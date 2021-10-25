Asian shares steady, dollar weak as traders await earnings

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask talks on his mobile phone in front of a screen showing the Nikkei index in Tokyo
Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares started steady on Monday ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements, while the dollar hovered near October lows after three weeks of risk-friendly sentiment hurt safe-haven currencies.

HSBC and Facebook will both publish quarterly results on Monday, in Asian trading and late U.S. hours respectively.

Later in the week will be the turn of other benchmark heavyweights including tech giants Microsoft , Apple and Alphabet, and European and Asian financial behemoths from Deutsche Bank and Lloyds to China Construction Bank and Nomura.

"This week earnings take centre stage," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, in a morning note.

The results will be closely watched after a strong start to the U.S. earnings season for many companies, especially financials, helped both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 touch record highs last week, though the Nasdaq fell on Friday after Snap and Intel Corp's quarterly results disappointed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has also posted gains in the past three weeks, which if it can hold onto them this week, would make October the benchmark's best month of 2022.

On Monday morning, the regional benchmark was flat with a 0.5% gain in Australia balanced by a 0.6% fall in Korea.

Japan's Nikkei lost 1% and U.S. S&P 500 futures shed 0.18%.

Asian shares have largely lagged their U.S. and European counterparts in recent months mainly due to regulatory ructions and fears of slowing growth in China.

In the latest announcement to worry some investors, the top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament said on Saturday it will roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions.

Analysts at Citi summed up the announcement as an "earlier than expected trial but later than expected national rollout; no devastating impact."

However, the risk friendlier mood that supported equities has weighed on safe-haven currencies, as have rising energy prices which supported currencies like the Aussie and Canadian dollars.

The dollar index was last at 93.667, hovering near its month low of 93.455 hit last week, and well off mid-October's 12-month high.

However, analysts at CBA said it was more likely the dollar would rise than fall from here.

"Dollar risks remain skewed to the upside," they wrote in a note citing rising expectations of inflation from markets, consumers and policy makers, meaning markets are pricing a more aggressive programme of interest rate hikes, which would support the dollar.

Markets are still trying to position themselves for a widely expected tapering of the U.S. stimulus programme this year, and the possibility of rate hikes late in 2022

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the U.S. central bank should start the process of reducing its support of the economy by cutting back on its asset purchases, but should not yet touch interest rates.

As tapering looms, U.S. benchmark yields have been rising and yields on 10-year Treasury notes hit a five-month high of 1.7064% last week. In early Asia they were last 1.6465%.

Oil prices stayed elevated but just off recent multi-year peaks. Brent crude >LCOc1> rose 0.13% to $85.65 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 0.38% to $84.08 a barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.06% to $1793.4 an ounce after posting gains for the past two weeks on rising inflation concerns.

Bitcoin another asset oft-described as an inflation hedge was last at $61,080 after a turbulent week when it hit a new high of $67,016.

(Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Losing Steam Foretells Europe’s Future Headwinds: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeGrowth data on both sides of the Atlantic in the coming week

  • Will The Energy Sector Continue To Outperform The Market?

    Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were down in September, but the energy sector remained strong, returning 14% for the month

  • Icahn Pushes Southwest Gas for First Dibs on Questar Deal Equity

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Carl Icahn is calling on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. to first offer shares to existing shareholders, including himself, if it pushes ahead with selling up to $1 billion in equity and equity-linked securities to help finance its takeover of pipeline company Questar.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s

  • Yellen Expects High Inflation Through Mid-2022 Before Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expects price increases to remain high through the first half of 2022, but rejected criticism that the U.S. risks losing control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Rea

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • Rogers Communications reiterates support for CEO after ousted chairman's move to regain control

    "We unequivocally support Joe Natale as CEO and support his management team," Rogers said in a statement. Rogers' board last Thursday voted out Rogers, son of the late founder, Ted Rogers, after he tried to replace Natale with another executive. "We remain as duly elected members of the Rogers Communications Inc Board and represent the majority of the Board members of the company," the board members said in the statement.

  • Evergrande, EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift

    Shares in China Evergrande Group shot up 4% on Monday after the embattled property developer announced plans to prioritise growth of its electric vehicles business over its core real estate operations. Evergrande, reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, last week appeared to avert a costly default with a last-minute bond coupon payment, buying it another week to wrestle with a looming debt crisis. Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan said late on Friday that the company would aim to make its new electric vehicle venture its primary business, instead of property, within 10 years.

  • Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

    A former senior Saudi security official who helped oversee joint U.S. counterterrorism efforts claimed in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the kingdom's crown prince once spoke of killing a sitting Saudi monarch before his own father was crowned king. Saad al-Jabri did not provide evidence to the CBS News program, which aired Sunday. The ex-intelligence official, who resides in exile in Canada, claimed that in 2014, Prince Mohammed boasted that he could kill King Abdullah.

  • Consumer Confidence Is Falling. That’s a Bad Sign for Stocks.

    Consumers are sending worrisome signals that investors aren’t heeding. The same stimulative forces, plus a pandemic that curtailed social activity, helped U.S. consumers amass more than $2 trillion in savings, even as the labor market tightened and wages climbed. Consumers have become far less cheery while the stock market has marched higher, with the index hitting an all-time high on Thursday.

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is a company that provides a development engine, visual assets, and support services that make it easy for users to create digital experiences.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 31st of December. Even though the...

  • Trump’s Tech SPAC Could Make Him Billions With Meme-Stock Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s sagging fortune is suddenly poised to get a massive boost from meme-stock mania. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeNews late Wednesday that the former president’s nascent media

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Now 100X a Unicorn Stock

    And for good reason. By 2025, SpaceX could be bigger than the space businesses of Boeing and Lockheed Martin -- combined.

  • At least 2 hedge funds dumped their SPAC stakes after a merger with Trump's new media company was announced, reports say

    Investors in Digital World Acquisition Corp. reportedly sold their shares after finding out the SPAC was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group.