrency continues to follow the stock market lower after Fed Chair Jerome Powel''s hawkish speech.