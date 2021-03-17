Global shares slip ahead of Fed view on US economic outlook

  • A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest comments on how it views the economic picture. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest comments on how it views the economic picture. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • People stand in front of a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest comments on how it views the economic picture. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest comments on how it views the economic picture. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
1 / 4

Hong Kong Financial Markets

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest comments on how it views the economic picture. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly fell in muted trading Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest assessment on the economy.

France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% in early trading to 6,048.72, while Germany's DAX gained nearly 0.1% to 14,568.97. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.4% to 6,779.67. U.S. shares were set to be little changed with Dow futures at 32,727. S&P 500 futures were less than 0.1% lower at 3,951.12.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched down less than 0.1% to finish at 29,914.33. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6% to 3,047.50. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.5% to 6,795.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed inching up less than 0.1% at 29,034.12, while the Shanghai Composite was also little changed, but down less than 0.1% at 3,445.55.

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s economic and interest rate projections, expected later in the day. Economists expect Fed Chair Jerome Powell will try to convince jittery financial markets that the central bank can continue providing support without igniting inflation.

Those worries have recently pushed bond yields higher, sapping buying demand for shares.

The Fed meeting “carries the potential to either allay or heighten some of the market’s recent concern with regard to the soaring bond yields,” said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst Asia Pacific at OANDA said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments about China, while visiting Japan and South Korea, also dampened regional sentiments.

“The comments suggest that relations between the two superpowers remain as troubled as ever and does not bode well for the meeting tomorrow and Friday between senior officials of both countries. That state of affairs is adding to the glum mood on the China Mainland,” Halley said.

Blinken, after he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Tuesday with their Japanese counterparts, denounced China, saying, “We will push back if necessary, when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way.”

Investors weighed new economic data Tuesday that showed Americans cut spending last month, partly due to bad weather in wide parts of the country that kept shoppers away from stores, and partly due to December and January stimulus payments running out.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 3% in February from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said. February's drop followed soaring sales in January as people spent $600 stimulus checks sent at the end of last year.

Investors are betting big that this economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Further, President Joe Biden's administration started sending out $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals last weekend.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude rose 10 cents to $64.90 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 59 cents to $64.80 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 54 cents to $68.44 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 109.13 Japanese yen from 108.99 yen. The euro cost $1.1895, down from $1.1903.

Recommended Stories

  • US sanctions 24 officials over Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong, hours before first face-to-face talks with China

    The US has announced sanctions against another 24 Chinese officials in response to Beijing’s ongoing clampdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, just hours ahead of the first face-to-face talks between the Biden administration and China. The sanctions come after China changed Hong Kong’s electoral law by reducing the role of the public to select its leaders and required candidates to be vetted to ensure their loyalty to Beijing. The use of sanctions “underscores our deep concern” with those changes that Beijing has imposed on Hong Kong, said Anthony Blinken, US secretary of state. “This action further undermines the high degree of autonomy promised to people in Hong Kong and denies Hong Kongers a voice in their own governance, a move that the United Kingdom has declared to be a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.” But it risks upsetting Beijing on the eve of the first in-person meeting between US and Chinese officials since president Joe Biden took office in Washington. On Thursday, Mr Blinken and Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, are due to meet with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi. The meeting, to be held in Anchorage, is a chance for both sides to set the tone for the relationship going forward. The US has said it would tackle disagreements over trade and human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, while China has continually warned that Washington was “interfering” in domestic affairs.

  • Japan households amass record financial assets as COVID-19 crimps spending

    Japanese households' financial assets hit a fresh record near 2 quadrillion yen last year, half of which was in cash and bank deposits, in a sign the coronavirus pandemic encouraged them to save rather than spend. The balance of financial assets held by households rose 2.9% from a year earlier to a record 1,948 trillion yen ($17.85 trillion) as of the end of December, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday. Of the total, 1,056 trillion yen was in cash and deposits, as curbs to prevent the spread of the virus kept consumers at home and away from shops and outdoor activities, the data showed.

  • Free-agent pickups have made a difference for some champions

    Long-term success is built through the draft, though teams can gain an edge toward winning a championship by supplementing their roster in free agency. Look no further than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who, of course, signed Tom Brady last year. Brady led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title and his seventh.

  • Democratic-controlled U.S. House to vote Thursday on citizenship path for 'Dreamers'

    The House of Representatives is due to vote Thursday on two immigration bills that would provide a path to citizenship for millions living illegally in the United States, just as the country faces the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years. The bills to help farmworkers and younger immigrants known as "Dreamers" are an effort to take targeted steps forward while congressional Democrats deliberate President Joe Biden's comprehensive immigration plan. But it will be an uphill battle for either a limited or extensive immigration program to clear Congress as divisions both between and within the two parties over the subject continue to vex Washington.

  • Prince Harry Has Spoken to William and Charles, but 'Conversations Were Not Productive,' Says Gayle King

    "No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet," Gayle King said

  • 'The worst thing that almost happened to me': The pain and privilege of a threatened miscarriage

    "There was nothing modern medicine could do to fix the problem."

  • Global Markets: Asian stocks retreat as investors await Fed

    Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected. An index of regional equities excluding Japan pulled back 0.5%, led by declines in South Korea's Kospi. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3%.

  • Trudeau stands by AstraZeneca vaccine as ‘safe and effective’

    Several countries, including Germany and France, have suspended use of AstraZeneca shots over blood clot fears

  • WHO urges countries to use AstraZeneca vaccine

    The WHO appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide. WHO Director-General Tedros said systems were in place to protect public health.Portugal joined Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Norway and several other countries in halting the use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concerns over possible serious side-effects.The WHO said there was no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company, with Oxford University.The EU's EMA medicines regulator said it would meet on Thursday to analyse the situation and reaffirmed its view that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks. The EMA will assess the information gathered into whether the AstraZeneca shot contributed to thromboembolic events (blood clots) in those inoculated.

  • Michelle Obama comments on fallout from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: 'I just hope there is forgiveness'

    Michelle Obama said that there was nothing more important than family and that she hoped Meghan and Harry and the royal family could find "resolve."

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Gap between U.S. and German bond yields widens further

    Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios VisualsThe spread between U.S. and German 10-year government bond yields widened to its steepest level since January 2020 on Monday, as European yields tumbled following the European Central Bank's announcement that it will speed up its pace of bond buying.The big picture: The ECB became the first major central bank to announce an increase in bond buying to stem higher yields.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In contrast, the Fed and chair Jerome Powell have signaled they have no intention of taking action on rising rates.By the numbers: The 10-year spread ended last year at 146 basis points and has widened by nearly 50 basis points this year, according to data from Tradeweb. The spread on 30-year government debt has widened to its steepest level since early November 2019 and even the 2-year spread has grown wider this year.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • AstraZeneca insists its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and there is no link to blood clots, as 11 countries suspend its use

    The number of blood clots reported among vaccinated people is lower than in the general population, the company said on Sunday.

  • Deborah Birx calls on Trump to back Covid vaccine as she reveals she thinks about ‘disinfectant’ episode every day

    ‘You can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was’

  • Vatican says Church cannot bless same-sex unions

    The Vatican said on Monday (March 15) that priests and other Roman Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions.The ruling was a response to practices in some countries - including the United States and Germany, where parishes and ministers have begun blessing same-sex unions in lieu of marriage, and calls for bishops to defacto institutionalize these.In response to formal questions from a number of dioceses on whether this practice was allowed, the Vatican's doctrinal office issued the ruling: "Negative."It said Pope Francis approved the response.The office note said that since marriage between a man and a woman was a sacrament and blessings are related to the sacrament of marriage, they could not be extended to same-sex couples.At least two German bishops, including one of the pope's top advisors, have expressed support for some kind of "pastoral" blessing for same-sex unions.But the note approved by the pope ruled this out.The Church teaches that gay tendencies are not sinful but gay acts are and that gay people must be treated with respect.Last year, the Vatican had to move to clarify comments attributed to Pope Francis on civil union laws in a documentary, saying they were taken out of context and did not signal a change in Church doctrine on gay people or support for same-sex marriage.

  • Candace Owens calls Cardi B ‘cancer cell to culture’ after singer mocks Fox News segment

    Not first confrontation between conservative pundit and rapper over song WAP

  • 17 Best Linen Sheets of 2021: Brooklinen, Linoto, Parachute and More

    This flax fabric makes for the sweetest dreamsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • How #FreeBritney actually started

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’