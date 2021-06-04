Asian shares slip, dragged lower by Wall Street tech fall

  • A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 4, 2021. Asian shares mostly slipped Friday, dragged lower by a decline in technology stocks on Wall Street.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 4, 2021. Asian shares mostly slipped Friday, dragged lower by a decline in technology stocks on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 4, 2021. Asian shares mostly slipped Friday, dragged lower by a decline in technology stocks on Wall Street.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 4, 2021. Asian shares mostly slipped Friday, dragged lower by a decline in technology stocks on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
1 / 4

South Korea Financial Markets

A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 4, 2021. Asian shares mostly slipped Friday, dragged lower by a decline in technology stocks on Wall Street.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly slipped Friday, dragged lower by a decline in technology stocks on Wall Street.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong but rose in Sydney.

Traders are awaiting the U.S. government’s latest monthly jobs report, expected later Friday. Unemployment data announced Thursday was encouraging.

But while an improved jobs market suggests the economy is gaining momentum after the pandemic, investors are keeping a close eye on signs of inflation, which especially hurts the tech sector. The benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 0.4% on Thursday and is on track for a 0.3% weekly loss.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% to 28,937.79. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.3% to 3,238.40, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 7,295.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3% to 28,873.65 and the Shanghai Composite edged 0.1% lower, to 3,581.55.

“Asian markets will likely be in a holding pattern on Friday,” Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, senior economists at ING, said in a report.

"More importantly, investors will await the US non-farm payrolls report out later tonight."

On Thursday, technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market.

The S&P 500 fell 15.27 points to 4,192.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1% to 34,577.04. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1% to 13,614.51. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 0.8% to 2,279.25.

Microsoft fell 0.6% and Apple lost 1.2%.

Retailers, hotel operators and a variety of other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also posted some of the biggest declines, as did communications companies. Etsy slid 5.4%, Tesla dropped 5.3%, Wynn Resorts fell 4.1% and Facebook lost 0.9%. Banks and health care companies rose.

AMC Entertainment slumped 17.9%, shedding gains from a brief rally, after the movie theater operator said it would sell more shares after a huge run-up in its stock price on a surge of interest from individual investors. The stock is still up about 2,300% this year.

General Motors jumped 6.4% after saying it expects earnings in the first half of the year to exceed its earlier forecasts after it did a better job of managing a global computer chip shortage than expected. Rival Ford Motor climbed 7.2% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500.

While falling unemployment numbers are encouraging, they also come with rising labor costs. Labor costs rose at a 1.7% rate in the first quarter, up from the initial estimate that they had fallen 0.3%. That could stoke more fears that inflation might run hotter than expected.

The jobs report Friday could provide more clarity on the economic recovery and the potential for higher inflation. Economists are projecting that it will show employers added 650,000 jobs in May.

Rising inflation is expected as the economy recovers from the pandemic's impact, but the key question for many on Wall Street is whether it will be temporary or more permanent.

“The main concern in the markets, rightfully so, is inflation,” said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth. “Data points are beginning to confirm the view that inflation is likely to be more sticky.”

The concern is that the global recovery could be hampered if governments and central banks have to withdraw stimulus to combat rising prices.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 4 cents to $68.85 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up 2 cents to $68.81 per barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 2 cents to $71.33 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar weakened to 110.24 Japanese yen from 110.29 yen. The euro cost $1.2106, down from $1.2127.

___

Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Inventories Fell by 5.4M Barrels Last Week: API

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Biden goes on the offense in battle to pass voting rights legislation

    Pressure is escalating to advance the package, which puts a target on Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema During his speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Joe Biden said he would ‘fight like heck’ to pass voting rights legislation. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Happy Thursday, Buckle in for a voting rights summer. The next few months could determine the course of American democracy. After months of Republican attacks on voting access, Joe Biden used

  • NCIS: Hawai'i Adds Tori Anderson

    No Tomorrow‘s Tori Anderson is among the latest to say aloha to CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i. As previously reported, Vanessa Lachey will head up the freshman drama as Jane Tennant, the first female SAC of NCIS. Our sister site Deadline says that Anderson (whose credits also include Blindspot and Killjoys) will fill the series regular role of Kate […]

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • Pulisic, Steffen, Robinson start for US vs. Honduras

    Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen and Antonee Robinson entered the U.S. starting lineup for Thursday night’s CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras as coach Gregg Berhalter made three changes for the team’s first competitive match since November 2019. Pulisic missed Sunday’s 2-1 exhibition loss at Switzerland, a day after he played for Chelsea against Steffen’s Manchester City in the European Champions League final in Portugal.

  • Uyghur exiles describe forced abortions, torture in Xinjiang

    Three Uyghurs who fled from China to Turkey have described forced abortions and torture by Chinese authorities in China’s far western Xinjiang region, ahead of giving testimony to a people’s tribunal in London that is investigating if Beijing’s actions against ethnic Uyghurs amount to genocide. The three witnesses include a woman who said she was forced into an abortion at 6 1/2 months pregnant, a former doctor who spoke of draconian birth control policies, and a former detainee who alleged he was “tortured day and night” by Chinese soldiers while he was imprisoned in the remote border region. The tribunal, which does not have U.K. government backing, will be chaired by prominent human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice, who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and worked with the International Criminal Court.

  • CDC says Florida lawsuit imperils summer cruises to Alaska

    U.S. officials say Florida’s lawsuit against the federal government over conditions for cruise lines to resume sailing could threaten plans to restart cruising in Alaska. Florida sued the Biden administration to throw out requirements, called a conditional sailing order, that were imposed on cruise lines before they can sail in U.S. water for the first time since March 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Congress effectively ratified the conditional sailing order when it passed a law last month to let large cruise ships resume trips from Washington state to Alaska this summer.

  • Pence: I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6

    Former Vice President Mike Pence says that he isn’t sure that he and former President Donald Trump will ever see “eye to eye” over what happened on Jan. 6 but that he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.” Pence, speaking at a Republican dinner Thursday in the early-voting state of New Hampshire, gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan. 6, when angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. “And that same day, we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States," Pence continued.

  • Will Smith supports Naomi Osaka with an Instagram post saying 'they are wrong'

    Will Smith shared his support for Naomi Osaka on Instagram on Thursday, with a post that read "you are right, they are wrong."

  • Travel sector dismay as Portugal faces tougher rules

    Portugal will be taken off the green list for travel from next Tuesday, sparking stinging criticism from Easyjet's boss.

  • Trump meets with Pennsylvania Republican who supports bogus audit of election results

    Former President Donald Trump has reportedly met with a Pennsylvania lawmaker who has joined calls for his state to undertake an audit of the state’s 2020 election results similar to the widely-criticized effort in Arizona. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Mr Trump met with Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano, a top supporter of the former president’s baseless election fraud conspiracies, at his Trump Tower office in New York. The Independent has reached out for comment from the former president’s office.

  • Critics hit out at George P Bush selling out his own family to back Trump

    Youngest Bush scion swipes at incumbent in announcement

  • NASA's Curiosity rover captured rare photos of pearly, iridescent clouds on Mars

    Mars clouds are seasonal and rare, but Curiosity caught some colorful early wisps that seem to be made of carbon dioxide "dry ice" rather than water.

  • Elephants reach Chinese city after 500km trek

    These elephants walked over 300 miles along highwaysto reach the outskirts of Chinese city KunmingLocation: Yunnan Province, ChinaPeople parked trucks on the road and placed pineapples on the groundto try and redirect the herd of 15 wild elephantsIt's unclear why the herd kept on moving northbut Xinhua news agency says a decline in edible plantsin forest habitats has put pressure on the animals

  • Democrats call for Trump ally and postmaster general Louis DeJoy’s firing as FBI investigation revealed

    Lawmakers also probing whether USPS chief pressured former employees to donate to GOP candidates

  • China defends Cambodia relations after US expresses concern

    China said Thursday its relationship with Cambodia has made positive contributions to regional peace and stability, after the U.S. expressed concerns about the presence of the Chinese military in the Southeast Asian nation. In a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman focused on China's construction of new facilities at Ream Naval Base.

  • Mississippi teen fatally shot hours after she graduated from high school

    Family and friends of Kennedy Hobbs, an 18-year-old killed Tuesday, said city leaders need to do more to address the rampant crime in the city.

  • Samuel Olson: Boy’s body was found wrapped in black bags and duct tape inside a plastic bin

    Theresa Balboa, charged in connection to dead six-year-old, lost custody of her two similarly-aged daughters in 2019

  • A Canadiens player was taken off the ice in a stretcher after being knocked out cold by a 'dirty' hit

    Jake Evans was laid out by Mark Scheifele and landed on the ice, motionless, as a skirmish broke out between the Canadiens and Jets.

  • Bodycam video reveals children opening fire on police with stolen guns – including AK-47 – in violent standoff

    Deputies ‘were left with no other choice but to return fire,’ with nowhere to hide but behind trees, sheriff says