Stock market optimism falters; higher U.S. yields hit tech stocks

Monitors displaying the stock index prices and Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar are seen at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo
·3 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - The optimism with which markets started the year showed signs of waning on Wednesday, with European stock indexes mixed following a weaker Asian session that saw higher U.S. Treasury yields hurt technology stocks.

With investors expecting the Federal Reserve to begin hiking interest rates as early as March, U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Monday and Tuesday. But on Wednesday they pulled back slightly, with the U.S. 10-year yield at 1.6473% at 0847 GMT, compared to the previous session's peak of 1.686%, which was the highest since late November.

The shift in market focus back to prospects for U.S. rate hikes has revived a rotation out of growth-sensitive stocks, such as tech firms, into ones that offer income, such as financials and industrials.

After the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.3% in Wall Street on Tuesday, Asian shares fell overnight.

In Hong Kong, tech shares were also hit by China's fines on Alibaba, Tencent and Bilibili.

European shares were mixed, with the STOXX 600 down 0.1%, retreating from the all-time high hit in the previous session. The FTSE 100 was flat, Germany's DAX was up 0.2% and France's CAC 40 was little changed.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.1%.

"There are wobbles in the global equity markets on the back of higher back-end U.S. Treasury yields and concerns about the Chinese Tech sector," Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, said in a client note, describing the hit to the tech sector as a "mechanical adjustment".

"Of those concerns, we should see the fear ebb to leave us with the shape of a reality that is less clear cut than post COVID-19 shock."

"The real story though as we start the new year is that the global economy is operating above potential as supply chains remain stretched," Galy said.

PMI data showed French services sector growth in December came in slightly below an initial estimate, while activity in Spain's services sector grew in December at the slowest pace since April.

Restrictions to contain the coronavirus also dampened activity in Germany's services sector in December.

Investors remain generally calm about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with analysts noting studies suggesting the risk of hospitalisation is lower.

The World Health Organization said that evidence suggested Omicron is causing milder symptoms than previous variants.

But as infections soar, the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in the United States has risen nearly 50% in the past week.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam announced new restrictions, including a two-week ban on flights from countries including Britain and the United States.

With inflation having surged in the past six months, investors will be looking at the minutes from the Fed's December meeting, released at 1900 GMT, for signs of policymakers' willingness to tighten monetary policy.

European government bond yields were mostly around one basis point higher on the day, with Germany's 10-year yield having hit a two-month high at -0.115%.

The U.S. dollar was down around 0.1% on the day, having edged down below recent two-week highs. But expectations of Fed hawkishness still kept the yen pinned near a five-year low against the dollar.

The euro was up 0.2%.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 1.3% at $46,414.22 - still significantly below its most recent all-time high of $69,000 reached in November.

Oil prices slipped slightly, with Brent crude futures down 0.3% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude down 0.3%.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Rout Pulls Stocks From Record; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks slipped from an all-time high after worries over rising interest rates sparked a selloff in tech shares. Treasuries fell and the yen dropped to the lowest since 2017.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture Shock

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • 3 Crashing Growth Stocks Down 40% in 6 Months That Could Rally in 2022

    There's some risk here, but there could also be significant returns to be made from investing in these stocks.

  • Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses

    The ex-Disney CEO's sale of Topps comes after the company Fanatics swooped in to acquire the trading card rights for Major League Baseball players' images.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • U.S. Oil Market Braces for a $4.6 Billion Wave of Selling

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil futures are trading above $75 but the yearly reshuffling of billions of dollars of commodity investments are about to trigger a sharp bout of selling.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockEvery January, th

  • One-Day $10 Billion Profit Erases Turkey Central Bank Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank posted an extraordinary daily profit of around $10 billion on the final day of 2021, sparking questions on what caused this overnight boon that will trickle down to the nation’s Treasury.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Police Pinpoint Starting P

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2022

    Metaverse mania is sweeping the land. OK, that might be something of a stretch. But it's definitely true that investors' interest in the metaverse has soared in recent months. You can probably thank Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Stocks Keep Setting Records. Here Are 22 Undervalued Ones With Plenty of Upside.

    Stocks keep setting records. So Barron's looked for well-liked S&P 500 stocks trading below their average analyst price targets.

  • Warren Buffett Fans Should Consider This ‘Low-Profile’ Fund That Mimics Berkshire Hathaway

    If you're a fan of Berkshire Hathaway and the Oracle of Omaha's investment style, you might want to invest in this fund. Graham Holdings "amounts to a small-scale version of Buffett's Berkshire...

  • Want a 90% to 236% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    History suggests the market won't be as strong in 2022 as it was in 2021, but that doesn't mean there won't be big opportunities.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Strong Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks - ON Semiconductor (ON), Microchip (MCHP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and MACOM (MTSI) - that are well-poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Stimulus Update: You May Be Able to Claim More Stimulus Money Starting at the End of This Month

    Americans across the country are hoping for more COVID-19 stimulus money as new COVID-19 variants spread and continue to cause ongoing economic chaos. Could you be eligible for more stimulus money? You may be able to make a claim for a stimulus payment starting at the end of this month if you are missing any of the COVID-19 relief money you should have already received over the course of 2021.

  • Tax Surprise! If You Received COVID Benefits, You Could See No Refund — or Even a Bill

    If you are one of the 75% of Americans who receive a tax refund annually, 2022 could bring an unwelcome surprise. Your tax refund could be smaller, non-existent, or you may even find that you owe the...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli