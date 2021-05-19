Asian shares slip, bitcoin tumbles as inflation worries linger

A man walks past a stock quotation board at a brokerage in Tokyo
Hideyuki Sano
·3 min read

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks dipped and cryptocurrencies extended losses on Wednesday as uncertainties over inflation prompted investors to reduce exposure to riskier assets for now.

Also weighing on digital coins was a new Chinese ban on financial institutions providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.3% though Hong Kong and South Korea are closed for holiday.

Mainland China's CSI300 slipped 0.6% while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.1%.

Wall Street stocks slid late in the session to end lower on Tuesday, unable to sustain gains made after bumper earnings from Walmart and Home Depot.

The S&P 500 lost 0.85%, with telecom shares leading the decline, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56%.

"Now that investors are pre-occupied with inflation, they are probably reluctant to make big decisions until they see a clearer picture," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Inflation worries will keep markets uncertain for now, even though I don't expect stock prices to collapse given economic re-openings."

The Federal Reserve has stuck to the narrative that a recent rise in inflation would be transient and that it therefore should keep its easy monetary policy settings.

The minutes from the Fed's April meeting, to be published late on Wednesday, are expected to repeat that message.

"Inflation remains the biggest theme, whether it is real and whether the Fed may need to change its policy because of that," said Kazushige Kaida, head of forex sales at State Street Bank's Tokyo branch. "At the moment, markets are putting faith, after a fashion, in the Fed's narrative."

Yet an unexpected pickup in consumer inflation and signs of a labour shortage in the United States have prompted investors to dump assets that had risen sharply over the past year.

Cryptocurrencies are one such extreme case.

Bitcoin dropped as much as 5.3% to hit its lowest level since early February and last stood at $40,973, having lost more than a third of its value from a peak of $64,895 hit just over a month ago.

Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, changed hands at $3,199, down more than 25% from its record peak hit last Wednesday.

While cryptocurrencies were bruised by China's fresh ban on their transactions, they were not alone in facing pressure.

Some commodities that have benefited from reflation trade have also lost steam, with U.S. lumber futures losing almost 25% in the last three sessions.

Oil prices pulled back also after media reports the United States and Iran have made progress on reviving a deal restricting the OPEC country's nuclear weapons development, a development that could lead to increased supply from Iran. [O/R]

U.S. crude futures dropped 0.9% to $64.9 per barrel while Brent futures lost 0.9% to $68.12 per barrel.

That helped to slightly ease inflation worries in the bond market.

Ten-year U.S. inflation priced in the U.S. bond markets, based on the yield gap between inflation-protected bonds and conventional ones, ticked down to 2.55% from an eight-year high of around 2.58% hit earlier this month.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, or the nominal yield, stood little changed at 1.664%.

In the currency market, the dollar stayed under pressure as U.S. yields stayed flat.

The euro hit a near-three-month high of $1.2234 and last traded at $1.2223 while the British pound also reached a high last seen in late February and changed hands at $1.4191.

The dollar stood at 108.92 yen after four straight sessions of decline.

Precious metals were solid, with gold hitting its highest level since late January and last stood at $1,870 per ounce.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Mining Stocks Gleam As Copper, The Red Metal, Becomes The 'Green Metal'

    Mining stocks have bulldozed ahead as prices for copper, iron ore and aluminum surged. Long-term bullish outlooks for copper prices are tied to green energy and EVs.

  • China bans financial, payment institutions from cryptocurrency business

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China has banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and warned investors against speculative crypto trading. It was China's latest attempt to clamp down on what was a burgeoning digital trading market. Under the ban, such institutions, including banks and online payments channels, must not offer clients any service involving cryptocurrency, such as registration, trading, clearing and settlement, three industry bodies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Gains Ground While Gold Moves To Multi-Week Highs

    Silver settled above $27.50 and is testing the resistance at $27.75.

  • EU proposes unified corporate tax regime fit for 21st century

    The European Union's executive on Tuesday adopted a plan for a more unified corporate tax regime across the bloc, whose 27 national systems are struggling to cope in a world where cross-border business, often via the Internet, is commonplace. Under its proposal, certain large companies operating in the EU would have to publish their effective tax rates to ensure greater transparency, and there would be new anti-tax avoidance measures to tackle the abusive use of shell companies. "It's time to rethink taxation in Europe," Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the economy, said in a statement.

  • MicroStrategy Buys Additional 229 BTC for $10M in Cash

    The company’s strategy in BTC has not waned, and it is buying the dip apparently caused by Tesla dropping bitcoin payments.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Uber bid to avoid driver pay lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Uber's bid to avoid a lawsuit over whether drivers for the ride-hailing company's limousine platform UberBLACK are employees and not independent contractors as the company claims. The justices left in place a lower court's 2020 ruling that revived the lawsuit filed by Ali Razak, Kenan Sabani and Khaldoun Cherdoud, who worked as drivers for UberBLACK in Pennsylvania. Razak, Sabani and Cherdoud accused Uber of violating federal minimum wage and overtime pay requirements, arguing that they should be classified as employees due certain benefits and protections denied to contractors.

  • Thailand Said to Plan $22 Billion Borrowing for Covid Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand plans to borrow an additional 700 billion baht ($22.3 billion) to fund measures to counter the worst wave of Covid-19 outbreak to hit Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, people familiar with the matter said.A meeting of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha on Tuesday approved the new borrowing plan from the finance ministry, the people said, declining to be identified before a public announcement.The government proposes to spend 400 billion baht of the new borrowing to help various sections of the society affected by the new outbreak, while 270 billion baht will be used to revive the economy, the people said. About 30 billion baht will be set aside to finance medical supplies and vaccines to contain the latest outbreak, they said.The fresh borrowing can be completed before Sept. 30 next year, and is on top of an ongoing 1-trillion baht debt plan authorized by the cabinet last year to fund pandemic relief measures, they said.Kulaya Tantitemit, a spokesperson for the Finance Ministry and head of its Fiscal Policy Office, declined to comment. Anucha Burapachaisri, a government spokesman also declined to comment.Thailand’s public debt-to-gross domestic product ratio may rise to 58.6% by September with the additional borrowing, but would still be below the nation’s 60% debt ceiling, the people said. The government will need to issue an emergency law that needs to be endorsed by the king before the public debt management office can begin raising fresh debt, they said.Debt CeilingStandard Chartered Bank Plc expects a Prayuth-led fiscal policy committee to raise the debt ceiling to 65% of the GDP by year end when a clearer picture of the domestic Covid situation and effectiveness of fiscal measures in the short- and medium term is expected to emerge. Additional borrowing may be through existing instruments including treasury bills, promissory notes and savings bonds, Tim Leelahaphan, Bangkok-based economist at the bank, said in a note Wednesday. Thailand, which is grappling with the deadliest Covid wave to hit the nation so far, slashed its growth outlook for this year earlier this week, citing the delay in reopening borders to foreign tourists and slow vaccination. The economy may expand between 1.5% and 2.5% this year, less than the 2.5%-3.5% forecast in February, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday.The country’s budget deficit soared almost 17% in the first half of the fiscal year that began in October as revenue tumbled, prompting the government to almost triple borrowing to meet the shortfall. The cabinet this month gave in-principle approval for a $7.2 billion assistance package that included short-term financial relief for those affected by the virus, as well as measures to stimulate consumption once infections abate.Thailand has imposed curbs on businesses and travel to contain the resurgence in the pandemic that seen the nation’s total caseload almost quadruple since the start of April. The country has vaccinated only about 2% of its population, trailing the pace of countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.(Updates with comment from analyst in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

    When Joe Biden returned on Tuesday to one of the battleground states that handed him the presidential election, he was met with rage over how his administration has handled the sudden escalation of violence in the Middle East. Biden, on a visit to a Ford Motor Co facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to promote electric vehicles, faced protest over his administration's approach to Israel as it attacks Gaza in response to rockets launched by Palestinian militants there eight days ago. At a rally in Dearborn, the heart of Michigan's Arab-American community, over 1,000 people gathered a few miles away from Biden's event and booed at mentions of the Democratic president's name.

  • Yellen defends corporate tax hike to fund $2.2T infrastructure plan

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tells a Chamber online conference that the “American Jobs Plan” infrastructure investments would have a direct payoff to the American people.&nbsp;

  • Stock market will likely be boring this summer: veteran trader

    Keith Bliss breaks down the price action in the S&P 500 and what to expect from the Federal Reserve.

  • New York prosecutors seek cooperation of Trump business associate in probe

    Prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking the cooperation of a longtime confidant of Donald Trump in the high-profile probe into the former president's financial dealings. The Wall Street Journal was first to report prosecutors subpoenaed records of a private school where the grandchildren of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg are students. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joined "CBSN AM" to explain this move.

  • Summers says Fed officials only need to ‘walk outside’ to know they’ve got it wrong on jobs and easy policy

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Tuesday continued to criticize the Federal Reserve's easy policy stance, saying it may do real damage to the economy.

  • Gold Steadies Near Three-Month High Ahead of Fed Minutes Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest level in more than three months as investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting in April for a further steer on its views on the economy and inflation.The minutes due later Wednesday may offer more insight into how policy makers view price pressures, and any hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus. In Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey, inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles, while Covid-19 was in fourth place.Gold has been recently buoyed by a resumption of inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, signaling a boost to investor sentiment and demand for havens amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some parts of Asia. The precious metal, which is often used as a hedge against rising consumer prices, is also benefiting from a weaker dollar and wavering Treasury yields.“Gold prices are steadying as Treasury yields may have found a short-term bottom,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. The outlook for bullion was still bullish given the monetary policy stances across the world’s two largest economies, he said.Spot gold was little changed at $1,869.54 an ounce by 8:41 a.m. in Singapore. Prices climbed to $1,875.10 on Tuesday, the highest since Jan. 29. Silver, palladium and platinum were all steady. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after declining 0.3% on Tuesday.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Extreme Fear’ Grips Bitcoin Market After Price Plunge, Sentiment Gauge Shows

    The drop in market sentiment follows the past week's bitcoin price plunge, according to Arcane Research.

  • Woman Says She Was Banned from a Six Flags for 5 Years Over the Length of Her Shorts

    Bailey Breedlove claimed that a security guard at the Frontier City amusement park was “body shaming” her and told that her shorts were “too short”

  • What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

    SafeMoon debuted its cryptocurrency in March, claiming to solve common problems that plague Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Stephen Miller and 16 other Trump aides are still receiving taxpayer-funded salaries

    The formal presidential transition period ends in July

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country

  • Coronavirus: Is the Indian variant in the US?

    What need you need to know about the ‘more transmissible’ variant of Covid in the US