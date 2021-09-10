World shares bounce, dollar edges lower as Biden-Xi call helps mood

FILE PHOTO: A men wearing a mask walk at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Jessop and Alun John
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Simon Jessop and Alun John

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global shares rose and the dollar edged lower on Friday as news of a call between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden offered some relief to traders eyeing cautious central bank steps towards ending stimulus.

The U.S. president and his Chinese counterpart spoke for 90 minutes in their first talks in seven months on Thursday, discussing the need to avoid letting competition between the world's two largest economies veer into conflict.

That helped China shares rise 0.9%, giving a fillip to the region and lifting MSCI's World index, its broadest gauge of global stock markets, up 0.2% in early European deals, ending a three-day losing streak.

Despite the gains, helped by a similar performance across Europe's top markets, the index remains down 0.7% on the week and on course for its first drop in three, albeit hovering just 1% off a record high and up 92% since the lows of 2020.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a 0.3% high open on Wall Street later in the session.

Observers cautioned, however, against over-interpreting one telephone conversation as a sign of a broader rapprochement between China and the United States, whose relations are more strained that any time in decades.

"There were some small market moves after the news of the call, but it's not a fundamental change - markets are still more concerned about Fed tapering and China regulation," said Gary Ng, an economist at Natixis in Hong Kong.

The pace at which central banks, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, choose to trim their support to the economy remains the driving force of market sentiment.

Thursday's move by the ECB to trim its bond purchases is expected to be followed by the Fed later this year according to some officials, despite a weak August labour report.

Against the broader risk-on backdrop, the greenback edged lower on Friday versus a basket of major peers but remained on course for its first weekly gain in three.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, meanwhile, edged up in European hours to 1.3208% compared with its U.S. close of 1.3%.

Elsewhere in currencies, the pound was up 0.2% despite data showing the British economy slowed in July. The euro was up 0.1%.

Oil also gained ground on signs of tight U.S. supplies after Hurricane Ida hit offshore output, with Brent crude up 1.29% at $72.37 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude at $68.95 a barrel, up 1.19%.

(Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Dow Breaks Support But These Stocks Strong; Amazon Ally Affirm Soars On Earnings

    The Dow fell below its 50-day line Thursday but growth and airline stocks rose. "Buy now, pay later" Affirm surged late on earnings.

  • China Tells Gaming Firms to End ‘Solitary’ Focus on Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight of the industry and the need to deemphasize profits, prompting a steep share selloff.Tencent, the country’s largest gaming company, dived as much as 6.7%, on track for its biggest fall since July, while smaller rival Netease fell as much as 7.7%.The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, the National Press and Publication Adm

  • What Happened to Bitcoin's Transaction Volume?

    While Bitcoin is regarded as the king of cryptocurrency, it doesn’t beat out Ethereum in every metric. With a robust ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, play-to-earn blockchain games, and NFTs, Ethereum’s blockchain handles about 5 times the daily volume of Bitcoin. As a metric of success, generating fees is a double-edged sword. For one, fees show the demand for a blockchain network. If the network were to have less active users, it’d generate less fees. There’s also something

  • Bill Gates-backed KoBold Metals uses AI to mine battery minerals

    A startup is using artificial intelligence to find new sources of metals that power electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.Why it matters: The world desperately needs new supplies of lithium, cobalt and other metals to accelerate the shift to EVs and renewable energy, and machine learning can help narrow the search.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: This morning, the Silicon Valley-based startup KoBold Metals — which is backe

  • China says climate talks with Britain's Sharma were 'candid, constructive'

    China's special envoy on climate Xie Zhenhua held "candid, in-depth and constructive" talks this week with Britain's senior climate change official Alok Sharma, the environment ministry said on Thursday. Sharma, who visited the northern city of Tianjin for discussions from Sunday to Tuesday, is president of the COP 26 climate talks, as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference are known, set to held in November in Glasgow.

  • A semiconductor shortage is negatively affecting the auto industry

    The heads of major automotive companies say there's no immediate end in sight to a global chip shortage that has halted assembly lines across North America and seen new car prices swell.

  • Germany and Singapore move away from tying restrictions to COVID-19 case counts

    Germany and Singapore have moved away from tying pandemic restrictions to COVID-19 case counts, a change reflecting the progress of vaccination campaigns.

  • Hong Kong Plans to Limit Retail Investor Access to SPACs

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong plans to curb access for retail investors to buy and trade blank check companies as regulators in the city prepare to roll out a framework this month.The city will propose to only allow what it deems as professional investors with assets of more than HK$8 million ($1 million) to participate in both the primary and secondary market of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing the plan before i

  • China Lets Evergrande Reset Debt Terms

    Sep.09 -- China Evergrande Group is said to have received a “green light” from Beijing to reset some of the terms of its debts, buying the embattled developer a little more time to offload and find cash. Bloomberg’s Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • BlackRock pulls in $1 billion from Chinese investors right after Soros warning

    BlackRock brought in about $1 billion from Chinese investors just after billionaire financier George Soros warned that doing so would be a “tragic mistake.”

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 Discounted Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is practically in a class of his own when it comes to investing success. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders and delivered an average annual return for the company's shares of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gains of the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has seen his company's stock return nearly 3,400,000% since 1965.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says if you don't understand bitcoin, you're old - and if you're nervous about the world, gold is a better store of value

    "I'd be very careful in bitcoin. I don't think it makes a great deal of sense," the billionaire Omega Advisors chairman told CNBC.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

    The stock market can be turbulent and unpredictable, and it's sometimes nerve-wracking to invest your life savings. When the market dips, nobody likes seeing their investments take a turn for the worse. Although the stock market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory over the past year, it will likely experience a downturn sooner or later.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.